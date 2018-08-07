USC transfer Cary Angeline will have to sit out North Carolina State’s first three games of 2018

North Carolina State will have a Power Five transfer at its disposal for the 2018 season, just not for the beginning of it.

Dave Doeren has confirmed that USC transfer Cary Angeline will be forced to sit out the first three games of NC State’s regular season. The tight end played in the Trojans’ first two games of the 2017 season and dressed for a third before leaving the Pac-12 program, leading NCSU to appeal to the NCAA to allow him to sit out just the first two games this season; The Association subsequently denied that appeal.

Because of the NCAA’s ruling, Angeline will miss home games against James Madison (Sept. 1), Georgia State (Sept. 8) and West Virginia (Sept. 15). He would then be eligible for the Sept. 22 road trip to Marshall.

Penn State had, at least early on, been a frontrunner for the 6-7, 254-pound Angeline, a Pennsylvania native, before he opted to transfer to NC State in December of last year.

A four-star member of USC’s 2016 recruiting class, Angeline was rated as the No. 10 tight end in the country and No. 8 player at any position in the state of Pennsylvania. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, then played in the first two games this season.

Including the upcoming season, Angeline will have three years of eligibility remaining.