How similar could the preseason AP Top 25 be to the coaches poll?

By Kevin McGuireAug 6, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
The release of the AP Top 25 is still a couple of weeks away, giving voters plenty of time to review every last bit of information before heading out for one final beach vacation before the start of the college football season. If you are taking your own guesses as to how the AP poll will look, consider giving the coaches poll a quick glance to help you build a foundation.

Last year’s preseason poll from the coaches and the AP had the exact same top four teams (Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Florida State) and the next six teams in their respective top 10 within one ranking spot between the two polls (for example, Michigan was No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the coaches poll, Notre Dame was No. 10 in the AP poll and No. 9 in the coaches, etc.)

If you look at this year’s coaches poll, you can probably assume a similar trend when the AP Top 25 is released later this month. Alabama figures to be as safe a bet as they come to land the top spot in the AP poll, just as the defending national champs did in the coaches poll, but the possibility of a bit more sharing of first-place votes could be expected. Clemson landed the second spot in the coaches poll and could be looking at the same position in the AP poll. After that, however, things may be a bit more interesting.

Ohio State could be the biggest question mark. The Buckeyes were No. 3 in the preseason coaches poll, but since then the status of head coach Urban Meyer has been thrown under the microscope after being placed on administrative leave and a university investigation commenced that could potentially lead to a coaching change for the Big Ten favorites. The fate of Ohio State’s head coaching situation should be confirmed before the AP ballots are due, and if Meyer is not the head coach of Ohio State, enough voters may feel a drop in the preseason pecking order could be justified at the start of the season.

It will also be interesting to see how the AP voters weigh in on programs like Michigan and UCF. Michigan has received some good buzz this offseason from certain outlets following the addition of transfer quarterback Shea Patterson to potentially be a major upgrade to an offense in desperate need of improvement. UCF is coming off an undefeated season and returns one of the top quarterbacks in the nation with McKenzie Milton, yet the coaches poll put last year’s AAC champion one spot behind another perennial Group of Five favorite, Boise State. Will the voters in the AP poll be more optimistic about UCF under first-year head coach Josh Heupel, or follow the coaches and tab the Broncos as the top G5 threat to make the New Years Six lineup at the end of the season? Just once since 2013 have multiple Group of Five programs been ranked in the preseason top 25 from the AP, when Louisville of the AAC and Boise State of the Mountain West Conference being ranked No. 9 and No. 12, respectively. There is a track record of the top G5 program from the previous season getting some AP respect in the preseason ranking the following season, so UCF fans should feel pretty confident about the chances of seeing their Knights in the preseason AP Top 25 for the first time in school history.

Knocking down the top 10 teams tends to be pretty straightforward for voters in both polls, but getting a consistent top 25 after going deeper down the rankings is where some of the bigger differences can be found. For example, last season’s preseason top 25 included Utah in the coaches poll but Washington State in the AP poll. The landing spots in the top 25 don’t usually stray too far away between spots in each poll for schools appearing in both polls, but it can happen. UCLA was No. 24 in the 2016 preseason coaches poll, but the AP placed the Bruins at No. 16 in the preseason poll. UCLA ended that season 4-8, so the coaches were at least a little bit closer to figuring out UCLA than the AP voters on this instance.

The bottom line is this; if your school is already in the coaches preseason poll, there is a very good chance your school will land in the AP preseason top 25. Furthermore, a school will likely have a similar ranking in the AP preseason poll compared to its current place in the coaches poll.

Police: Zach Smith never arrested in 2015

By Zach BarnettAug 6, 2018, 4:19 PM EDT
There’s a lot of confusion surrounding the Zach SmithUrban Meyer scandal that has engulfed Ohio State football at the moment. What did Meyer know, and when did he know it? Why did Meyer repeat multiple untruths at Big Ten media days if he truly had nothing to hide? What did Gene Smith say to Meyer after the allegations against Smith surfaced in 2015?

But the core of the case is Courtney Smith‘s accusations against her former husband in October of 2015, brought to light by Brett McMurphy’s explosive report last Wednesday.

“He took me and shoved me up against the wall, with his hands around my neck,” Courtney said of Zach, according to McMurphy. “Something he did very often. My (then 3-year old) daughter was clinging to my leg. It obviously registered with him what he was doing, so he took my (then 5-year old) son and left. So I called the police.”

However, according to Powell (Ohio) Chief of Police Gary Vest, Smith was never arrested for that incident.

“He was never arrested, never handcuffed, never brought in and never charged in a court of law here in 2015,” Vest told Eleven Warriors. “There were never any charges filed in the court process. So the word ‘arrest’ was simply checked on a box that shouldn’t have been checked.”

Vest did not rule out that McMurphy viewed a Powell PD report indicating Smith had been arrested in October 2015. However, Vest said, the arrest box would have been checked out of human error.

Smith was fired on July 23, and Meyer placed on administrative leave on Aug. 1. Meyer released a statement on Friday stating he followed proper university procedures, in reporting the Smith allegations up the Ohio State food chain. Further texts released Friday appeared to show Courtney Smith accusing Zach Smith of choking her on two separate occasions, claims which he did not deny in the text exchange.

Ohio State on Monday announced it expected to wrap up its ongoing investigation within a two-week window.

Michigan State CB Josiah Scott to miss two months with non-contact injury

By Zach BarnettAug 6, 2018, 3:32 PM EDT
Michigan State will be without perhaps its best defensive back for the next two months, head coach Mark Dantonio revealed at his season-opening press conference on Monday.

Sophomore Josiah Scott will “probably” miss the next two months after suffering an undisclosed non-contact injury.

“Josiah had a situation, so he’s out for probably two months,” Dantonio said, via MLive. “But, we’ve got guys that can play. … Two months or less, two months or more – we’ll see.”

A 3-star member of Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class, Scott was named a Freshman All-American after starting a dozen games, the most by a true freshman in the 11-year Dantonio era. The Hamilton, Ohio, native recorded 30 tackles with 10 passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one TFL.

Even without Scott, Michigan State returns an experienced back end as part of an experienced team. The entire Spartans secondary that rated 17th nationally in pass efficiency defense returns alongside Scott. Even without Scott, Michigan State’s 18 overall returning starters are tied for third most nationally. Coming off a 10-3 season, Michigan State came in at No. 12 in the preseason Coaches’ Poll that dropped last week.

Dantonio mentioned junior Josh Butler and true freshman Kalon Gervin as possibilities to fill in for Scott until he returns.

Michigan State opens its 2018 campaign against Utah State on Aug. 31 (7 p.m. ET, BTN).

UNC suspends 13 players for selling team-issued shoes

By Kevin McGuireAug 6, 2018, 2:48 PM EDT
A total of 13 North Carolina players will be suspended for at least one game this season after the school self-reported secondary violations to the NCAA. The offense is related to the selling of team-issued shoes.

Offensive lineman Brian Anderson, defensive end Malik Carney, wide receiver Beau Corrales, defensive end Tomon Fox, defensive end Tyrone Hopper, offensive lineman Quiron Johnson, linebacker Malik Robinson, quarterback Chazz Surratt and offensive lineman Jordan Tucker will all sit out four games. Defensive backs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw will be forced to miss two games, and quarterback Jack Davidson and offensive lineman Jonah Melton will serve a one-game suspension. The NCAA will allow UNC to stagger the suspensions to account for roster depth concerns that raise the health hazards to the entire team.

Carney will miss games against East Carolina, UCF, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. Fox will serve his suspension for games against Miami, Syracuse, Virginia and Georgia Tech. The remainder of the suspensions will begin to be served during UNC’s season opener at California. UNC plays at East Carolina and home against UCF and Pittsburgh in the first four weeks of the season.

“I am certainly upset by our players’ actions and how their choices reflect on them, our program, and the University,” head coach Larry Fedora said in a statement. “These young men knew the rules and are being held responsible for the poor choices they have made.”

All suspended players will be allowed to practice with the team and attend all meetings.

Ohio State to open portion of camp practice to media, but still no interviews

By Kevin McGuireAug 6, 2018, 2:25 PM EDT
After Ohio State placed head coach Urban Meyer on administrative leave, the program announced it was shutting off all media access to coaches and players until further notice as summer camp opened up. On Tuesday, access for cameras will be granted, but there will still be no interviews allowed.

Ohio State announced on Monday it will allow members of the media to observe a portion of camp practice scheduled for Tuesday.

“We are unable to comment on the details of the investigation into Coach Meyer being directed by the independent working group of the Board of Trustees,” a statement from the university’s athletics department said. “The university is committed to supporting our student-athletes as they prepare for the upcoming semester.

Ohio State announced Sunday night the investigation into Meyer and the entire case regarding the awareness of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith is expected to wrap up in 14 days, and a decision by the university president will be made following a consultation with the Board of Regents. In the meantime, Ryan Day is serving as the interim head coach of the Buckeyes as summer camp practices continue.