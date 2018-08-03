Urban Meyer tweets statement, says he has always followed proper procedures

Urban Meyer is no longer staying silent.
The embattled head coach at Ohio State, who is on paid administrative leave, took to Twitter and his various other social media platforms on Friday afternoon to release a statement on all that has unfolded in Columbus the past few days.
In the statement, Meyer directly addresses several key points that have surfaced regarding what he knew and when with regards to several alleged domestic violence allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. Meyer firmly notes that he has followed school protocols and procedures at all times and specifically did so regarding the 2015 incident that has taken center stage in this unfolding drama.
It’s also notable that Meyer addressed his comments at Big Ten Media Days last month by apologizing for the way he handled things and that he “failed” on many fronts by addressing the story.
An investigation remains ongoing by the school into the entire matter and Meyer reiterated that he would cooperate fully.
Head coach Scottie Montgomery faces an uphill task this season to turnaround East Carolina’s football program on the field but at least things are looking up for the Pirates off the field.
The program reported to fall camp earlier this week and let’s just say the team was excited to do so even beyond normal as ECU unveiled a fancy new locker room, an updated players lounge, refreshed meeting rooms and more at their Ward Sports Medicine Building.
“It was unbelievable,” Montgomery said in a release. “The transformation, not only how nice and detailed it is, but the usage of space. I think (the players) thought they were going to come into another cramped situation, but it’s just beautiful. The layout is great. I can’t say enough about J.J. McLamb and Lee Workman, working through the last three to four months. And Dave Hart came in and gave us some more ideas and added touches to it that made it just a phenomenal facility. This is as big-time as you can imagine.”
Indeed, you can check out some more pictures here of the new digs and the look is certainly as nice (or nicer) than some Power Five facilities around the country.
Whether all the new TV’s, hot tubs or lockers will make a difference in how the team plays this season after two straight 3-9 campaigns remains to be seen. One thing that could help is if the offense stalls out, the Pirates will have a new option at punter in West Virginia transfer Jonn Young. The sophomore was confirmed eligible for 2018 by the school after leaving Morgantown and will have three years left to play. He punted just twice for the Mountaineers as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and averaged 36 yards per kick.
San Diego State has found remarkable success the past few years under head coach Rocky Long but they may not have a home after this season if they can’t get the city’s approval to remain in their dilapidated and rickety old stadium for just a little bit longer. As a result of a key upcoming city council meeting, school officials have decided to break out all the stops and even tell fans that, well, a bit of tailgating at city hall isn’t the worst idea in the world next week.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Aztecs athletic director John David Wicker and Long both sent emails to fans this week urging them to be very vocal to local government leaders in their support of new lease terms — including showing up in team colors to Monday’s upcoming meeting.
“This extension is critical to the future of Aztec Football and SDSU’s ability to attract students, engage alumni and ensure success for the university both on and off the field,” the email said. “SDSU worked closely with the Mayor’s office and has agreed to an increase in rent …. But we need your help to secure the support of City Council. Please call or email your San Diego City Council member and ask them to approve this lease extension.”
At the heart of the matter is the team’s future at the venue that was formerly the home of the San Diego Chargers and has gone by the names of Jack Murphy Stadium and Qualcomm. Currently the city-owned venue is called SDCCU Stadium and it was set to be shuttered following the 2018 season due to high operating costs. Two plans to redevelop the site to include a new, smaller stadium that would be the home to SDSU football and a new soccer team (and potentially even an NFL one) are set to be included on a ballot initiative this November.
Of more pressing concern to the school is what will happen between now and then however. The city council still needs to approve a lease extension at SDCCU Stadium so the team can play their home games there through 2020 and it seems like some are still trying to squeeze a bit more out of the university than the $1.1 million rent hike that has been proposed. If things don’t get approved, San Diego State may have to start looking elsewhere in the area to find a home for football games in 2019 and beyond.
So break out the pom poms Aztecs fans and show up on Monday because it seems that opening training camp won’t be the biggest item on the agenda for the program over the coming days.
Louisville opened fall camp on Friday but did so without one of their best players after a rather scary medical situation.
According to a school release, All-ACC wide receiver Jaylen Smith underwent an emergency appendectomy earlier in the day and will be out for an undetermined amount of time as he recovers.
“We are fortunate to catch this early and anticipate a full recovery,” head coach Bobby Petrino said in a statement. “Jaylen is doing well and we look forward to him returning to the practice field as soon as possible.”
Much of the attention on the Cardinals’ football team the past few months has centered on quarterback Jawon Pass replacing Heisman-winner Lamar Jackson but it might be Smith who is the top offensive weapon for Petrino in 2018. He was named a first-team All-ACC pick last season after finishing with 980 yards and seven touchdowns and enters the upcoming campaign averaging 16.9 yards per catch since playing early as a freshman.
The appendectomy is even tougher news for Smith as it not only occurred at the start of camp, but happens just a day after his birthday this week. Thankfully it sounds like he’ll be able to get back to 100 percent soon but it is not exactly the kind of news that you want to hear if you’re a Louisville fan this week after a rough offseason.
Country roads are taking West Virginia to a brand new home.
The Mountaineers unveiled plans on Thursday for a nearly top-to-bottom refurbishment of the football team’s Milan Puskar Center Complex that clocks in at some $55 million when the project is completed. The new digs come as part of a nearly $100 million push to upgrade the vast majority of WVU’s athletic facilities in what the school has branded as ‘Climbing Higher!’
“Through the years, there have been a lot of things we’ve done to the Puskar Center,” AD Shane Lyons said in a release. “We’ve added the new team room, the training room, the training table and the practice fields, and these are the next areas that sorely need addressed.”
Indeed, a previously planned training table upgrade is just about set to have the wraps taken off as the team begins fall camp this year and the rest of the upgrades should happen in several phases over the coming years.
These additions include a bigger football locker room, a new visitors locker room at the stadium complex and an expanded academic center that will be able to house the entire team. West Virginia also is looking to move their ‘Hall of Traditions’ in the building to a more public-facing area at the front of Milan Puskar in order to open it up for visiting fans on game day.
A timeline for the project was not released by the Mountaineers but from the sounds of what Lyons was saying, it’s a safe bet that it’s sooner rather than later. Fundraising is already underway to raise the money and you can bet that the new football facility will be a big talking point as West Virginia takes the field in 2018.