‘Personal reasons’ lead 2018 CB signee to leave Indiana

One of Indiana’s quartet of cornerbacks they added on National Signing Day this year has already exited Bloomington.

Tom Allen confirmed Monday that Elijah Rodgers has decided to transfer out of his Hoosiers football program. The head coach cited unspecified “personal reasons” as the trigger behind the defensive back’s departure.

“We appreciate him and the way he helped us in recruiting as he was coming here,” Allen following IU’s summer camp practice by way of HoosierScoop.com. “Just didn’t work out for him. Wish him nothing but the best.”

Coming out of high school in Blacksburg, SC, Rodgers was rated as a three-star recruit on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Four other corners were signed by the Hoosiers in this cycle; Rodgers was the lowest-rated of the four.

In addition to IU, Rodgers also held offers from, among others, BYU, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Purdue.