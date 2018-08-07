Florida Atlantic adds graduate transfer QB

Lane Kiffin has been in the market for a graduate transfer quarterback, and now he has one.
Florida Atlantic has added former Arkansas and SMU quarterback Rafe Peavey as the Owls’ training camp is already underway.
“We’re always looking for people,” Kiffin told the Palm Beach Post, “and we had looked for a while for the right fit of a quarterback due to numbers once Jason (Driskel) left.”
Jason Driskel started FAU’s final 11 games in 2017 and led the Owls to a 10-1 mark with a Conference USA championship, but announced in January he is walking away from the sport despite having a year of eligibility remaining.
Peavey is not expected to challenge for the Owls’ starting job. He’ll serve as insurance as fourth-year junior De’Andre Johnson and redshirt freshman Chris Robinson battle for the starting role.
A four-star prospect, Peavey’s career was not supposed to unfold this way after arriving at Arkansas as a January enrollee as a member of Bret Bielema‘s first full recruiting class in Fayetteville. Peavey to date has thrown four college passes after redshirting in 2014, not seeing action in 2015, sitting out the required year-in-residence after transferring to SMU in 2016 and then serving as Ben Hicks‘s backup in 2017. He completed 4-of-4 passes with one touchdown in three appearances during his one year of action as a Mustang.
Florida Atlantic also added Indiana transfer Nick Tronti over the summer, but he will sit out the 2018 campaign as an undergraduate transfer.
Exactly 25 days from today, Stephen F. Austin will kick off the 2018 season against a team from the SEC. As it turns out, the FCS school will do so without its head coach.
In mid-July, SFA announced that Clint Conque has been suspended “pending an investigation into alleged violations of university policy.” Nearly three weeks later, Conque announced Monday that he has resigned his post as the Lumberjacks’ coach.
“Today I announce my decision to step down as the head football coach at Stephen F. Austin,” Conque said in a statement released by the university. “Although I have remained confident in the ongoing investigation into the potential violation of university policy, as a family of faith and out of respect to my profession, I do not want this situation to be a further distraction to the 2018 football team and season. I deeply care for my players and wish them great success this season and beyond. …
“It has been a privilege to serve the university and to work with many outstanding players and coaches – past and present. I am proud of the foundation that is in place both on and off the field,” he said. “I have arrived at this decision on my own and look to move forward in my career.”
Defensive coordinator Jeff Byrd will continue on as interim head coach, with the school stating in its release that “[w]e will re-evaluate the leadership structure of our team at the conclusion of the year”
Conque has been the head coach at SFA the past four seasons. In that span, he went 21-25 overall and 17-18 in Southland Conference play. Since going 8-5 and qualifying for the FCS playoffs his first season, the football program has gone 4-7, 5-5, 4-7 the last three years.
Prior to that, Conque was the head coach at Central Arkansas from 2000-13, with the last seven of those years spent in the Southland Conference. During his time with the Bears, he went 105-59.
Stephen F. Austin will open the upcoming season against Mississippi State in Starkville Sept. 1.
Even as Urban Meyer‘s future as Ohio State’s head coach is decidedly up in the air — at least for a couple of weeks — the business of football in Columbus marches on.
After Zach Smith was unceremoniously dumped as Ohio State’s wide receivers coach last month amidst domestic abuse allegations, Brian Hartline was announced as the interim replacement at that positional group. Hartline, a former OSU wide receiver, is entering his second year with his alma mater after spending the 2017 season as a quality control assistant who worked with receivers.
Monday, the university released the financial particulars of Hartline’s contract. From the Columbus Dispatch:
Brian Hartline is contracted to make $105,000 as interim receivers coach for Ohio State this season, according to information released by the school to The Dispatch on Monday.
Hartline’s interim contract runs through Dec. 31. It includes the customary $600 per month automobile stipend for full-time assistant, plus six tickets to each OSU home football game.
At $300,000, Smith was the lowest-paid of Meyer’s OSU assistant coaches last season, even as he was the longest-tenured. Smith was set to make $340,000 this season.
Hartline replaces Smith, who was dismissed earlier this week amidst a May arrest that ultimately led to allegations of domestic abuse. This marks the 31-year-old Hartline’s first-ever on-field coaching job at any level.
Urban Meyer certainly has his fair share of detractors, but he’s not without his supporters either.
A Facebook-fueled rally in support of the embattled Ohio State head coach was held Monday night in front of Ohio Stadium, with ElevenWarriors.com estimating the crowd at “roughly 200-250 people.” One of those in the midst of the modest crowd was Stacy Elliott, the father of former Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Elliott, whose son was suspended for six games by the NFL over allegations of domestic violence, had previously spent time as a football staffer for Meyer at OSU.
“I’ve been sick ever since I heard about it,” Elliott said. “Urban Meyer is one of the best things that ever happened to this university … I love Urban Meyer. He’s a man of integrity. I know this.”
Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave last week as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against a now-former assistant coach surfaced. The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions, or lack thereof, and the probe is expected to be completed by mid-August.
“I support Urban Meyer,” one female Buckeyes fan at the rally told ESPN.com. “I am against domestic violence. I don’t think those two things contradict each other.”
The rally, incidentally, lasted all of 20 minutes. It was reported that the rally “was approved by The Ohio State University… and University Police secured the perimeter.” There were no counter-protestors, for those curious.
This is interesting, to say the least.
The attorney for Courtney Smith, Julia Leveridge, has issued a statement in which she claims that Ohio State “has never contacted” her client about domestic abuse allegations made against her ex-husband, former OSU wide receivers coach Zach Smith. The university announced last Thursday it will launch an investigation into how Urban Meyer, placed on paid administrative leave the day before, handled abuse allegations leveled against his then-assistant.
Courtney Smith had claimed in previous interviews that Meyer was aware of the allegations, which date back to when Meyer and Zach Smith were at Florida. The head coach had initially denied he knew of incidents of abuse in 2015, although he subsequently clarified that he had “failed” to be “completely accurate” when confronted with questions at the Big Ten Media Days late last month.
Monday, OSU said a statement that it hopes to conclude its investigation into Meyer within 14 days. Leveridge said in her statement that “Ms. Smith will fully cooperate with the university’s current investigation.”
“As her attorney, I can tell you that Ms. Smith is cautiously optimistic that The Ohio State University’s investigative committee will determine if proper reporting protocol was followed upon learning of the ongoing abuse allegations Zach Smith,” the attorney stated.
Smith was dismissed by the Buckeyes July 23 when reports of extensive alleged abuse surfaced.