Tyrone Wheatley Jr. leaves Michigan on eve of summer camp

A fractured foot sidelined Tyrone Wheatley Jr. for the whole of spring practice. Now, a personal decision on the tight end’s part will sideline him for good, at least in Ann Arbor.
With summer camp set to kick off Friday, an updated online roster posted Thursday did not include Wheatley’s name. A U-M spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the redshirt junior confirmed to the Wolverines’ coaching staff earlier in the day Thursday that he had decided to part ways with Jim Harbaugh‘s football program.
No specific reason for Wheatley’s decision was given.
Wheatley, the son of U-M great Tyrone Wheatley, came to the Wolverines as a four-star member of U-M’s 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Wheatley had caught three passes each of the last seasons. On those six catches, he has totaled 61 yards and a touchdown.
On Monday, Bob Evans, a restaurant chain with 495 outlets in 18 states, introduced Meyer as its new “Head Breakfast Coach.” “A perfect match,” a press release stated earlier this week, “the beloved, championship-winning Ohio State head football coach was born and raised in Ohio and is a frequent Bob Evans Restaurants guest who embodies the same values the family dining restaurant was founded on — a down-to-earth, generous and hardworking way of life that is ‘The Ohio Way.'”
A tweet celebrating Meyer’s association with the restaurant chain was also deleted prior to the company addressing the maelstrom.
“At Bob Evans, we believe strongly in the family first values upon which the company was founded,” a statement from the company began. “Bob Evans Restaurants is suspending the current partnership with Urban Meyer and removing all related content pending the results of the official Ohio State University investigation.”
The Columbus Dispatch also noted that Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, is featured in ads for Big Sandy Superstore. That company, too, has thus far declined comment.
It’s alleged that Shelley Meyer had intimate knowledge that the wife of former OSU wide receivers coach Zach Smith, Courtney Smith, was being physically abused by the assistant. Shelley Meyer allegedly told Courtney Smith that “she was going to have to tell Urban” about the abuse. It’s not been confirmed by Courtney Smith or anyone else that Shelley told Urban what she knew.
Ohio State announces independent group to direct investigation of Urban Meyer
As expected, Ohio State has formed a committee that will handle the investigation process regarding allegations made against head coach Urban Meyer and his alleged knowledge of domestic abuse by a former assistant coach. On Thursday evening, Ohio State announced the members of the independent working group formed by the Board of Trustees.
Per the Ohio State release, the group working on the investigation will include Board of Trustees members Alex Fischer, Janet Porter and Alex Shumate, former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson, former acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Craig Morford and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Carter Stewart.
No timeline for the investigation has been outlined, as it is expected the investigation will be given as much time needed to complete a thorough investigation that the school can have confidence will provide the most accurate information possible to make whatever decisions may have to be made moving forward.
Get ready to make a little more room in your bobblehead collection, because Cal is about to give away one you will want to add to your collection unless you are a Stanford fan.
Cal is taking the most amazing, sensational, dramatic, heart-rending, exciting, thrilling finish in school history, and easily one of the most memorable moments in college football history, The Play, and using it as the inspiration for a bobblehead giveaway to 10,000 fans attending this year’s home game on November 17. The opponent for that game, of course, is Stanford.
Not only does the bobblehead of former Cal player Kevin Moen making his final jump into the end zone for a game-winning touchdown against the Cardinal, but it also includes a poor trombone sitting on the ground as a tribute to the trombone player in the Stanford band who was on the receiving end of the collision with Moen.
What other signature college football plays should be given a bobblehead treatment?
Well, here is quite the interesting home-and-home announcement from New Mexico State and Central Michigan. The two schools filled a pair of vacancies on their respective non-conference schedules for 2019 and 2026.
New Mexico State will visit Central Michigan on October 12, 2019. The Chippewas will make the long-awaited return trip to New Mexico State on September 5, 2026. Just in case you are planning ahead.
“I have a lot of experience playing in the MAC while at Kent State and know that Central Michigan has a tremendous program with great tradition,” New Mexico State head coach Doug Martin said in a released statement. “They have always been a really good program that will make for a great home-and-home matchup.”
The two programs have never played each other before so the 2019 meeting will be the first in the series barring any potential postseason bowl matchup in 2018. The last time New Mexico State played a team from the MAC was in 2012 against Ohio.