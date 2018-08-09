After being taken away from practice via ambulance, Kansas’ Jacobi Lott listed in stable condition

The Kansas football program — and one of its playing members — suffered a significant on-field scare Wednesday.
During KU’s fifth practice of summer camp, and its first in full pads, true freshman offensive lineman Jacobi Lott, the Lawrence Journal-World wrote, “suffered an unspecified form of trauma that was deemed a code red due to its critical nature by paramedics who arrived on the scene.” The 6-3, 309-pound 2018 signee was then taken to a local hospital via ambulance.
As of this posting, Lott, whose uncle is Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, remains hospitalized in stable condition. A KU spokesperson told the Journal-World that the player is “responding normally” as he continues to be evaluated by medical personnel.
There is still no word on the specific nature of the medical issue that triggered the hospitalization.
Lott was a three-star member of KU’s 2018 recruiting class. Only one lineman signed by the Jayhawks this most recent cycle, tackle Nick Williams, was rated higher than Lott.
Prior to signing with KU, the Amarillo, Tex., high schooler held an offer from, among others, the Texas Longhorns. In addition to his famous uncle, Lott’s father, Charlie Lott, played his college football at Texas Tech.