Despite torn ACL, Alabama not ruling out Terrell Lewis playing in 2018

Terrell Lewis could be the latest miracle of modern sports medical science.

On July 10, Nick Saban confirmed that Lewis (pictured, No. 24) had sustained a torn ACL in his right knee during a workout the previous week. Normally, the timeframe for a return from such an injury is in the neighborhood of six months, which would mean the linebacker would be sidelined for at least the entire 2018 regular season if not the whole postseason.

However, by way of al.com, first-year defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi intimated that there’s a possibility Lewis could play this coming season.

“With Terrell, he’s battling his butt off to get back, just like last season,” Lupoi said this past weekend. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he surprises you as far as what time he is back for us.”

The torn ACL marked the second significant injury Lewis has sustained in less than a year. In the 2017 season opener against Florida State, Lewis suffered an upper-arm injury that, after initially being described as season-ending, ultimately cost him 10 games. He returned to play in four games at the end of the season, including the first start of his collegiate career.

A four-star 2016 signee, Lewis played in 11 games as a true freshman.