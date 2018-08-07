Utah loses RB Devonta’e Henry-Cole for entire 2018 season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2018 season hasn’t even started, and one Pac-12 school has already lost a player to a season-ending injury.

Utah announced Monday that Devonta’e Henry-Cole will miss the entire 2018 season because of an unspecified injury. Kyle Whittingham subsequently confirmed that a lingering arm issue is behind the junior running back being sidelined.

“It was pre-existing. It’s just something that hasn’t healed like we hoped and required another surgery, so we’re going to miss him this year, the head coach said by way of the Deseret News.

Henry-Cole ran for 279 yards and a pair of touchdowns this past season. The former total was fourth on the Utes, the latter good for fourth.

His 5.1 yards per carry was second amongst players with more than 10 carries.