Boston College coach Steve Addazio acknowledges he too knew about issue with Zach Smith in 2009

By Bryan FischerAug 5, 2018, 1:32 PM EDT
The Zach Smith story that has turned Ohio State upside down is not being limited to just Columbus.

Speaking to the Boston Globe on Saturday, Boston College coach Steve Addazio confirmed that he too knew of an alleged incident in 2009 between Smith and his then-wife Courtney when both coaches were on Urban Meyer’s staff at Florida. Addazio later hired Smith to serve as a wide receivers coach at Temple in 2011 before the latter followed Meyer to Ohio State the following season.

“While an assistant coach at Florida in 2009, I was aware that there was an issue in the personal life of Zach and Courtney Smith,” Addazio said. “I did not know specifics, and I knew the matter was in the hands of university personnel and that the couple was involved in counseling.

“As a husband, father and coach, I have zero tolerance for domestic abuse. There is no place in our program at Boston College for any member of our staff involved in domestic violence.”

While the focus for many at Ohio State has centered on an alleged incident in 2015, Meyer did go into details about the incident in Gainesville at Big Ten Media Days in July by noting that both he and wife Shelley Meyer had tried to help the Smiths with their marriage following Zach Smith being arrested for aggravated battery of a pregnant victim (the charges were later dropped). The fact that Addazio, who was one of Meyer’s most trusted assistants with the Gators, knew about the issue as well and still hired Smith later on is bound to raise eyebrows as more and more details are being unveiled about the entire case on a seemingly daily basis.

Smith was fired in late July by the Buckeyes after it had surfaced that Courtney Smith had obtained a civil protection order against him following a May 12th citation for criminal trespassing. Meyer has been on paid administrative leave since August 1 as Ohio State seeks to sort out what he knew about several allegations and whether the head coach followed proper procedures.

Derek Dooley reflects on what went wrong at Tennessee: “Very few people listened to me”

By Bryan FischerAug 5, 2018, 3:25 PM EDT
Perhaps the most head-scratching hire of the offseason came at Missouri when Barry Odom hired Derek Dooley to be the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator. It was eyebrow-raising for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that Dooley has never called plays before right down to his unceremonious exit from the SEC following a disastrous tenure at Tennessee.

Just ahead of the team opening fall camp though, it seems Dooley is doing some opening up himself. In an excellent Q&A with the St. Louis Dispatch, the always colorful coach discussed a number of topics like becoming an athletic director to working for Nick Saban to doing a job that he hasn’t done before. Perhaps the most notable parts of the piece are, as one might expect, Dooley reflecting on his time with the Vols however and he does not disappoint in talking about what went wrong in Knoxville.

“The difference was at Louisiana Tech everybody listened to me and did what I said. At Tennessee very few people listened to me and most of them did something different than what I said. That’s how it is at a lot of big places when you don’t come in empowered as “the guy.” you have to learn how to manage those environments,” said Dooley. “That’s what frustrated me. You can’t even compare the two. You had a lot of division going on between (Phil) Fulmer, (Lane) Kiffin and fans. There was a lot of division on campus. It was a different environment, and I didn’t see it that way but should have.”

Dooley did add that his three years at Tennessee were a “humbling” experience and has made him a better coach.

We’ll certainly find out if that’s the case on November 17 when Missouri heads to Tennessee for what could be a pivotal game for both teams in the race for bowl eligibility. Dooley probably won’t get a super warm welcome for his first trip to Knoxville since being fired by the Vols but at least both sides can take any hard feelings out on the field.

Dismissed Alabama linebacker reportedly lands at West Virginia as a transfer

By Bryan FischerAug 5, 2018, 2:24 PM EDT
Fall camp is underway for West Virginia already but Dana Holgorsen probably doesn’t mind a late addition to the team with an eye toward next season.

According to 247Sports, former Alabama linebacker VanDarius Cowan has put pen to paper to join the Big 12 program and will sit out 2018 before having three seasons of eligibility left with the Mountaineers. It had looked as though WVU originally wouldn’t have room for the former four-star recruit but things seemed to change in the past few weeks to allow Cowan to head to Morgantown.

The scholarship became available when the Mountaineers confirmed former UCLA cornerback Denzel Fisher, who committed to the program in April, would not be able to join the team. A source said after speaking with Cowan, looking into his situation and checking with the coaches who recruited and coached Cowan at Alabama that the Mountaineers were “comfortable in pursuing him.”

If you’re wondering why West Virginia coaches wanted to check into the linebacker a bit more than usual, that’s because he was dismissed by Nick Saban in early July for a violation of team rules. That violation came in the form of Tuscaloosa bar fight in June that saw Cowan eventually being charged for misdemeanor assault for his alleged involvement. Prior to committing to Alabama as a recruit, Cowan was also dismissed from his high school team as well for what 247Sports described as “poor behavior.”

Still, he still has plenty of talent after being labeled as a four-star, top 100 recruit out of the state of Florida. Cowan did see the field as a true freshman for the Alabama squad that won the national title, making seven appearances and recording a pair of tackles on the year.

Despite taking head coaching job, Mike Riley still at Oregon State as consultant

By Bryan FischerAug 5, 2018, 12:29 PM EDT
You can take Mike Riley out of Corvallis but you can’t take the Corvallis out of Mike Riley. Or something like that.

The former Nebraska and Oregon State head coach accepted a new position helming the Alliance of American Football’s San Antonio franchise in June but he apparently will still be sticking around his long time home to help out the Beavers this fall too. In an interview with The Oregonian about his new gig, Riley said that he would remain at OSU as a consultant, watching practice and giving his thoughts to the team’s new coach Jonathan Smith whenever needed.

“I can help with any part of the game. I can be anywhere I’m needed, whether that’s watching practice film or previewing opponents, any off-the-field football stuff, roster stuff, special teams, defense, whatever,” Riley told the paper.

Interestingly, Riley also gave a bit of an updated timeline regarding his initial departure from the Beavers coaching staff, were he was officially the assistant head coach and tight ends coach up until this summer. He was apparently contacted early in the spring about taking over in San Antonio and gave some serious thought to it in March before really pursuing the position in May.

Riley apparently didn’t want to be without something to do in the fall so one of the conditions he placed on taking the job in Texas was to be able to remain with OSU this fall, in this case as an off the field consultant. Brian Wozniak was promoted to fill his spot on the coaching staff but it seems Riley will still be riding his bike to the Beavers’ football facility well into 2018.

Scott Boras: 2018 season will be Kyler Murray’s last in college football

By Zach BarnettAug 4, 2018, 5:16 PM EDT
Kyler Murray‘s situation is going to be a year-long fascination for media covering Oklahoma because, well, it’s a fascinating situation. The two-sport star was drafted ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in June’s MLB draft, but the club and the quarterback quickly worked out a deal that will allow Murray to play football in 2018 before turning his attention to the diamond in 2019 and beyond — and then handed him $4.6 million to secure Murray’s commitment starting next year.

Each of the principals was on board with the plan, with A’s scouting director Eric Kubota saying on draft night, “We were totally on board with his desire to play quarterback at Oklahoma. Frankly, we’re kind of excited to be Oklahoma fans.”

Each of the principals was on board, it seems, except OU head coach Lincoln Riley.

“Well, I’m not really,” Riley told The Oklahoman when asked how he’ll approach his quarterback position given Murray is essentially a senior this season. “Decide how I want to handle that … um, we’ll see if it’s his final year. That hasn’t been determined yet. I’m not worried about it if it is or if it isn’t. That’s gonna have no impact on this year.”

Pressed on the issue, Riley went on to say he wasn’t informed on his quarterback’s contract situation — an odd explanation, since it’s part of his job to be informed of his quarterback’s availability.

“I’ve stayed out of the negotiation stuff with the A’s,” Riley said. “That’s not my business. It’s his business. My hope through this whole thing is that Kyler is gonna be able to do what he wants to do. If he wants to go play baseball after this year, then we’ll wish him well and be happy for him. But the ball’s gonna be in his court, which is where it should be.”

Reached by The Athletic on Saturday, baseball super-agent Scott Boras confirmed that, yes, this is Murray’s final season. That’s what the $4.6 million was for, after all. “Kyler’s baseball career has a very defined path which includes playing football at OU for only the 2018 season,” he told the site.

Riley also insisted at Big 12 media days that Murray has not yet secured the Sooners’ starting quarterback job, saying that redshirt sophomore Austin Kendall was very much in competition with Murray.

Asked if Murray would truly come back to school without a starting job assured to him given the A’s have promised him $4.6 million, Riley said, “Because he loves football. He simply loves football. A lot of people have a hard time believing that, but money’s not everything to some people. Not to say that doesn’t factor in — I’m sure it does — but the kid, he loves football.”

Murray served as Baker Mayfield‘s backup last season, hitting 18-of-21 passes for 359 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 14 times for 142 yards. Kendall redshirted last fall after completing 16-of-22 passes for 143 yards with two scores and no picks in two appearances as a true freshman in 2016.

It certainly seems like Murray will be Oklahoma’s quarterback for 2018 and 2018 only. But maybe, in Riley’s world, Murray will be Kendall’s backup for the next two years and tell the A’s to pound sand.