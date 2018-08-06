Michigan State CB Josiah Scott to miss two months with non-contact injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michigan State will be without perhaps its best defensive back for the next two months, head coach Mark Dantonio revealed at his season-opening press conference on Monday.

Sophomore Josiah Scott will “probably” miss the next two months after suffering an undisclosed non-contact injury.

“Josiah had a situation, so he’s out for probably two months,” Dantonio said, via MLive. “But, we’ve got guys that can play. … Two months or less, two months or more – we’ll see.”

A 3-star member of Michigan State’s 2017 recruiting class, Scott was named a Freshman All-American after starting a dozen games, the most by a true freshman in the 11-year Dantonio era. The Hamilton, Ohio, native recorded 30 tackles with 10 passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one TFL.

Even without Scott, Michigan State returns an experienced back end as part of an experienced team. The entire Spartans secondary that rated 17th nationally in pass efficiency defense returns alongside Scott. Even without Scott, Michigan State’s 18 overall returning starters are tied for third most nationally. Coming off a 10-3 season, Michigan State came in at No. 12 in the preseason Coaches’ Poll that dropped last week.

Dantonio mentioned junior Josh Butler and true freshman Kalon Gervin as possibilities to fill in for Scott until he returns.

Michigan State opens its 2018 campaign against Utah State on Aug. 31 (7 p.m. ET, BTN).