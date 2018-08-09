COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 Citrus Bowl - Notre Dame v LSU
Getty Images

Arrest in connection to pawn shop burglary nets LSU’s Tyler Taylor indefinite suspension

By John TaylorAug 9, 2018, 9:33 AM EDT
2 Comments

Just as the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker was edging ever so close to double digits, it’s time yet again to reset it to double zeroes.

The Baton Rouge Advocate reported Wednesday night that LSU linebacker Tyler Taylor was arrested in late May in connection to the burglary of a Georgia pawn shop in early January.  Taylor, who is alleged to have been the getaway driver in the botched caper, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, party to a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.

All three of those charges, when/if they are officially filed, would be considered felonies.  The Advocate wrote that “Taylor has not yet been charged by the district attorney’s office and a court date has not been set.”

It’s alleged that four individuals — three men and a juvenile — broke into the pawn shop in the early morning hours on Jan. 8 and stole eight shotguns, three rifles and a semi-automatic rifle.  As for Taylor’s involvement?  From the police report:

Taylor did not get out of the vehicle and assist in breaking into the pawn shop, but did drive all parties to the location and drove all parties away after the burglary had been committed. Taylor, when spoke to, chose not to speak to law enforcement and wanted to seek legal representation.

As a result of the off-field incident, LSU, which just learned of the arrest Wednesday, has indefinitely suspended Taylor.  The true sophomore had been practicing with the Tigers since they opened summer camp this past weekend.

The Buford, Ga., native was a four-star member of LSU’s 2017 recruiting class.  Taylor played in all 13 games as a true freshman, starting five of those contests at middle linebacker.  He was credited with 32 tackles his first season in Baton Rouge, and has been expected to take on an expanded role in his second year with the Tigers.

Florida State, LSU reportedly schedule future neutral-site series

Florida State Seminoles v Louisiana State University Tigers
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 9, 2018, 10:51 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Clemson’s not the only Power Five team that LSU has in its scheduling crosshairs.

According to a tweet from college football insider Brett McMurphy, LSU and Florida State have reached an agreement on a future neutral-site series.  The two teams will reportedly open the 2022 season in New Orleans, while they’d kick off the 2023 season in Orlando a year later.

The schools have met nine times previously in football, most recently in 1991.  The first meeting came in the 1968 Peach Bowl.  FSU holds a 7-2 edge in the series — seven of the nine games were played at LSU — and have won four straight.  LSU’s last win came in November of 1982.

LSU has a nonconference game with New Mexico scheduled for the 2022 season, but none for 2023.  FSU’s only previously-announced non-conference games for those two seasons are their annual in-state rivalry tilts with Florida.

After being taken away from practice via ambulance, Kansas’ Jacobi Lott listed in stable condition

Texas Tech v Kansas
Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 9, 2018, 7:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Kansas football program — and one of its playing members — suffered a significant on-field scare Wednesday.

During KU’s fifth practice of summer camp, and its first in full pads, true freshman offensive lineman Jacobi Lott, the Lawrence Journal-World wrote, “suffered an unspecified form of trauma that was deemed a code red due to its critical nature by paramedics who arrived on the scene.” The 6-3, 309-pound 2018 signee was then taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

As of this posting, Lott, whose uncle is Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, remains hospitalized in stable condition. A KU spokesperson told the Journal-World that the player is “responding normally” as he continues to be evaluated by medical personnel.

There is still no word on the specific nature of the medical issue that triggered the hospitalization.

Lott was a three-star member of KU’s 2018 recruiting class. Only one lineman signed by the Jayhawks this most recent cycle, tackle Nick Williams, was rated higher than Lott.

Prior to signing with KU, the Amarillo, Tex., high schooler held an offer from, among others, the Texas Longhorns.  In addition to his famous uncle, Lott’s father, Charlie Lott, played his college football at Texas Tech.

Nick Saban downplays Jalen Hurts’ comments critical of Alabama’s handling of QB competition

Getty Images
By John TaylorAug 8, 2018, 9:03 PM EDT
6 Comments

At least publicly, he ain’t mad.

The “he” in this case is Nick Saban, the future Hall of Fame head coach on the receiving end of some very public criticism from Jalen Hurts earlier this month about Alabama’s handling of the quarterback situation in Tuscaloosa. In his first public comments since Hurts kicked up the kerfuffle, Saban Wednesday evening attempted to downplay the true junior’s biting commentary.

“This whole spring ever since the game, (coaches) kind of wanted to let it play out and I guess didn’t think it was a thing to let it die down like there wasn’t something there,” Hurts said this past weekend. “But that’s always been the elephant in the room. For me, no one came up to me the whole spring, coaches included, no one asked me how I felt.

“No one asked me what was on my mind. No one asked me how I felt about the things that were going on. Nobody asked me what my future held. That’s that. So now it’s like when we try to handle the situation now, for me, it’s kind of late, it’s too late, the narrative has already been created.”

Hurts has been Saban’s starter for the past two seasons, but is involved in a very high-profile battle with the hero of the Crimson Tide’s national championship game win, true sophomore Tua Tagovailoa. In fact, quite a few observers have Tagovailoa as a decided frontrunner for the job despite missing most of the spring because of an injury to his throwing hand.

This is nothing new as the situation under center for the Tide has been the subject of intense scrutiny ever since Tagovailoa replaced a benched Hurts in the title game.

In April of this year, Hurts’ father intimated that his son could very well transfer out of Saban’s program, although the coach subsequently stated that the quarterback, on track to graduate in December, would remain at the university in order to earn his diploma from the school. Tagovailoa also added to the drama this offseason by acknowledging that he would’ve transferred if he hadn’t played in the title game.

Regardless of how it all ultimately plays out, it seems highly likely that either Hurts or Tagovailoa won’t be in a Crimson Tide uniform when the 2019 season rolls around.

Michigan WR Eddie McDoom reportedly no longer on roster

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettAug 8, 2018, 6:53 PM EDT
4 Comments

One of the best names in Michigan history is no longer a Wolverine.

Wide receiver Eddie McDoom is no longer on the squad, according to a pair of reports on Wednesday evening. The Wolverine Lounge first reported McDoom had left the team, and Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press followed with confirmation.

Gleaning from the reports, it seems as if an impending lack of playing time is what pushed McDoom to pursue his options elsewhere. A junior from Winter Garden, Fla., McDoom appeared in 25 games and caught 16 passes for 140 yards and rushed 24 times for 203 yards.

Perhaps his most memorable moment as a Wolverine came as a play he didn’t make, as McDoom was unable to complete a catch-and-run opportunity inside Michigan State territory with under 30 seconds to play in a 14-10 Michigan loss last September. He was behind senior Grant Perry on the depth chart and was passed in the spring by redshirt freshman Oliver Martin.

McDoom is the second veteran receiver to leave Michigan this year and the second Wolverine to transfer this month, following tight end Tyrone Wheatley, Jr.’s transfer to Stony Brook.

 