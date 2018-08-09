Kansas State gives Bill Snyder contract extension through 2022

Nine months after Kansas State and Bill Snyder announced Snyder will remain the head coach of the Wildcats for the foreseeable future, a formal contract extension announcement has made it all official. Kansas State announced a contract extension for the 78-year old wizard of college football coaching that will keep Snyder as head coach through the 2022 season. Snyder will be 82 years old at the end of his newly announced contract.

“It has been a pleasure watching our football program up close over the past year and seeing one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football continue to positively impact student-athletes while also producing winning seasons on a yearly basis,” Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said in a released statement. “With this new contract, we felt that it was important to recognize his commitment to our football program, and we look forward to his continued leadership.”

Snyder will be paid $3.45 million for the upcoming 2018 season and his pay will increase by $300,000 in 2019 and again in 2020. The salary may be renegotiated following the 2020 season. Snyder has been the head coach at Kansas State dating back to 1989, with the exception of a stretch from 2006 through 2008. Snyder has accumulated a career record of 210-110-1, with a 9-10 bowl record and 13 seasons finishing in the AP Top 25. Kansas State was 8-5 last season.

Snyder has said he plans to remain the head coach as long as his health allows for it.

