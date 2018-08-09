Oregon and Boise State schedule three future football games

The Oregon Ducks and Boise State Broncos have put three future football games on the calendar, with Oregon getting to host two of the matchups. The three-game series will begin in 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.

According to an announcement from Oregon, the Ducks will host the Mountain West powerhouse on September 14, 2024 and again on September 5, 2026. Boise State will welcome Oregon to the blue turf on September 13, 2025.

The addition of Boise State in 2024 completes Oregon’s non-conference schedule, which also includes games against Texas Tech of the Big 12 and a road trip to Hawaii. Boise State is the only opponent on Oregon’s non-conference schedule for 2025 and 2026 at this time. Boise State’s 2024 non-conference schedule is also complete with road games at Oregon and Georgia Southern accompanied by home games against Houston and Cincinnati. The Broncos also play at Cincinnati in 2025 and at Washington State in 2026 (Boise State hosts East Carolina in 2026).

Boise State has at least one game against a power conference opponent every season through 2027. Boise State is also adding another power conference opponent to the future home schedule, which will see Florida State in 2020, Oklahoma State in 2021, Michigan State in 2022, Oregon State in 2023, and Washington State in 2027 in addition to the 2025 home game against Oregon.

Oregon and Boise State have played three times before, dating back to 2008. Boise State has won all three of the prior meetings, including a 19-8 victory over Chip Kelly‘s Oregon that was known most for the outburst of former Oregon running back LeGarrette Blount in the 2009 season opener. Blount punched a Boise State player, Byron Hout, after the game and had to be restrained and escorted to the locker room by former Oregon assistant and current Nebraska head coach Scott Frost along with two police officers.

The most recent meeting in the series came in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl, with Boise State completing an 11-3 record with a 38-28 victory over the Ducks, who ended the year 7-6.

