Virginia Tech celebrates 5,000-day anniversary of holding Commonwealth Cup

If you had a child on the same day Virginia last beat Virginia Tech in football, chances are that child now has a Snapchat account and/or can run circles around you in Fortnite.

Virginia last beat Virginia Tech on Nov. 29, 2003, a 35-21 Cavs win in Charlottesville. The Hokies struck back with a 24-10 the following year in Blacksburg, and Frank Beamer‘s program has not returned the Commonwealth Cup since. On Monday, Virginia Tech’s ownership of the cup hit the 5,000-day mark.

DOMINATE THE STATE 🏈 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ days (and counting) … Our grip on the Commonwealth Cup remains as firm as ever!

#14Straight 🏆 #Hokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/bagkkoibXe — Virginia Tech Football (@VT_Football) August 6, 2018

Virginia Tech’s ongoing 14-game winning streak is the longest either side has enjoyed in the 99-game history of a series that dates back to 1895. UVa won the series’s first eight games and enjoyed an 8-game unbeaten streak from 1945-52, but the Hokies have dominated the Commonwealth Cup in the modern era. In addition to taking 14 straight, Virginia Tech has also won 18 of the last 19 meetings.

The 14-game streak is the longest active winning streak of one annual rival over another in FBS. Additionally, Virginia Tech’s 18-1 mark in its last 19 games against Virginia is three games better than the next-closest marks over that span; both Oklahoma and USC are 15-4 against their hated neighbors (Oklahoma State, UCLA) since 1999.

Virginia’s 36-32 win in the 1998 Commonwealth Cup game closed the Hoos’ deficit to 39-36-5, but the Hokies’ dominance has seen their overall lead balloon to 57-37-5.

Ten of Virginia Tech’s 14 straight wins have come by at least 10 points or more. Virginia came within 17-14 in 2008, 17-14 again in 2012, and then fell by 4- and 3-point margins in 2013-14. Virginia Tech claimed a 10-0 victory last season in Charlottesville.

Virginia Tech will look to tack another 365 days onto its Commonwealth Cup ownership when the two sides celebrate their 100th meeting on Nov. 23 in Blacksburg.