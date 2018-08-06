Miami, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Louisville, Kansas unveil new Adidas Primekit A1 uniforms

Today must have been reveal day for a handful of Adidas partners. Miami, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Louisville, and Kansas all showed off some first looks at their brand new uniforms to be worn for the upcoming college football season, all courtesy of uniform and apparel partner Adidas.
The new uniform design from Adidas is the Primekit A1, which made its grand debut during the Army All-American Bowl in early January. Now, it will serve as the next leading uniform template for Adidas schools this college football season. As you may expect, the new design aims to improve mobility, flexibility and the ability to keep players as cool as possible to give teams an advantage on the field, especially when the temperatures are soaring early in the year. The jerseys feature a ribbed knit pattern on the chest and shoulder pads to allow for a better fit for the player, and a mesh texture is included to allow for better breathability and cooling zones. The inside of the jersey also features silicone grips to keep pads in place.
Judging from the first official looks of the new uniforms, there is good news in that none of the uniforms shown off today stray from the signature looks of each university football program. These uniforms all look the way they should for each school, although we can be sure there will be some alternate uniforms to come later on this season for most of, if not, all of these particular schools. But this reveal is more about the new design template, with the focus on providing the most advanced uniform design by Adidas yet.
When it comes to the school-branded reveal videos, there wasn’t much to differentiate between the programs other than the uniforms themselves. Cue the standard uniform reveal beats!
Other schools that will be wearing this uniform template include Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Mississippi State, NC State, and Rutgers.
There’s a lot of confusion surrounding the Zach Smith–Urban Meyer scandal that has engulfed Ohio State football at the moment. What did Meyer know, and when did he know it? Why did Meyer repeat multiple untruths at Big Ten media days if he truly had nothing to hide? What did Gene Smith say to Meyer after the allegations against Smith surfaced in 2015?
But the core of the case is Courtney Smith‘s accusations against her former husband in October of 2015, brought to light by Brett McMurphy’s explosive report last Wednesday.
“He took me and shoved me up against the wall, with his hands around my neck,” Courtney said of Zach, according to McMurphy. “Something he did very often. My (then 3-year old) daughter was clinging to my leg. It obviously registered with him what he was doing, so he took my (then 5-year old) son and left. So I called the police.”
However, according to Powell (Ohio) Chief of Police Gary Vest, Smith was never arrested for that incident.
“He was never arrested, never handcuffed, never brought in and never charged in a court of law here in 2015,” Vest told Eleven Warriors. “There were never any charges filed in the court process. So the word ‘arrest’ was simply checked on a box that shouldn’t have been checked.”
Vest did not rule out that McMurphy viewed a Powell PD report indicating Smith had been arrested in October 2015. However, Vest said, the arrest box would have been checked out of human error.
Smith was fired on July 23, and Meyer placed on administrative leave on Aug. 1. Meyer released a statement on Friday stating he followed proper university procedures, in reporting the Smith allegations up the Ohio State food chain. Further texts released Friday appeared to show Courtney Smith accusing Zach Smith of choking her on two separate occasions, claims which he did not deny in the text exchange.
Ohio State on Monday announced it expected to wrap up its ongoing investigation within a two-week window.
Michigan State will be without perhaps its best defensive back for the next two months, head coach Mark Dantonio revealed at his season-opening press conference on Monday.
Sophomore Josiah Scott will “probably” miss the next two months after suffering an undisclosed non-contact injury.
“Josiah had a situation, so he’s out for probably two months,” Dantonio said, via MLive. “But, we’ve got guys that can play. … Two months or less, two months or more – we’ll see.”
A 3-star member of Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class, Scott was named a Freshman All-American after starting a dozen games, the most by a true freshman in the 11-year Dantonio era. The Hamilton, Ohio, native recorded 30 tackles with 10 passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one TFL.
Even without Scott, Michigan State returns an experienced back end as part of an experienced team. The entire Spartans secondary that rated 17th nationally in pass efficiency defense returns alongside Scott. Even without Scott, Michigan State’s 18 overall returning starters are tied for third most nationally. Coming off a 10-3 season, Michigan State came in at No. 12 in the preseason Coaches’ Poll that dropped last week.
Dantonio mentioned junior Josh Butler and true freshman Kalon Gervin as possibilities to fill in for Scott until he returns.
Michigan State opens its 2018 campaign against Utah State on Aug. 31 (7 p.m. ET, BTN).
A total of 13 North Carolina players will be suspended for at least one game this season after the school self-reported secondary violations to the NCAA. The offense is related to the selling of team-issued shoes.
Offensive lineman Brian Anderson, defensive end Malik Carney, wide receiver Beau Corrales, defensive end Tomon Fox, defensive end Tyrone Hopper, offensive lineman Quiron Johnson, linebacker Malik Robinson, quarterback Chazz Surratt and offensive lineman Jordan Tucker will all sit out four games. Defensive backs Greg Ross and Tre Shaw will be forced to miss two games, and quarterback Jack Davidson and offensive lineman Jonah Melton will serve a one-game suspension. The NCAA will allow UNC to stagger the suspensions to account for roster depth concerns that raise the health hazards to the entire team.
Carney will miss games against East Carolina, UCF, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. Fox will serve his suspension for games against Miami, Syracuse, Virginia and Georgia Tech. The remainder of the suspensions will begin to be served during UNC’s season opener at California. UNC plays at East Carolina and home against UCF and Pittsburgh in the first four weeks of the season.
“I am certainly upset by our players’ actions and how their choices reflect on them, our program, and the University,” head coach Larry Fedora said in a statement. “These young men knew the rules and are being held responsible for the poor choices they have made.”
All suspended players will be allowed to practice with the team and attend all meetings.
After Ohio State placed head coach Urban Meyer on administrative leave, the program announced it was shutting off all media access to coaches and players until further notice as summer camp opened up. On Tuesday, access for cameras will be granted, but there will still be no interviews allowed.
Ohio State announced on Monday it will allow members of the media to observe a portion of camp practice scheduled for Tuesday.
“We are unable to comment on the details of the investigation into Coach Meyer being directed by the independent working group of the Board of Trustees,” a statement from the university’s athletics department said. “The university is committed to supporting our student-athletes as they prepare for the upcoming semester.
Ohio State announced Sunday night the investigation into Meyer and the entire case regarding the awareness of domestic abuse allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith is expected to wrap up in 14 days, and a decision by the university president will be made following a consultation with the Board of Regents. In the meantime, Ryan Day is serving as the interim head coach of the Buckeyes as summer camp practices continue.