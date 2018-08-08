Knee surgery to sideline Miami’s Michael Irvin II for four months

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Irvin II began summer camp working with Miami’s first-team offense. Now, those starting duties have been handed off to someone else.

In a press release, The U announced Wednesday that Irvin suffered an MCL injury in his right knee during practice. The tight end will undergo surgery to repair the damage at some point this week.

As a result of the surgery and subsequent rehab, the son of Hurricanes legend Michael Irvin will be sidelined for four months. Such a timeline almost certainly assures that Irvin will miss the entire 2018 regular season.

Irvin was a three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2016 recruiting class. After playing in five games as a true freshman, Irvin played in 12 games last season, starting three of those contests. He caught nine passes for 78 yards in 2017.

With Irvin out for the foreseeable future, sophomore Brian Polendey and a pair of freshmen, Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory, will vie for the starting job.