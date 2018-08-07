Despite torn ACL, Alabama not ruling out Terrell Lewis playing in 2018

Terrell Lewis could be the latest miracle of modern sports medical science.
On July 10, Nick Saban confirmed that Lewis (pictured, No. 24) had sustained a torn ACL in his right knee during a workout the previous week. Normally, the timeframe for a return from such an injury is in the neighborhood of six months, which would mean the linebacker would be sidelined for at least the entire 2018 regular season if not the whole postseason.
However, by way of al.com, first-year defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi intimated that there’s a possibility Lewis could play this coming season.
“With Terrell, he’s battling his butt off to get back, just like last season,” Lupoi said this past weekend. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he surprises you as far as what time he is back for us.”
The torn ACL marked the second significant injury Lewis has sustained in less than a year. In the 2017 season opener against Florida State, Lewis suffered an upper-arm injury that, after initially being described as season-ending, ultimately cost him 10 games. He returned to play in four games at the end of the season, including the first start of his collegiate career.
A four-star 2016 signee, Lewis played in 11 games as a true freshman.
Urban Meyer certainly has his fair share of detractors, but he’s not without his supporters either.
A Facebook-fueled rally in support of the embattled Ohio State head coach was held Monday night in front of Ohio Stadium, with ElevenWarriors.com estimating the crowd at “roughly 200-250 people.” One of those in the midst of the modest crowd was Stacy Elliott, the father of former Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Elliott, whose son was suspended for six games by the NFL over allegations of domestic violence, had previously spent time as a football staffer for Meyer at OSU.
“I’ve been sick ever since I heard about it,” Elliott said. “Urban Meyer is one of the best things that ever happened to this university … I love Urban Meyer. He’s a man of integrity. I know this.”
Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave last week as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against a now-former assistant coach surfaced. The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions, or lack thereof, and the probe is expected to be completed by mid-August.
“I support Urban Meyer,” one female Buckeyes fan at the rally told ESPN.com. “I am against domestic violence. I don’t think those two things contradict each other.”
The rally, incidentally, lasted all of 20 minutes. It was reported that the rally “was approved by The Ohio State University… and University Police secured the perimeter.” There were no counter-protestors, for those curious.
This is interesting, to say the least.
The attorney for Courtney Smith, Julia Leveridge, has issued a statement in which she claims that Ohio State “has never contacted” her client about domestic abuse allegations made against her ex-husband, former OSU wide receivers coach Zach Smith. The university announced last Thursday it will launch an investigation into how Urban Meyer, placed on paid administrative leave the day before, handled abuse allegations leveled against his then-assistant.
Courtney Smith had claimed in previous interviews that Meyer was aware of the allegations, which date back to when Meyer and Zach Smith were at Florida. The head coach had initially denied he knew of incidents of abuse in 2015, although he subsequently clarified that he had “failed” to be “completely accurate” when confronted with questions at the Big Ten Media Days late last month.
Monday, OSU said a statement that it hopes to conclude its investigation into Meyer within 14 days. Leveridge said in her statement that “Ms. Smith will fully cooperate with the university’s current investigation.”
“As her attorney, I can tell you that Ms. Smith is cautiously optimistic that The Ohio State University’s investigative committee will determine if proper reporting protocol was followed upon learning of the ongoing abuse allegations Zach Smith,” the attorney stated.
Smith was dismissed by the Buckeyes July 23 when reports of extensive alleged abuse surfaced.
A little bit more of the rest of the story has surfaced.
Earlier this month, it was reported that Australian punter Angus Davies had left the West Virginia football program after a few days on campus because “he quickly became homesick.” On his personal Twitter account Monday night, Davies clarified that, “[w]ith the support of WVU, Prokick Australia, and my family, I have come home to seek support for my mental health. ”
Davies had committed to the Mountaineers in November of 2017. The Aussie, who hadn’t punted an American football until two years prior to committing to the Big 12 school, never actually signed his National Letter of Intent with WVU.
Mike Casazza of 247Sports.com wrote Monday that “[s]peaking of 2018 commits who might blueshirt and count toward 2019, Australian punter Angus [Davies] will NOT enroll. He’s out of the picture now. He did get on a plane and travel to the U.S. He did not stick around. WVU now has an extra spot for 2019.”
Below is an excerpt of a Rivals.com story on Davies from the time of the specialist’s commitment:
Davies has been to the United States on two separate occasions once to Hawaii for a vacation and then again with Prokick on their annual trip for camps. While he has yet to visit West Virginia, Davies is excited about his future with the program and plans to make it Morgantown at some point in the near future.
The punter considers his strengths at this stage his spiral punting as well as having the ability to rugby punt if called upon to do so.
Davies plans to enroll at West Virginia in time for fall camp next year and represents the 21st commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2018 class.
“Morgantown is where I want to play football,” he said.
That certainly didn’t take long.
Late last week, it was confirmed that Tyrone Wheatley Jr. had decided to transfer out of the Michigan football program. The tight end’s departure came on the eve of the Wolverines’ kicking off their fourth summer camp under Jim Harbaugh.
Less than a week later, Stony Brook announced Monday that Wheatley has been added to the Seawolves’ roster. As Stony Brook plays at the FCS level, Wheatley will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.
Wheatley, the son of U-M running back great Tyrone Wheatley, came to the Wolverines as a four-star member of U-M’s 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Wheatley had caught three passes each of the last two seasons. On those six catches, he has totaled 61 yards and a touchdown.
A fractured foot sidelined Wheatley for the whole of spring practice earlier this offseason.
The elder Wheatley, incidentally, is now an assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars, having left his alma mater in January of 2017 for the NFL job.