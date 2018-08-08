Report: Oklahoma State P Zach Sinor undergoes hernia surgery

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

I would think for a punter, this would be an especially troublesome medical issue.

Citing an unnamed source, The Oklahoman reported Tuesday that Zach Sinor underwent hernia surgery Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma State senior alluded to the medical procedure in an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon.

“[S]urgery went well! Thanks everyone for the support,” Sinor wrote on his private account.

The newspaper wrote that, “[d]epending on the severity of the hernia, Sinor’s recovery time could be as short as a week or two, or as long two months.” OSU opens the 2018 season three weeks from Thursday against FCS Missouri State. They open Big 12 play with a home game with Texas Tech Sept. 22.

Last season, Sinor’s 43.1 yards per punt was third in the conference, behind only Texas All-American Michael Dickson (47.4) and Kansas State’s Nick Walsh (43.6). His biggest claim to fame, however, was likely the Heisman Trophy campaign he launched for himself in the summer of 2017.