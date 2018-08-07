Michigan transfer Tyrone Wheatley Jr. headed to FCS

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That certainly didn’t take long.

Late last week, it was confirmed that Tyrone Wheatley Jr. had decided to transfer out of the Michigan football program. The tight end’s departure came on the eve of the Wolverines’ kicking off their fourth summer camp under Jim Harbaugh.

Less than a week later, Stony Brook announced Monday that Wheatley has been added to the Seawolves’ roster. As Stony Brook plays at the FCS level, Wheatley will be eligible to play immediately in 2018.

Wheatley, the son of U-M running back great Tyrone Wheatley, came to the Wolverines as a four-star member of U-M’s 2015 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Wheatley had caught three passes each of the last two seasons. On those six catches, he has totaled 61 yards and a touchdown.

A fractured foot sidelined Wheatley for the whole of spring practice earlier this offseason.

The elder Wheatley, incidentally, is now an assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars, having left his alma mater in January of 2017 for the NFL job.