Ohio State sets 14-day timeline for Urban Meyer investigation

Late Sunday night, Ohio State released an updated statement regarding its investigation into the allegations made against head coach Urban Meyer related to his knowledge of domestic abuse by a former assistant coach. According to the statement from Ohio State, a conclusion to this investigation is expected within 14 days.
Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson has been assigned the role of the chairwoman for the working group, which was previously announced by the university late last week. Once the investigation is completed, the university president will make an ultimate decision on what happens next following a consultation with the Board of Trustees. It is unclear if the board and president will make their decisions within the 14-day time span, although the way the statement is worded suggests that may not be the case. If the investigation takes 14 days in full to complete, then a decision may be at least another day away from being made, whatever that may be.
“Ohio State is committed to a thorough and complete investigation,” Davidson said in a released statement. “We look forward to sharing the results of this investigation and any action the university may take.”
It is clear, however, Ohio State is working to bring some resolution to this situation ahead of the football season. To some, it may appear Ohio State is rushing this process in order to have the football team in position to begin the season knowing who exactly will be the head coach, whether it be Meyer returning from his administrative leave or interim head coach Ryan Day (or somebody else?) leading the Buckeyes. But a two-week time span to review the facts already known and any information previously reported feels appropriate for a comprehensive review as long as all parties involved are transparent and forthcoming in their stories.
After initially stating he was unsure how a story like this was even manufactured at Big Ten media day, Meyer has since announced he was aware of the alleged domestic abuse by former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. Furthermore, Meyer claimed to report the news up the chain of command, thus putting the focus on athletics director Gene Smith. Zach Smith also confirmed Gene Smith was aware of the situation. Zach Smith continues to deny he committed acts of domestic abuse against his wife but has admitted confrontations between the two had gotten physical at times and those interactions may have resulted in scratches and bruises and more even though Smith claims any injuries he was responsible for were in acts of self-defense.
Ohio State’s football season begins on September 1 at home against Oregon State. Kickoff is in 26 days. By then, we should know who the head coach of Ohio State will be, one way or the other.
It probably hasn’t registered to many outside the land of enchantment but New Mexico athletics is facing a pretty big budget crunch at the moment that has already led to the cutting of several sports completely in Albuquerque.
Whenever there are cuts, especially at this level across a broad number of programs at a school, attention inevitably shifts to the bigger line items for an athletic department and nobody has a bigger one for the Lobos than the football program (some $8.2 million last year). While the team did suffer some reductions in terms of financial support, it’s not a significant enough dip for some at UNM who were counting on that money to keep sports like soccer going. Despite that, head coach Bob Davie isn’t feeling guilty at all that his program survived relatively intact while others are looking for new schools or jobs.
“No, not guilt at all,” Davie told the Santa Fe New Mexican. “I feel bad. I feel extremely bad. Nobody knows more than another coach of what coaches invest in their program and how much pride you take in it. Nobody knows more than a player what other players put into it. You leave home, you set up, you have a plan, you have a course. You put everything into it and it gets taken away. But guilt — absolutely not. Absolutely not.”
Interesting comments from Davie considering he was suspended for 30 days without pay earlier this year after several allegations about how he ran the football program.
Cutting sports is expected to save New Mexico some $1.2 million going forward while Davie himself made over $823,000 last year according to USA Today.
It’s never a good sign for players to be suspended on the eve of fall camp but it’s also pretty easy to say that it’s a lot worse if they’re suspended for all of fall camp.
Such is the case for Ed Ingram at LSU, who was suspended indefinitely by head coach Ed Orgeron over the weekend and will miss all of camp (and likely several games — at a minimum — after that).
“Ed Ingram has been suspended from the team indefinitely for violating team rules,” Orgeron said Friday, according to NOLA.com. “We have a policy set in place by the university. He broke that policy. We just need to see what happens.”
Orgeron didn’t go into any specifics or how many games that Ingram would miss but that’s a noticeable hole on the right side of the line that will now be filled by junior Damien Lewis.
Ingram started 12 games last season for the Tigers and was set to be one of just five starters back on offense for 2018. That number now dips to four for the foreseeable future and is compounded by the fact that there will be a new starting quarterback and a new offensive coordinator in Steve Ensminger.
LSU opens at AT&T Stadium in Week 1 against Miami.
Perhaps the most head-scratching hire of the offseason came at Missouri when Barry Odom hired Derek Dooley to be the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator. It was eyebrow-raising for a number of reasons, starting with the fact that Dooley has never called plays before right down to his unceremonious exit from the SEC following a disastrous tenure at Tennessee.
Just ahead of the team opening fall camp though, it seems Dooley is doing some opening up himself. In an excellent Q&A with the St. Louis Dispatch, the always colorful coach discussed a number of topics like becoming an athletic director to working for Nick Saban to doing a job that he hasn’t done before. Perhaps the most notable parts of the piece are, as one might expect, Dooley reflecting on his time with the Vols however and he does not disappoint in talking about what went wrong in Knoxville.
“The difference was at Louisiana Tech everybody listened to me and did what I said. At Tennessee very few people listened to me and most of them did something different than what I said. That’s how it is at a lot of big places when you don’t come in empowered as “the guy.” you have to learn how to manage those environments,” said Dooley. “That’s what frustrated me. You can’t even compare the two. You had a lot of division going on between (Phil) Fulmer, (Lane) Kiffin and fans. There was a lot of division on campus. It was a different environment, and I didn’t see it that way but should have.”
Dooley did add that his three years at Tennessee were a “humbling” experience and has made him a better coach.
We’ll certainly find out if that’s the case on November 17 when Missouri heads to Tennessee for what could be a pivotal game for both teams in the race for bowl eligibility. Dooley probably won’t get a super warm welcome for his first trip to Knoxville since being fired by the Vols but at least both sides can take any hard feelings out on the field.
Fall camp is underway for West Virginia already but Dana Holgorsen probably doesn’t mind a late addition to the team with an eye toward next season.
According to 247Sports, former Alabama linebacker VanDarius Cowan has put pen to paper to join the Big 12 program and will sit out 2018 before having three seasons of eligibility left with the Mountaineers. It had looked as though WVU originally wouldn’t have room for the former four-star recruit but things seemed to change in the past few weeks to allow Cowan to head to Morgantown.
The scholarship became available when the Mountaineers confirmed former UCLA cornerback Denzel Fisher, who committed to the program in April, would not be able to join the team. A source said after speaking with Cowan, looking into his situation and checking with the coaches who recruited and coached Cowan at Alabama that the Mountaineers were “comfortable in pursuing him.”
If you’re wondering why West Virginia coaches wanted to check into the linebacker a bit more than usual, that’s because he was dismissed by Nick Saban in early July for a violation of team rules. That violation came in the form of Tuscaloosa bar fight in June that saw Cowan eventually being charged for misdemeanor assault for his alleged involvement. Prior to committing to Alabama as a recruit, Cowan was also dismissed from his high school team as well for what 247Sports described as “poor behavior.”
Still, he still has plenty of talent after being labeled as a four-star, top 100 recruit out of the state of Florida. Cowan did see the field as a true freshman for the Alabama squad that won the national title, making seven appearances and recording a pair of tackles on the year.