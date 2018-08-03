Tyrone Wheatley Jr. leaves Michigan on eve of summer camp

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A fractured foot sidelined Tyrone Wheatley Jr. for the whole of spring practice. Now, a personal decision on the tight end’s part will sideline him for good, at least in Ann Arbor.

With summer camp set to kick off Friday, an updated online roster posted Thursday did not include Wheatley’s name. A U-M spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the redshirt junior confirmed to the Wolverines’ coaching staff earlier in the day Thursday that he had decided to part ways with Jim Harbaugh‘s football program.

No specific reason for Wheatley’s decision was given.

Wheatley, the son of U-M great Tyrone Wheatley, came to the Wolverines as a four-star member of U-M’s 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Wheatley had caught three passes each of the last seasons. On those six catches, he has totaled 61 yards and a touchdown.

The elder Wheatley is now an assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars, having left his alma mater in January of 2017 for the NFL job.