West Virginia announces plans for $55 million refurbishment to football facility

Country roads are taking West Virginia to a brand new home.

The Mountaineers unveiled plans on Thursday for a nearly top-to-bottom refurbishment of the football team’s Milan Puskar Center Complex that clocks in at some $55 million when the project is completed. The new digs come as part of a nearly $100 million push to upgrade the vast majority of WVU’s athletic facilities in what the school has branded as ‘Climbing Higher!’

“Through the years, there have been a lot of things we’ve done to the Puskar Center,” AD Shane Lyons said in a release. “We’ve added the new team room, the training room, the training table and the practice fields, and these are the next areas that sorely need addressed.”

Indeed, a previously planned training table upgrade is just about set to have the wraps taken off as the team begins fall camp this year and the rest of the upgrades should happen in several phases over the coming years.

These additions include a bigger football locker room, a new visitors locker room at the stadium complex and an expanded academic center that will be able to house the entire team. West Virginia also is looking to move their ‘Hall of Traditions’ in the building to a more public-facing area at the front of Milan Puskar in order to open it up for visiting fans on game day.

A timeline for the project was not released by the Mountaineers but from the sounds of what Lyons was saying, it’s a safe bet that it’s sooner rather than later. Fundraising is already underway to raise the money and you can bet that the new football facility will be a big talking point as West Virginia takes the field in 2018.