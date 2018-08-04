Former Florida State DC Mickey Andrews returns in advisory role

Willie Taggart did not play for or attend Florida State, but he’s a lifelong ‘Nole none the same. Upon his hiring in December, Taggart talked about rooting for Florida State as a youngster and how his family members rooted for FSU over Taggart’s USF team when the ‘Noles and Bulls faced off in 2015 and ’16.

On Friday, Taggart made a classic “this guy gets us” move by bringing in a legend of the past in hiring longtime Seminoles defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews to be a special assistant to the head coach.

“I am thrilled to add Coach Andrews to our staff,” Taggart said in a statement. “He brings a wealth of knowledge about Florida State’s program as well as the style we will play on defense. Coach Andrews was the architect of some of the best defenses in college football history, and he helped build the FSU dynasty. Our student-athletes, coaches and staff will benefit from having him around our team every day.”

Andrews worked under Bobby Bowden from 1984 to 2009, helping the Seminoles win two national championships, claim a dozen ACC titles and record a record 14 straight top-5 finishes. He won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in 1996, produced 19 first-round picks, and was inducted into FSU’s athletics hall of fame in 2010.

“I want to thank Coach Taggart for this opportunity,” Andrews said. “His passion for Florida State has been evident from the first time I met him, and his energy is contagious. I am excited to be part of his staff as he leads Florida State back toward competing for championships, and I’m looking forward to contributing in any way I can.”