Arrest in connection to pawn shop burglary nets LSU’s Tyler Taylor indefinite suspension

Just as the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker was edging ever so close to double digits, it’s time yet again to reset it to double zeroes.

The Baton Rouge Advocate reported Wednesday night that LSU linebacker Tyler Taylor was arrested in late May in connection to the burglary of a Georgia pawn shop in early January. Taylor, who is alleged to have been the getaway driver in the botched caper, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, party to a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.

All three of those charges, when/if they are officially filed, would be considered felonies. The Advocate wrote that “Taylor has not yet been charged by the district attorney’s office and a court date has not been set.”

It’s alleged that four individuals — three men and a juvenile — broke into the pawn shop in the early morning hours on Jan. 8 and stole eight shotguns, three rifles and a semi-automatic rifle. As for Taylor’s involvement? From the police report:

Taylor did not get out of the vehicle and assist in breaking into the pawn shop, but did drive all parties to the location and drove all parties away after the burglary had been committed. Taylor, when spoke to, chose not to speak to law enforcement and wanted to seek legal representation.

As a result of the off-field incident, LSU, which just learned of the arrest Wednesday, has indefinitely suspended Taylor. The true sophomore had been practicing with the Tigers since they opened summer camp this past weekend.

The Buford, Ga., native was a four-star member of LSU’s 2017 recruiting class. Taylor played in all 13 games as a true freshman, starting five of those contests at middle linebacker. He was credited with 32 tackles his first season in Baton Rouge, and has been expected to take on an expanded role in his second year with the Tigers.