Florida Atlantic adds graduate transfer QB

Lane Kiffin has been in the market for a graduate transfer quarterback, and now he has one.

Florida Atlantic has added former Arkansas and SMU quarterback Rafe Peavey as the Owls’ training camp is already underway.

“We’re always looking for people,” Kiffin told the Palm Beach Post, “and we had looked for a while for the right fit of a quarterback due to numbers once Jason (Driskel) left.”

Jason Driskel started FAU’s final 11 games in 2017 and led the Owls to a 10-1 mark with a Conference USA championship, but announced in January he is walking away from the sport despite having a year of eligibility remaining.

Peavey is not expected to challenge for the Owls’ starting job. He’ll serve as insurance as fourth-year junior De’Andre Johnson and redshirt freshman Chris Robinson battle for the starting role.

A four-star prospect, Peavey’s career was not supposed to unfold this way after arriving at Arkansas as a January enrollee as a member of Bret Bielema‘s first full recruiting class in Fayetteville. Peavey to date has thrown four college passes after redshirting in 2014, not seeing action in 2015, sitting out the required year-in-residence after transferring to SMU in 2016 and then serving as Ben Hicks‘s backup in 2017. He completed 4-of-4 passes with one touchdown in three appearances during his one year of action as a Mustang.

Florida Atlantic also added Indiana transfer Nick Tronti over the summer, but he will sit out the 2018 campaign as an undergraduate transfer.