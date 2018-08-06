BYU, UNLV schedule home-and-home series for 2023-24

Former conference foes BYU and UNLV will continue their series in a few more years. The two schools have agreed to a home-and-home series that will help both schools fill up their future schedules.

BYU will host UNLV on November 4, 2023. UNLV will host the Cougars the following season on November 2, 2024. By then, UNLV may be able to host BYU and opponents in the lavish new football stadium being constructed in Las Vegas for the eventual relocation of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders.

The addition of BYU to the 2023 schedule leaves UNLV with one vacancy to fill on the non-conference schedule. UNLV will host Vanderbilt of the SEC and visit UTEP that season. With the 2023 game against scheduled against BYU to be played on the road, expect UNLV to find an opponent to bring to their home campus to fill out the 2023 schedule. UNLV will still have two additional vacancies to fill in 2024, now with a home game against BYU and a road game at UCLA of the Pac-12 on the books in 2024.

As a football independent, BYU still has some work to do in filling up its schedules for 2023 and 2024, granted they also have time to work those schedules out. BYU now has seven games for the 2023 schedule that already includes home games against BYU, Tennessee, Boise State and Stanford and road games against Virginia, Houston, and USC. The Cougars now have five games scheduled for 2024 with home games against Hawaii and Georgia Southern and road games against UNLV, East Carolina, and NC State.

BYU leads the all-time series with UNLV by a lopsided margin, 17-3. The first meeting in the series was played in Yokohama, Japan in 1978, and BYU is riding an eight-game winning streak in the series dating back to the 2005 season. The two schools were each members of the Mountain West Conference until BYU left the conference for football independence at the end of the 2010 season. BYU and UNLV have played twice since BYU left the conference, in 2014 and 2017.

