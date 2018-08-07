Aussie punter left West Virginia ‘to seek support for my mental health’

A little bit more of the rest of the story has surfaced.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Australian punter Angus Davies had left the West Virginia football program after a few days on campus because “he quickly became homesick.” On his personal Twitter account Monday night, Davies clarified that, “[w]ith the support of WVU, Prokick Australia, and my family, I have come home to seek support for my mental health. ”

It comes with great regret that I have passed up the opportunity to study and play football at West Virginia University. With the support of WVU, Prokick Australia, and my family, I have come home to seek support for my mental health. Go Mountaineers — Angus Davies (@angusdavies11) August 6, 2018

Davies had committed to the Mountaineers in November of 2017. The Aussie, who hadn’t punted an American football until two years prior to committing to the Big 12 school, never actually signed his National Letter of Intent with WVU.

Mike Casazza of 247Sports.com wrote Monday that “[s]peaking of 2018 commits who might blueshirt and count toward 2019, Australian punter Angus [Davies] will NOT enroll. He’s out of the picture now. He did get on a plane and travel to the U.S. He did not stick around. WVU now has an extra spot for 2019.”

Below is an excerpt of a Rivals.com story on Davies from the time of the specialist’s commitment: