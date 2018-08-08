Two more Iowa players slapped with one-game suspensions

Personnel-wise, Iowa will be at less than 100-percent when it opens the 2018 season.
The football program announced in a press release that two additional players, sophomore offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and junior defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (pictured), will each serve one-game suspensions. The punitive measure means both players will miss the opener Sept. 1 against Northern Illinois.
The school noted that the twin suspensions didn’t stem from any type of legal issue, but rather unspecified violations of team rules. “Violation of team policy or rules can include academic performance, attendance, timeliness, behavior, effort, and engagement,” the release stated.
“As a coach, one of the most important decisions is to hold student-athletes accountable,” head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “It is painful for the players and the team to impose a suspension, but we have high standards and there is an expectation all players abide by our rules.”
Jackson started all 12 regular season games in his first year as a starter for the Hawkeyes in 2017, but was suspended for the team’s Pinstripe Bowl appearance for, again, unspecified violations of team rules. Lattimore, meanwhile, started six of the 13 games in which he played last season.
The football program had previously announced that starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs (HERE) and starting defensive tackle Brady Reiff (HERE) have also been suspended for the opener. Both of those suspensions stem from alcohol-related incidents, the latter of which involved Reiff mistaking a police car for an Uber ride.
I would think for a punter, this would be an especially troublesome medical issue.
Citing an unnamed source, The Oklahoman reported Tuesday that Zach Sinor underwent hernia surgery Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma State senior alluded to the medical procedure in an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon.
“[S]urgery went well! Thanks everyone for the support,” Sinor wrote on his private account.
The newspaper wrote that, “[d]epending on the severity of the hernia, Sinor’s recovery time could be as short as a week or two, or as long two months.” OSU opens the 2018 season three weeks from Thursday against FCS Missouri State. They open Big 12 play with a home game with Texas Tech Sept. 22.
Last season, Sinor’s 43.1 yards per punt was third in the conference, behind only Texas All-American Michael Dickson (47.4) and Kansas State’s Nick Walsh (43.6). His biggest claim to fame, however, was likely the Heisman Trophy campaign he launched for himself in the summer of 2017.
It appears the rich are set get even richer, personnel-wise.
Citing a source close to the situation, 247Sports.com is reporting that Brandon Kaho is heading to Alabama. The recruiting website wrote that Kaho “will depart for Tuscaloosa as early as Wednesday night.”
A four-star member of Washington’s 2018 recruiting class, Kaho was rated as the No. 7 inside linebacker in the country, the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Nevada; and the No. 133 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one defensive player in the Huskies’ 14th-ranked class this year was rated higher than Kaho — defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa.
Kaho, a December signee who was one of the crown jewels of Chris Petersen‘s third class at UW, didn’t take part in spring practice or any other offseason program because he still had high school classwork to complete. On top of that, an aunt and uncle passed away in July, while his parents are also going through a divorce. Combine all of that and Kaho asked UW for a release from his scholarship earlier this month.
It was thought that Kaho would move closer to his hometown of Reno, Nev., because of all of the tumult in his life, although that no longer appears to be the case. Petersen granted Kaho a release from his scholarship, citing unspecified “personal reasons” for the move.
Because Kaho never enrolled in classes at UW, he would be eligible to play for Alabama in 2018.
Michael Irvin II began summer camp working with Miami’s first-team offense. Now, those starting duties have been handed off to someone else.
In a press release, The U announced Wednesday that Irvin suffered an MCL injury in his right knee during practice. The tight end will undergo surgery to repair the damage at some point this week.
As a result of the surgery and subsequent rehab, the son of Hurricanes legend Michael Irvin will be sidelined for four months. Such a timeline almost certainly assures that Irvin will miss the entire 2018 regular season.
Irvin was a three-star member of the Hurricanes’ 2016 recruiting class. After playing in five games as a true freshman, Irvin played in 12 games last season, starting three of those contests. He caught nine passes for 78 yards in 2017.
With Irvin out for the foreseeable future, sophomore Brian Polendey and a pair of freshmen, Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory, will vie for the starting job.
Those who had a Pac-12 program in the “which FBS team will give Bernard Schirmer his first post-punch chance” pool, collect your winnings.
In September of 2016, a video surfaced of Schirmer, then a freshman offensive lineman at Moun San Antonio College, being ejected from a game for punching a referee who was attempting to restrain him, knocking the official out cold. Schirmer was subsequently arrested for suspicion of battery and led away from the playing field in handcuffs.
Tuesday, Clay Helton confirmed that Schirmer has signed a financial aid agreement with USC and will join the Trojans football team shortly as a redshirt sophomore. The head coach stated that the football program was aware of the violent issue with the game official and deeply vetted the lineman before signing him.
“What we learned from the administrators, coaches and counselors is that we were dealing with a tremendous young man, a young man that is a tremendous student, great person and a guy that we had no question would be a great member of our Trojan family.” Helton said. “We listed the expectations that we expect for Bernard and we understand that he knows those expectations and he will do a great job here as a Trojan.
“We are very excited.”
At the time of the incident, Schirmer claimed it was an accident and apologized.
“My friends were trying to pull me back away from the defensive end,” Schirmer said. “I didn’t know the ref was right [beside] me, bear hugging me. …
“I didn’t mean any of that to happen. I’m truly sorry about what happened to the ref.”
While the now-6-6, 290-pound Schirmer was arrested, he never faced criminal charges. He was, however, banned for five years by the Southern California Football Association, the governing body for junior college football in that area of the state. The ban led to the lineman sitting out the 2017 season.