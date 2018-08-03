Vanderbilt backup QB Deuce Wallace suspended for 2018 season

Vanderbilt will open fall camp this week without one of their key backups.
Commodores head coach Derek Mason announced on Thursday that quarterback Deuce Wallace has been suspended for the entire 2018 season, labeling the infraction a violation of school policy. The redshirt sophomore was expected to return to the team in January but was removed from the team’s roster and did not report to camp this week.
Mason did not elaborate on what specifically Wallace did to find himself at home this season.
The signal-caller saw action in four games last year and went 11-for-22 (94 yards) in limited playing time, mostly mop-up duty behind entrenched starter Kyle Shurmur. Considered a three-star coming out of Sevierville, Tennessee in 2016, Wallace was considered the favorite to secure the backup QB spot once again heading into this year before potentially taking over the starting job after Shurmur graduates.
Vanderbilt did seemingly pick up a replacement in the offseason for Wallace however as the team brought in redshirt sophomore Mo Hasan as a junior college addition who previously was at Syracuse. Allan Walters will likely provide a bit more depth as a true freshman but is likely to redshirt if Shurmur can stay healthy going into a big 2018 for him and the team.
There’s been a significant personnel development for Washington with the regular season less than a month away.
Ale Kaho, a December signee who was one of the crown jewel of Chris Petersen‘s 2018 recruiting class, didn’t take part in spring practice or any other offseason program because he still had high school classwork to complete. On top of that, an aunt and uncle passed away in July, while his parents are also going through a divorce. Combine all of that and, the Seattle Times is reporting, Kaho “has made a formal request through the NCAA to be released from his [National Letter of Intent].”
At this point, it’s unclear where that request stands. Also at this time, the university has yet to respond to the Times‘ report.
“He had so much stuff going on right now,” an unnamed family member said of Kaho, who has reportedly lost 20 pounds amidst all of the familial tumult and loss, told the newspaper. “Football is not even our concern right now. He does not look right. He does not act right. He’s not the same bubbly kid we know.”
Since his relatives’ deaths nearly a month ago, Kaho has remained in his home in Reno.
A four-star 2018 signee, Kaho was rated as the No. 7 inside linebacker in the country, the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Nevada; and the No. 133 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in the Huskies’ 14th-ranked class this year was rated higher than Kaho — defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa.
A fractured foot sidelined Tyrone Wheatley Jr. for the whole of spring practice. Now, a personal decision on the tight end’s part will sideline him for good, at least in Ann Arbor.
With summer camp set to kick off Friday, an updated online roster posted Thursday did not include Wheatley’s name. A U-M spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the redshirt junior confirmed to the Wolverines’ coaching staff earlier in the day Thursday that he had decided to part ways with Jim Harbaugh‘s football program.
No specific reason for Wheatley’s decision was given.
Wheatley, the son of U-M great Tyrone Wheatley, came to the Wolverines as a four-star member of U-M’s 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Wheatley had caught three passes each of the last seasons. On those six catches, he has totaled 61 yards and a touchdown.
The elder Wheatley is now an assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars, having left his alma mater in January of 2017 for the NFL job.
The fallout continues for Urban Meyer.
On Monday, Bob Evans, a restaurant chain with 495 outlets in 18 states, introduced Meyer as its new “Head Breakfast Coach.” “A perfect match,” a press release stated earlier this week, “the beloved, championship-winning Ohio State head football coach was born and raised in Ohio and is a frequent Bob Evans Restaurants guest who embodies the same values the family dining restaurant was founded on — a down-to-earth, generous and hardworking way of life that is ‘The Ohio Way.'”
Amidst a growing controversy, Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday as the university launched an investigation — an independent one — into the extent of the coach’s knowledge of domestic abuse allegations made against a fired assistant coach. Thursday, BizJournals.com first noted, Meyer’s presence has been scrubbed from the restaurant chain’s website.
A tweet celebrating Meyer’s association with the restaurant chain was also deleted prior to the company addressing the maelstrom.
“At Bob Evans, we believe strongly in the family first values upon which the company was founded,” a statement from the company began. “Bob Evans Restaurants is suspending the current partnership with Urban Meyer and removing all related content pending the results of the official Ohio State University investigation.”
The Columbus Dispatch also noted that Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, is featured in ads for Big Sandy Superstore. That company, too, has thus far declined comment.
It’s alleged that Shelley Meyer had intimate knowledge that the wife of former OSU wide receivers coach Zach Smith, Courtney Smith, was being physically abused by the assistant. Shelley Meyer allegedly told Courtney Smith that “she was going to have to tell Urban” about the abuse. It’s not been confirmed by Courtney Smith or anyone else that Shelley told Urban what she knew.
As expected, Ohio State has formed a committee that will handle the investigation process regarding allegations made against head coach Urban Meyer and his alleged knowledge of domestic abuse by a former assistant coach. On Thursday evening, Ohio State announced the members of the independent working group formed by the Board of Trustees.
Per the Ohio State release, the group working on the investigation will include Board of Trustees members Alex Fischer, Janet Porter and Alex Shumate, former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson, former acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Craig Morford and former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Carter Stewart.
No timeline for the investigation has been outlined, as it is expected the investigation will be given as much time needed to complete a thorough investigation that the school can have confidence will provide the most accurate information possible to make whatever decisions may have to be made moving forward.
Meyer was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday afternoon hours after a report suggested the head coach of the Buckeyes was aware of domestic abuse by former assistant coach Zach Smith against Smith’s wife. Meyer had previously denied having knowledge of the incident originally and suggested he came to be aware of the incident much more recently. A report says Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, exchanged text messages with Smith’s wife about the abuse and other text messages claimed Urban Meyer had a conversation with Smith about an incident in 2015.
Smith was fired just before Meyer was scheduled to appear at Big Ten media day. Meyer claimed the firing of Smith had nothing to do with the revelation of domestic violence arrests of Smith in the past.