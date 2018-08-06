BYU, UNLV schedule home-and-home series for 2023-24

Former conference foes BYU and UNLV will continue their series in a few more years. The two schools have agreed to a home-and-home series that will help both schools fill up their future schedules.
BYU will host UNLV on November 4, 2023. UNLV will host the Cougars the following season on November 2, 2024. By then, UNLV may be able to host BYU and opponents in the lavish new football stadium being constructed in Las Vegas for the eventual relocation of the NFL’s Oakland Raiders.
The addition of BYU to the 2023 schedule leaves UNLV with one vacancy to fill on the non-conference schedule. UNLV will host Vanderbilt of the SEC and visit UTEP that season. With the 2023 game against scheduled against BYU to be played on the road, expect UNLV to find an opponent to bring to their home campus to fill out the 2023 schedule. UNLV will still have two additional vacancies to fill in 2024, now with a home game against BYU and a road game at UCLA of the Pac-12 on the books in 2024.
As a football independent, BYU still has some work to do in filling up its schedules for 2023 and 2024, granted they also have time to work those schedules out. BYU now has seven games for the 2023 schedule that already includes home games against BYU, Tennessee, Boise State and Stanford and road games against Virginia, Houston, and USC. The Cougars now have five games scheduled for 2024 with home games against Hawaii and Georgia Southern and road games against UNLV, East Carolina, and NC State.
BYU leads the all-time series with UNLV by a lopsided margin, 17-3. The first meeting in the series was played in Yokohama, Japan in 1978, and BYU is riding an eight-game winning streak in the series dating back to the 2005 season. The two schools were each members of the Mountain West Conference until BYU left the conference for football independence at the end of the 2010 season. BYU and UNLV have played twice since BYU left the conference, in 2014 and 2017.
There’s a lot of confusion surrounding the Zach Smith–Urban Meyer scandal that has engulfed Ohio State football at the moment. What did Meyer know, and when did he know it? Why did Meyer repeat multiple untruths at Big Ten media days if he truly had nothing to hide? What did Gene Smith say to Meyer after the allegations against Smith surfaced in 2015?
But the core of the case is Courtney Smith‘s accusations against her former husband in October of 2015, brought to light by Brett McMurphy’s explosive report last Wednesday.
“He took me and shoved me up against the wall, with his hands around my neck,” Courtney said of Zach, according to McMurphy. “Something he did very often. My (then 3-year old) daughter was clinging to my leg. It obviously registered with him what he was doing, so he took my (then 5-year old) son and left. So I called the police.”
However, according to Powell (Ohio) Chief of Police Gary Vest, Smith was never arrested for that incident.
“He was never arrested, never handcuffed, never brought in and never charged in a court of law here in 2015,” Vest told Eleven Warriors. “There were never any charges filed in the court process. So the word ‘arrest’ was simply checked on a box that shouldn’t have been checked.”
Vest did not rule out that McMurphy viewed a Powell PD report indicating Smith had been arrested in October 2015. However, Vest said, the arrest box would have been checked out of human error.
Smith was fired on July 23, and Meyer placed on administrative leave on Aug. 1. Meyer released a statement on Friday stating he followed proper university procedures, in reporting the Smith allegations up the Ohio State food chain. Further texts released Friday appeared to show Courtney Smith accusing Zach Smith of choking her on two separate occasions, claims which he did not deny in the text exchange.
Ohio State on Monday announced it expected to wrap up its ongoing investigation within a two-week window.
Michigan State will be without perhaps its best defensive back for the next two months, head coach Mark Dantonio revealed at his season-opening press conference on Monday.
Sophomore Josiah Scott will “probably” miss the next two months after suffering an undisclosed non-contact injury.
“Josiah had a situation, so he’s out for probably two months,” Dantonio said, via MLive. “But, we’ve got guys that can play. … Two months or less, two months or more – we’ll see.”
A 3-star member of Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class, Scott was named a Freshman All-American after starting a dozen games, the most by a true freshman in the 11-year Dantonio era. The Hamilton, Ohio, native recorded 30 tackles with 10 passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one TFL.
Even without Scott, Michigan State returns an experienced back end as part of an experienced team. The entire Spartans secondary that rated 17th nationally in pass efficiency defense returns alongside Scott. Even without Scott, Michigan State’s 18 overall returning starters are tied for third most nationally. Coming off a 10-3 season, Michigan State came in at No. 12 in the preseason Coaches’ Poll that dropped last week.
Dantonio mentioned junior Josh Butler and true freshman Kalon Gervin as possibilities to fill in for Scott until he returns.
Michigan State opens its 2018 campaign against Utah State on Aug. 31 (7 p.m. ET, BTN).
A total of 13 North Carolina players will be suspended for at least one game this season after the school self-reported secondary violations to the NCAA. The offense is related to the selling of team-issued shoes.
Offensive lineman Brian Anderson, defensive end Malik Carney, wide receiver Beau Corrales, defensive end Tomon Fox, defensive end Tyrone Hopper, offensive lineman Quiron Johnson, linebacker Malik Robinson, quarterback Chazz Surratt and offensive lineman Jordan Tucker will all sit out four games. Defensive backs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw will be forced to miss two games, and quarterback Jack Davidson and offensive lineman Jonah Melton will serve a one-game suspension. The NCAA will allow UNC to stagger the suspensions to account for roster depth concerns that raise the health hazards to the entire team.
Carney will miss games against East Carolina, UCF, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. Fox will serve his suspension for games against Miami, Syracuse, Virginia and Georgia Tech. The remainder of the suspensions will begin to be served during UNC’s season opener at California. UNC plays at East Carolina and home against UCF and Pittsburgh in the first four weeks of the season.
“I am certainly upset by our players’ actions and how their choices reflect on them, our program, and the University,” head coach Larry Fedora said in a statement. “These young men knew the rules and are being held responsible for the poor choices they have made.”
All suspended players will be allowed to practice with the team and attend all meetings.
After Ohio State placed head coach Urban Meyer on administrative leave, the program announced it was shutting off all media access to coaches and players until further notice as summer camp opened up. On Tuesday, access for cameras will be granted, but there will still be no interviews allowed.
Ohio State announced on Monday it will allow members of the media to observe a portion of camp practice scheduled for Tuesday.
“We are unable to comment on the details of the investigation into Coach Meyer being directed by the independent working group of the Board of Trustees,” a statement from the university’s athletics department said. “The university is committed to supporting our student-athletes as they prepare for the upcoming semester.
Ohio State announced Sunday night the investigation into Meyer and the entire case regarding the awareness of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith is expected to wrap up in 14 days, and a decision by the university president will be made following a consultation with the Board of Regents. In the meantime, Ryan Day is serving as the interim head coach of the Buckeyes as summer camp practices continue.