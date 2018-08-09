Report: Missouri fills future schedules with Buffalo and four FCS schools

Missouri has been working to fill up some vacancies on the upcoming schedule, as most schools do years in advance. The Tigers will reportedly add a future game to be played at home against Buffalo of the MAC in 2024 and a handful of FCS opponents sprinkled throughout to fill up some more immediate schedules in the coming years.

According to a report from FBSchedules.com, Missouri will host Buffalo on September 7, 2024. Missouri will pay Buffalo a reported total of $1.5 million for the game. The Tigers already have their required game against another power conference opponent lined up with a game against Boston College of the ACC scheduled to be played the following week in Kansas City, Missouri. The game goes down as a neutral site game, but Missouri will clearly have the home-field advantage in that one.

Missouri will also play two upcoming games against an in-state FCS opponent, Southeast Missouri, on September 18, 2021 and September 2, 2023. Missouri will also host South Dakota on September 3, 2022, Murray State for the 2024 season opener on August 31, 2024, and North Dakota on August 25, 2025. Missouri will pay their FCS opponents $550,000 for each game in that mix.

Missouri has the SEC power conference non-conference scheduling requirement fulfilled in 2018 with Purdue, 2019 with West Virginia, 2020 with BYU, 2021 with Boston College, 2022 and 2023 with Kansas State, and 2026 through 2029 with a four-game series against Illinois. The Tigers still have to schedule a power conference opponent or the acceptable equivalent for the 2025 season.

Helmet sticker to FBSchedules.com.

