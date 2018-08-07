Oklahoma State new home for A&M grad transfer Kemah Siverand

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nearly four months after leaving Texas A&M, Kemah Siverand has found a landing spot in the Aggies’ old conference home.

In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account late last week, Siverand announced that he would be continuing his collegiate playing career at Oklahoma State. The announcement came on the same social media platform that the defensive back utilized to confirm his departure from A&M in mid-April.

As a graduate transfer, Siverand (pictured, left) will be eligible to play immediately for OSU in 2018. As an added bonus for the Cowboys, he’ll have a year of eligibility he can use in 2019 as well.

Sorry for the wait! I didn’t take 25 hours this summer for no reason! I want to thank every single body involved in helping me make this But I am now a Cowboy and will be playing my final years of college football at The Unviersity of Oklahoma State! #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/THTdABb5WP — Kemah Siverand (@TheKSiverand) August 3, 2018

Siverand was a four-star member of A&M’s 2015 recruiting class. After beginning his collegiate career as a wide receiver, the Cypress, Tex., native moved to defensive back between the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He caught two passes for 16 yards in two games as a redshirt freshman in 2016, then was credited with six tackles in 12 games this past season.

Siverand’s decision to transfer came not long after Kevin Sumlin was fired (HERE) and Jimbo Fisher hired (HERE) as A&M’s head football coach.