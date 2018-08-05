Bob Davie feels bad about sports being cut at New Mexico but ‘absolutely’ no guilt

It probably hasn’t registered to many outside the land of enchantment but New Mexico athletics is facing a pretty big budget crunch at the moment that has already led to the cutting of several sports completely in Albuquerque.
Whenever there are cuts, especially at this level across a broad number of programs at a school, attention inevitably shifts to the bigger line items for an athletic department and nobody has a bigger one for the Lobos than the football program (some $8.2 million last year). While the team did suffer some reductions in terms of financial support, it’s not a significant enough dip for some at UNM who were counting on that money to keep sports like soccer going. Despite that, head coach Bob Davie isn’t feeling guilty at all that his program survived relatively intact while others are looking for new schools or jobs.
“No, not guilt at all,” Davie told the Santa Fe New Mexican. “I feel bad. I feel extremely bad. Nobody knows more than another coach of what coaches invest in their program and how much pride you take in it. Nobody knows more than a player what other players put into it. You leave home, you set up, you have a plan, you have a course. You put everything into it and it gets taken away. But guilt — absolutely not. Absolutely not.”
Interesting comments from Davie considering he was suspended for 30 days without pay earlier this year after several allegations about how he ran the football program.
Cutting sports is expected to save New Mexico some $1.2 million going forward while Davie himself made over $823,000 last year according to USA Today.
It’s never a good sign for players to be suspended on the eve of fall camp but it’s also pretty easy to say that it’s a lot worse if they’re suspended for all of fall camp.
Such is the case for Ed Ingram at LSU, who was suspended indefinitely by head coach Ed Orgeron over the weekend and will miss all of camp (and likely several games — at a minimum — after that).
“Ed Ingram has been suspended from the team indefinitely for violating team rules,” Orgeron said Friday, according to NOLA.com. “We have a policy set in place by the university. He broke that policy. We just need to see what happens.”
Orgeron didn’t go into any specifics or how many games that Ingram would miss but that’s a noticeable hole on the right side of the line that will now be filled by junior Damien Lewis.
Ingram started 12 games last season for the Tigers and was set to be one of just five starters back on offense for 2018. That number now dips to four for the foreseeable future and is compounded by the fact that there will be a new starting quarterback and a new offensive coordinator in Steve Ensminger.
LSU opens at AT&T Stadium in Week 1 against Miami.
Perhaps the most head-scratching hire of the offseason came at Missouri when Barry Odom hired Derek Dooley to be the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator. It was eyebrow-raising for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that Dooley has never called plays before right down to his unceremonious exit from the SEC following a disastrous tenure at Tennessee.
Just ahead of the team opening fall camp though, it seems Dooley is doing some opening up himself. In an excellent Q&A with the St. Louis Dispatch, the always colorful coach discussed a number of topics like becoming an athletic director to working for Nick Saban to doing a job that he hasn’t done before. Perhaps the most notable parts of the piece are, as one might expect, Dooley reflecting on his time with the Vols however and he does not disappoint in talking about what went wrong in Knoxville.
“The difference was at Louisiana Tech everybody listened to me and did what I said. At Tennessee very few people listened to me and most of them did something different than what I said. That’s how it is at a lot of big places when you don’t come in empowered as “the guy.” you have to learn how to manage those environments,” said Dooley. “That’s what frustrated me. You can’t even compare the two. You had a lot of division going on between (Phil) Fulmer, (Lane) Kiffin and fans. There was a lot of division on campus. It was a different environment, and I didn’t see it that way but should have.”
Dooley did add that his three years at Tennessee were a “humbling” experience and has made him a better coach.
We’ll certainly find out if that’s the case on November 17 when Missouri heads to Tennessee for what could be a pivotal game for both teams in the race for bowl eligibility. Dooley probably won’t get a super warm welcome for his first trip to Knoxville since being fired by the Vols but at least both sides can take any hard feelings out on the field.
Fall camp is underway for West Virginia already but Dana Holgorsen probably doesn’t mind a late addition to the team with an eye toward next season.
According to 247Sports, former Alabama linebacker VanDarius Cowan has put pen to paper to join the Big 12 program and will sit out 2018 before having three seasons of eligibility left with the Mountaineers. It had looked as though WVU originally wouldn’t have room for the former four-star recruit but things seemed to change in the past few weeks to allow Cowan to head to Morgantown.
The scholarship became available when the Mountaineers confirmed former UCLA cornerback Denzel Fisher, who committed to the program in April, would not be able to join the team. A source said after speaking with Cowan, looking into his situation and checking with the coaches who recruited and coached Cowan at Alabama that the Mountaineers were “comfortable in pursuing him.”
If you’re wondering why West Virginia coaches wanted to check into the linebacker a bit more than usual, that’s because he was dismissed by Nick Saban in early July for a violation of team rules. That violation came in the form of Tuscaloosa bar fight in June that saw Cowan eventually being charged for misdemeanor assault for his alleged involvement. Prior to committing to Alabama as a recruit, Cowan was also dismissed from his high school team as well for what 247Sports described as “poor behavior.”
Still, he still has plenty of talent after being labeled as a four-star, top 100 recruit out of the state of Florida. Cowan did see the field as a true freshman for the Alabama squad that won the national title, making seven appearances and recording a pair of tackles on the year.
The Zach Smith story that has turned Ohio State upside down is not being limited to just Columbus.
Speaking to the Boston Globe on Saturday, Boston College coach Steve Addazio confirmed that he too knew of an alleged incident in 2009 between Smith and his then-wife Courtney when both coaches were on Urban Meyer’s staff at Florida. Addazio later hired Smith to serve as a wide receivers coach at Temple in 2011 before the latter followed Meyer to Ohio State the following season.
“While an assistant coach at Florida in 2009, I was aware that there was an issue in the personal life of Zach and Courtney Smith,” Addazio said. “I did not know specifics, and I knew the matter was in the hands of university personnel and that the couple was involved in counseling.
“As a husband, father and coach, I have zero tolerance for domestic abuse. There is no place in our program at Boston College for any member of our staff involved in domestic violence.”
While the focus for many at Ohio State has centered on an alleged incident in 2015, Meyer did go into details about the incident in Gainesville at Big Ten Media Days in July by noting that both he and wife Shelley Meyer had tried to help the Smiths with their marriage following Zach Smith being arrested for aggravated battery of a pregnant victim (the charges were later dropped). The fact that Addazio, who was one of Meyer’s most trusted assistants with the Gators, knew about the issue as well and still hired Smith later on is bound to raise eyebrows as more and more details are being unveiled about the entire case on a seemingly daily basis.
Smith was fired in late July by the Buckeyes after it had surfaced that Courtney Smith had obtained a civil protection order against him following a May 12th citation for criminal trespassing. Meyer has been on paid administrative leave since August 1 as Ohio State seeks to sort out what he knew about several allegations and whether the head coach followed proper procedures.