Zach Smith gives radio interview, claims self-defense and denies stalking ex-wife

Urban Meyer is not the only Ohio State coach telling his side of the story on Friday.
105.7 The Zone in Columbus landed an interview with recently axed Buckeyes wide receiver coach Zach Smith and covered quite a bit of ground on the allegations against him from his wife and the subsequent controversy that led to his firing in July.
The comments from Smith are perhaps most notable in the fact that he claims OSU athletic director Gene Smith (no relation, by the way) and others in the athletic department knew about the reported allegations yet kept him on staff for several more years. The school this week set up an investigation into the whole matter and you can bet that they will not just be focusing on Meyer’s involvement as the result of the increasing trickle of information being made public.
Smith is set to do another interview on Friday evening with ESPN on camera.
There was a time not too long ago where selling alcohol at a stadium used to be taboo in college sports. Those days seem long gone now.
Per The Oregonian, Oregon State is “nearing completion of an agreement that would allow stadium-wide alcohol sales at Reser Stadium for the 2018 football season.” So cheers Beavers fans, you may soon be able to drown out your football sorrows during the game instead of being limited to the tailgating before and after home games.
A formal announcement on the policy is expected in the coming days or weeks and follows the lead of in-state rival Oregon, which expanded beer and alcohol sales at Autzen Stadium following a few changes at the state level that opens things for both the Ducks and Beavers.
One other thing that might change in Corvallis is the entry-exit policy at Reser to something similar to what will now happen in Eugene. Previously fans were allowed to leave the stadium (like at halftime) to go back to the parking lot but that will no longer be the case at Autzen and probably will wind up being the case for OSU fans at home games as well.
The formal addition of Oregon State to the ranks of schools allowing alcohol at games is part of a growing nation-wide trend in college football that’s designed to not only provide an additional revenue stream but also cut out much of the binge drinking that goes on at every campus on Saturday. The Pac-12 would now have five programs where those of age can buy an adult beverage in 2018, including Arizona, Arizona State and Washington State.
It’s possible that a few others out West could join in on the trend before the season actually starts but either way it’s pretty clear that this is only the beginning of schools opening up alcohol sales and we probably aren’t too far from just about everybody jumping on the bandwagon eventually.
Oh Rutgers. As if a credit card probe that has ensnared six players on the roster is not enough negative headlines for the school, there was another report that surfaced this week that will draw the ire of alumni far and wide.
NJ.com reported on Thursday that documents obtained by the company show the Scarlet Knights paid former athletic director Julie Hermann an extra $500,000 above her normal buyout. While she was shown the door rather quickly back in November 2015 following several scandals, NJ Advance Media dug a little deeper as to why she was given the extra half a million from the state university dealing with financial issues and it turns out there’s a very Rutgers-esque reason: so she wouldn’t sue.
She was given the additional compensation in exchange for agreeing not to sue the university for wrongful termination, NJ Advance Media learned. Included in that discrepancy were three unexplained “one-time payments’’ totaling $174,500 and a pair of $12,000 “extra-pay’’ payments. In addition, Hermann was paid $105,000 in incentive compensation and a $175,000 retention bonus.
Rutgers wasn’t contractually obligated to pay out either of these figures, NJ Advance Media has learned. Hermann, who agreed to a five-year deal worth $2.25 million in May 2013, was paid a total of $1,658,455.15 in the 31 months she didn’t serve as Rutgers’ AD.
Nearly $1.7 million to not work at Rutgers? That’s enough to perk up the ears of Charlie Weis.
“To the extent that the University and Ms. Hermann entered into an agreement relating to her separation from the University, we consider such an agreement a personnel record, and not subject to disclosure under OPRA,” the university said in a statement to NJ.com.
Hermann’s final check from Rutgers was given out earlier this week according to the report.
If there’s one silver lining for Scarlet Knights fans in all of this saga it’s that the exit of Hermann and then-football coach Kyle Flood have at least given way to some solid progress on the rebuilding front with new coach Chris Ash and AD Pat Hobbs. The pair is set to kickoff camp at some point this week in Piscataway as Rutgers hopefully turns the page for good on such a headline-producing era that many would rather forget about.
Head coach Scottie Montgomery faces an uphill task this season to turnaround East Carolina’s football program on the field but at least things are looking up for the Pirates off the field.
The program reported to fall camp earlier this week and let’s just say the team was excited to do so even beyond normal as ECU unveiled a fancy new locker room, an updated players lounge, refreshed meeting rooms and more at their Ward Sports Medicine Building.
“It was unbelievable,” Montgomery said in a release. “The transformation, not only how nice and detailed it is, but the usage of space. I think (the players) thought they were going to come into another cramped situation, but it’s just beautiful. The layout is great. I can’t say enough about J.J. McLamb and Lee Workman, working through the last three to four months. And Dave Hart came in and gave us some more ideas and added touches to it that made it just a phenomenal facility. This is as big-time as you can imagine.”
Indeed, you can check out some more pictures here of the new digs and the look is certainly as nice (or nicer) than some Power Five facilities around the country.
Whether all the new TV’s, hot tubs or lockers will make a difference in how the team plays this season after two straight 3-9 campaigns remains to be seen. One thing that could help is if the offense stalls out, the Pirates will have a new option at punter in West Virginia transfer Jonn Young. The sophomore was confirmed eligible for 2018 by the school after leaving Morgantown and will have three years left to play. He punted just twice for the Mountaineers as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and averaged 36 yards per kick.
Urban Meyer is no longer staying silent.
The embattled head coach at Ohio State, who is on paid administrative leave, took to Twitter and his various other social media platforms on Friday afternoon to release a statement on all that has unfolded in Columbus the past few days.
In the statement, Meyer directly addresses several key points that have surfaced regarding what he knew and when with regards to several alleged domestic violence allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. Meyer firmly notes that he has followed school protocols and procedures at all times and specifically did so regarding the 2015 incident that has taken center stage in this unfolding drama.
It’s also notable that Meyer addressed his comments at Big Ten Media Days last month by apologizing for the way he handled things and that he “failed” on many fronts by addressing the story.
An investigation remains ongoing by the school into the entire matter and Meyer reiterated that he would cooperate fully.