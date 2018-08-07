Getty Images

Defending champ North Dakota State tops FCS preseason Top 25

By Zach BarnettAug 7, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
1 Comment

College football is not a game with a lot of parity, at least not at the very top. In FBS, Alabama has won five of the last nine national championships and enter 2018 as the favorite. In Division III, Mount Union has won two of the last three and (coughs) 13 of the last 25 national titles, and the Purple Raiders enter 2018 as the favorites.

Such is life in FCS as well.

North Dakota State won five straight national championships from 2011-15, lost a stunner to eventual champion James Madison in the 2016 FCS semifinals, then avenged that loss in January with a 17-13 triumph over the Dukes to make it six crowns in seven tries.

The STATS FCS preseason Top 25 came out Monday, and the Bison are the clear No. 1, earning 151 of the 157 available first-place votes. Reigning runner-up James Madison checked in at No. 2, while South Dakota State was No. 3 and perennial contender Sam Houston State was No. 4. In just its fourth year of existence, Kennesaw State came in at No. 5.

The 2018 season begins with No. 14 North Carolina A&T against No. 6 Jacksonville State at Montgomery, Ala.’s Cramton Bowl on Aug. 25 (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The full poll:

1. North Dakota State — 3,919 total points (151 first-place votes)
2. James Madison — 3,764 (6)
3. South Dakota State — 3,470
4. Sam Houston State — 3,228
5. Kennesaw State — 3,120
6. Jacksonville State — 3,041
7. New Hampshire — 2,873
8. Weber State — 2,815
9. Eastern Washington — 2,541
10. Wofford — 2,087
11. Samford — 2,003
12. Elon — 1,812
13. Northern Iowa — 1,612
14. North Carolina A&T — 1,480
15. Delaware — 1,470
16. Central Arkansas — 1,383
17. McNeese — 1,133
18. Nicholls — 1,056
19. Villanova — 920
20. Stony Brook — 798
21. Illinois State — 795
22. Austin Peay — 709
23. Furman — 685
24. Montana — 626
25. Youngstown State — 541

North Dakota State has been ranked in the Top 10 for 99 consecutive weeks, which is 21 weeks longer than their next-closest competitor (South Dakota State) has been ranked in the Top 25.

Florida Atlantic adds graduate transfer QB

By Zach BarnettAug 7, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lane Kiffin has been in the market for a graduate transfer quarterback, and now he has one.

Florida Atlantic has added former Arkansas and SMU quarterback Rafe Peavey as the Owls’ training camp is already underway.

“We’re always looking for people,” Kiffin told the Palm Beach Post, “and we had looked for a while for the right fit of a quarterback due to numbers once Jason (Driskel) left.”

Jason Driskel started FAU’s final 11 games in 2017 and led the Owls to a 10-1 mark with a Conference USA championship, but announced in January he is walking away from the sport despite having a year of eligibility remaining.

Peavey is not expected to challenge for the Owls’ starting job. He’ll serve as insurance as fourth-year junior De’Andre Johnson and redshirt freshman Chris Robinson battle for the starting role.

A four-star prospect, Peavey’s career was not supposed to unfold this way after arriving at Arkansas as a January enrollee as a member of Bret Bielema‘s first full recruiting class in Fayetteville. Peavey to date has thrown four college passes after redshirting in 2014, not seeing action in 2015, sitting out the required year-in-residence after transferring to SMU in 2016 and then serving as Ben Hicks‘s backup in 2017. He completed 4-of-4 passes with one touchdown in three appearances during his one year of action as a Mustang.

Florida Atlantic also added Indiana transfer Nick Tronti over the summer, but he will sit out the 2018 campaign as an undergraduate transfer.

Head coach of Mississippi State’s season-opening opponent resigns amidst investigation

By John TaylorAug 7, 2018, 2:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Exactly 25 days from today, Stephen F. Austin will kick off the 2018 season against a team from the SEC.  As it turns out, the FCS school will do so without its head coach.

In mid-July, SFA announced that Clint Conque has been suspended “pending an investigation into alleged violations of university policy.” Nearly three weeks later, Conque announced Monday that he has resigned his post as the Lumberjacks’ coach.

“Today I announce my decision to step down as the head football coach at Stephen F. Austin,” Conque said in a statement released by the university. “Although I have remained confident in the ongoing investigation into the potential violation of university policy, as a family of faith and out of respect to my profession, I do not want this situation to be a further distraction to the 2018 football team and season. I deeply care for my players and wish them great success this season and beyond. …

“It has been a privilege to serve the university and to work with many outstanding players and coaches – past and present. I am proud of the foundation that is in place both on and off the field,” he said. “I have arrived at this decision on my own and look to move forward in my career.”

Defensive coordinator Jeff Byrd will continue on as interim head coach, with the school stating in its release that “[w]e will re-evaluate the leadership structure of our team at the conclusion of the year”

Conque has been the head coach at SFA the past four seasons.  In that span, he went 21-25 overall and 17-18 in Southland Conference play.  Since going 8-5 and qualifying for the FCS playoffs his first season, the football program has gone 4-7, 5-5, 4-7 the last three years.

Prior to that, Conque was the head coach at Central Arkansas from 2000-13, with the last seven of those years spent in the Southland Conference.  During his time with the Bears, he went 105-59.

Stephen F. Austin will open the upcoming season against Mississippi State in Starkville Sept. 1.

Ohio State releases contract details for interim coach Brian Hartline

By John TaylorAug 7, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

Even as Urban Meyer‘s future as Ohio State’s head coach is decidedly up in the airat least for a couple of weeks — the business of football in Columbus marches on.

After Zach Smith was unceremoniously dumped as Ohio State’s wide receivers coach last month amidst domestic abuse allegations, Brian Hartline was announced as the interim replacement at that positional group.  Hartline, a former OSU wide receiver, is entering his second year with his alma mater after spending the 2017 season as a quality control assistant who worked with receivers.

Monday, the university released the financial particulars of Hartline’s contract.  From the Columbus Dispatch:

Brian Hartline is contracted to make $105,000 as interim receivers coach for Ohio State this season, according to information released by the school to The Dispatch on Monday.

Hartline’s interim contract runs through Dec. 31. It includes the customary $600 per month automobile stipend for full-time assistant, plus six tickets to each OSU home football game.

At $300,000, Smith was the lowest-paid of Meyer’s OSU assistant coaches last season, even as he was the longest-tenured.  Smith was set to make $340,000 this season.

Hartline replaces Smith, who was dismissed earlier this week amidst a May arrest that ultimately led to allegations of domestic abuse.  This marks the 31-year-old Hartline’s first-ever on-field coaching job at any level.

Ezekiel Elliott’s dad one of 200-250 people who rallied in support of Urban Meyer Monday

By John TaylorAug 7, 2018, 11:11 AM EDT
9 Comments

Urban Meyer certainly has his fair share of detractors, but he’s not without his supporters either.

A Facebook-fueled rally in support of the embattled Ohio State head coach was held Monday night in front of Ohio Stadium, with ElevenWarriors.com estimating the crowd at “roughly 200-250 people.” One of those in the midst of the modest crowd was Stacy Elliott, the father of former Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott, whose son was suspended for six games by the NFL over allegations of domestic violence, had previously spent time as a football staffer for Meyer at OSU.

“I’ve been sick ever since I heard about it,” Elliott said. “Urban Meyer is one of the best things that ever happened to this university … I love Urban Meyer. He’s a man of integrity. I know this.”

Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave last week as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against a now-former assistant coach surfaced.  The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions, or lack thereof, and the probe is expected to be completed by mid-August.

“I support Urban Meyer,” one female Buckeyes fan at the rally told ESPN.com. “I am against domestic violence. I don’t think those two things contradict each other.”

The rally, incidentally, lasted all of 20 minutes.  It was reported that the rally “was approved by The Ohio State University… and University Police secured the perimeter.” There were no counter-protestors, for those curious.