Miami, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Louisville, Kansas unveil new Adidas Primekit A1 uniforms

Today must have been reveal day for a handful of Adidas partners. Miami, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Louisville, and Kansas all showed off some first looks at their brand new uniforms to be worn for the upcoming college football season, all courtesy of uniform and apparel partner Adidas.

The new uniform design from Adidas is the Primekit A1, which made its grand debut during the Army All-American Bowl in early January. Now, it will serve as the next leading uniform template for Adidas schools this college football season. As you may expect, the new design aims to improve mobility, flexibility and the ability to keep players as cool as possible to give teams an advantage on the field, especially when the temperatures are soaring early in the year. The jerseys feature a ribbed knit pattern on the chest and shoulder pads to allow for a better fit for the player, and a mesh texture is included to allow for better breathability and cooling zones. The inside of the jersey also features silicone grips to keep pads in place.

Judging from the first official looks of the new uniforms, there is good news in that none of the uniforms shown off today stray from the signature looks of each university football program. These uniforms all look the way they should for each school, although we can be sure there will be some alternate uniforms to come later on this season for most of, if not, all of these particular schools. But this reveal is more about the new design template, with the focus on providing the most advanced uniform design by Adidas yet.

When it comes to the school-branded reveal videos, there wasn’t much to differentiate between the programs other than the uniforms themselves. Cue the standard uniform reveal beats!

Other schools that will be wearing this uniform template include Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Mississippi State, NC State, and Rutgers.

