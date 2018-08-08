Getty Images

Michigan WR Eddie McDoom reportedly no longer on roster

One of the best names in Michigan history is no longer a Wolverine.

Wide receiver Eddie McDoom is no longer on the squad, according to a pair of reports on Wednesday evening. The Wolverine Lounge first reported McDoom had left the team, and Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press followed with confirmation.

Gleaning from the reports, it seems as if an impending lack of playing time is what pushed McDoom to pursue his options elsewhere. A junior from Winter Garden, Fla., McDoom appeared in 25 games and caught 16 passes for 140 yards and rushed 24 times for 203 yards.

Perhaps his most memorable moment as a Wolverine came as a play he didn’t make, as McDoom was unable to complete a catch-and-run opportunity inside Michigan State territory with under 30 seconds to play in a 14-10 Michigan loss last September. He was behind senior Grant Perry on the depth chart and was passed in the spring by redshirt freshman Oliver Martin.

McDoom is the second veteran receiver to leave Michigan this year and the second Wolverine to transfer this month, following tight end Tyrone Wheatley, Jr.’s transfer to Stony Brook.

 

Heart of Dallas Bowl could leave Dallas after 2018 season

If someone on the Dallas City Council doesn’t change their mind, the Heart of Dallas Bowl could leave the heart of Dallas after this season.

In March, the Dallas City Council rejected an $800,000 incentive package to keep the game and now, with $200,000 pitched in from the city’s tourism board, the City Council is also rejecting a $200,000 grant that would come from the Park and Recreation Department’s general fund. The grant would need 12 votes from the city’s 15-member board, and it currently has 11.

One member rejected the grant on grounds that it amounts to corporate welfare, while councilman Philip Kingston told the Dallas Morning News he was against it on football terms, saying the HOD Bowl is “a crime against the bowl system.”

The Heart of Dallas Bowl launched in 2010 after the Cotton Bowl Classic left the Cotton Bowl stadium for Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. While the Cotton Bowl Classic never struggled to draw fans to an outdoor game in Dallas’s dicey January weather, the Heart of Dallas Bowl has not benefitted from the Cotton Bowl Classic’s tradition and high-level tie-ins. The Heart of Dallas Bowl also faces a high level of competition from surrounding postseason games. In addition to the Cotton Bowl Classic, the Dallas-Fort Worth area also hosts the Frisco Bowl, the Armed Forces Bowl and the FCS National Championship.

The 2013 HOD Bowl drew 48,313 fans — good for a bowl game, but still roughly half of the Cotton Bowl’s 92,000 capacity — to see Oklahoma State’s 58-14 blowout of Purdue. But last year’s game failed to inspire Utah and West Virginia fans to spent the day after Christmas outdoors in Dallas to watch a 6-6 team beat a 7-5 team. Utah’s 30-14 win over WVU drew an announced crowd of 20,507 fans, but TV cameras showed a crowd closer to 2,000.

While the 2018 game is not in question, the 2019 Heart of Dallas Bowl would not take place unless a Dallas City Council member changes their mind.

“There is the option of looking at other facilities,” Heart of Dallas Bowl executive director Brant Ringler told the paper, “but we’re so far into the year right now, hopefully we’ll continue to play here.”

If the HOD Bowl survives at another location, it would not be the first time an ESPN-owned bowl moved from its home location. The Miami Beach Bowl lasted for three years before moving just up Highway 75 from the Heart of Dallas Bowl and becoming the Frisco Bowl.

Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence: I played at 50 percent last season

Here’s a scary thought for every Clemson opponent: That defensive line you have to face, the one already regarded as the best in college football, is going to be even better than you anticipated.

That’s because defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence revealed Tuesday he competed the entire 2017 season at “probably 45-50 percent.”

Lawrence said a nerve block robbed him of full use of his lower body, essentially playing the entire 2017 season without the use of his toes.

“I had got a nerve block during surgery, and it had irritated some of my nerves in my leg and my foot. It took a while to come back,” Lawrence told The State. “I never dealt with nothing that serious. I always had, like, rolled up ankle or hands, but nothing ever that serious. I just had all the guys, every guy on the team was on my side, pushing me through it, making me go to rehab, keeping me accountable, things like that.”

Despite that, Lawrence was still a First Team All-ACC performer as a sophomore, collecting 39 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three TFLs, five pressures, one pass breakup and one forced fumble over 12 games.

Lawrence said he started feeling 100 percent in July and is now competing with an extra pep in his step — literally.

“The thing is letting him know how good he is. He’s still good enough to dominate the guys,” fellow defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said. “He just seemed like he was down mentally; physically, obviously, is one thing, but if you’re not over the mental hump — that’s the hardest part to get over. So really just being there for him. He always feels like I’m a guy he can lean on and talk to about anything, so just being there for him, talking him through some stuff — being a big brother for him.”

Clemson memorably occupied the entire defensive line on the preseason All-ACC First Team, and now we know the combination of Lawrence and Wilkins on the inside with Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell on the outside should be even more fearsome than we thought it would be.

Report: Oklahoma State P Zach Sinor undergoes hernia surgery

NCAA FOOTBALL: DEC 29 Alamo Bowl - Oklahoma State v Colorado
I would think for a punter, this would be an especially troublesome medical issue.

Citing an unnamed source, The Oklahoman reported Tuesday that Zach Sinor underwent hernia surgery Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma State senior alluded to the medical procedure in an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon.

“[S]urgery went well! Thanks everyone for the support,” Sinor wrote on his private account.

The newspaper wrote that, “[d]epending on the severity of the hernia, Sinor’s recovery time could be as short as a week or two, or as long two months.” OSU opens the 2018 season three weeks from Thursday against FCS Missouri State. They open Big 12 play with a home game with Texas Tech Sept. 22.

Last season, Sinor’s 43.1 yards per punt was third in the conference, behind only Texas All-American Michael Dickson (47.4) and Kansas State’s Nick Walsh (43.6). His biggest claim to fame, however, was likely the Heisman Trophy campaign he launched for himself in the summer of 2017.

Four-star 2018 Washington signee reportedly set to join Alabama

NCAA FOOTBALL: DEC 31 CFP Semifinal - Peach Bowl - Washington v Alabama
It appears the rich are set get even richer, personnel-wise.

Citing a source close to the situation, 247Sports.com is reporting that Brandon Kaho is heading to Alabama.  The recruiting website wrote that Kaho “will depart for Tuscaloosa as early as Wednesday night.”

A four-star member of Washington’s 2018 recruiting class, Kaho was rated as the No. 7 inside linebacker in the country, the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Nevada; and the No. 133 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  Only one defensive player in the Huskies’ 14th-ranked class this year was rated higher than Kaho — defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa.

Kaho, a December signee who was one of the crown jewels of Chris Petersen‘s third class at UW, didn’t take part in spring practice or any other offseason program because he still had high school classwork to complete.  On top of that, an aunt and uncle passed away in July, while his parents are also going through a divorce.  Combine all of that and Kaho asked UW for a release from his scholarship earlier this month.

It was thought that Kaho would move closer to his hometown of Reno, Nev., because of all of the tumult in his life, although that no longer appears to be the case.  Petersen granted Kaho a release from his scholarship, citing unspecified “personal reasons” for the move.

Because Kaho never enrolled in classes at UW, he would be eligible to play for Alabama in 2018.