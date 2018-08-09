Getty Images

USF QB Brett Kean cleared by NCAA, won’t face suspension

By John TaylorAug 9, 2018, 3:21 PM EDT
Thanks to the NCAA’s never-ending benevolence, South Florida’s three-man quarterback race will remain a three-player chase.

Charlie Strong confirmed Wednesday that The Association has cleared Brett Kean in an academic-related matter and he will not face any type of suspension. Kean was originally facing a four-game suspension that was subsequently reduced to two.  That two-game suspension was subsequently wiped away after an appeal for a waiver was filed.

“I think that just gives the whole team more added confidence in [Kean],” wide receiver Tyre McCants stated. “He has been competing this whole camp, this whole summer, and it is just good to finally hear that. It has been kind of iffy whether he was going to be here or whether he was not going to be here but just the confirmation, that just gives the team and him a lot more confidence.”

Kean had spent the past two seasons as Quinton Flowers‘ primary backup.  During that time, the redshirt junior completed 25 of 37 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

With Flowers having departed due to expired eligibility, Kean is in a fight with Blake Barnett, the former Alabama quarterback who transferred in from Arizona State, and redshirt sophomore Chris Oladokun to take over as the Bulls’ starter under center.

Kansas State gives Bill Snyder contract extension through 2022

By Kevin McGuireAug 9, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
Nine months after Kansas State and Bill Snyder announced Snyder will remain the head coach of the Wildcats for the foreseeable future, a formal contract extension announcement has made it all official. Kansas State announced a contract extension for the 78-year old wizard of college football coaching that will keep Snyder as head coach through the 2022 season. Snyder will be 82 years old at the end of his newly announced contract.

“It has been a pleasure watching our football program up close over the past year and seeing one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football continue to positively impact student-athletes while also producing winning seasons on a yearly basis,” Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said in a released statement. “With this new contract, we felt that it was important to recognize his commitment to our football program, and we look forward to his continued leadership.”

Snyder will be paid $3.45 million for the upcoming 2018 season and his pay will increase by $300,000 in 2019 and again in 2020. The salary may be renegotiated following the 2020 season. Snyder has been the head coach at Kansas State dating back to 1989, with the exception of a stretch from 2006 through 2008. Snyder has accumulated a career record of 210-110-1, with a 9-10 bowl record and 13 seasons finishing in the AP Top 25. Kansas State was 8-5 last season.

Snyder has said he plans to remain the head coach as long as his health allows for it.

Oregon and Boise State schedule three future football games

By Kevin McGuireAug 9, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
The Oregon Ducks and Boise State Broncos have put three future football games on the calendar, with Oregon getting to host two of the matchups. The three-game series will begin in 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.

According to an announcement from Oregon, the Ducks will host the Mountain West powerhouse on September 14, 2024 and again on September 5, 2026. Boise State will welcome Oregon to the blue turf on September 13, 2025.

The addition of Boise State in 2024 completes Oregon’s non-conference schedule, which also includes games against Texas Tech of the Big 12 and a road trip to Hawaii. Boise State is the only opponent on Oregon’s non-conference schedule for 2025 and 2026 at this time. Boise State’s 2024 non-conference schedule is also complete with road games at Oregon and Georgia Southern accompanied by home games against Houston and Cincinnati. The Broncos also play at Cincinnati in 2025 and at Washington State in 2026 (Boise State hosts East Carolina in 2026).

Boise State has at least one game against a power conference opponent every season through 2027. Boise State is also adding another power conference opponent to the future home schedule, which will see Florida State in 2020, Oklahoma State in 2021, Michigan State in 2022, Oregon State in 2023, and Washington State in 2027 in addition to the 2025 home game against Oregon.

Oregon and Boise State have played three times before, dating back to 2008. Boise State has won all three of the prior meetings, including a 19-8 victory over Chip Kelly‘s Oregon that was known most for the outburst of former Oregon running back LeGarrette Blount in the 2009 season opener. Blount punched a Boise State player, Byron Hout, after the game and had to be restrained and escorted to the locker room by former Oregon assistant and current Nebraska head coach Scott Frost along with two police officers.

The most recent meeting in the series came in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl, with Boise State completing an 11-3 record with a 38-28 victory over the Ducks, who ended the year 7-6.

First set of playoff rankings to be released Oct. 30

By John TaylorAug 9, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
In yet another sign that a new college football season is getting close to kicking off, the College Football Playoff has released the important dates and protocol for 2018.

The first set of playing rankings, the CFP confirmed, will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 7-8 p.m. ET.  That initial will be the first of five released before the final CFP rankings that will set the four-team playoff field as well as New Year’s Six Bowls will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec,. 2, starting at noon ET.

Tuesday, October 30, 7-8 p.m. ET
Tuesday, November 6, 9-9:30 p.m. ET*
Tuesday, November 13, 7-8 p.m. ET
Tuesday, November 20, 7-8 p.m. ET
Tuesday, November 27, 7-7:30 p.m. ET
Sunday, December 2, Noon-4 p.m. ET

*Approximate start time will be 9 p.m. for the Champions Classic basketball doubleheader. The rankings will be revealed live between the Michigan State vs. Kansas and Duke vs. Kentucky games.

In January of this year, the CFP announced six new members of the committee that will select the 2018 playoff field:

  • Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione
  • Former journalist/current journalism professor Paola Boivin
  • Former Rice/Clemson/Arkansas/Air Force head coach Ken Hatfield
  • College and NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott
  • Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury
  • Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin

The six new additions bring the committee back to a dozen voters, including Robert Morris president Christopher B. Howard (term expires in Feb. of 2020), former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer (2020), Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith (2020), former Southern Miss head coach Jeff Bower (2019), former Central Michigan head coach Herb Deromedi (2019) and Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens (2019).

Mullens will serve as the selection committee’s new chairperson.

“We’ve had four very successful seasons and I look forward to a fifth,” said Rob Mullens in a statement. “We’re in good shape heading into this upcoming year.”

In addition to rankings release dates, the CFP also reaffirmed its recusal policy.

The selection committee recusal policy remains consistent with previous years, which states, “A recused member shall not participate in any votes involving the team from which the individual is recused.”

“A recused member is permitted to answer only factual questions about the institution from which the member is recused but shall not be present during any deliberations regarding that team’s selection or seeding. Recused members shall not participate in discussions regarding the placement of the recused team into a bowl game.

“If a committee member or an immediate family member, e.g., spouse, sibling or child, (a) is compensated by a school, (b) provides professional services for a school, or (c) is on the coaching staff or administrative staff at a school or is a football student-athlete at a school, that member will be recused. Such compensation shall include not only direct employment, but also current paid consulting arrangements, deferred compensation (e.g., contract payments continuing after employment has ended) or other benefits. The committee will have the option to add other recusals if special circumstances arise.

Recusals for the 2018-19 season are as follows:

Arizona State – Paola Boivin
Central Michigan – Herb Deromedi
Florida – Scott Stricklin
Georgia Tech – Todd Stansbury
Ohio State – Gene Smith
Oklahoma – Frank Beamer, Joe Castiglione
Oregon – Rob Mullens
Southern Mississippi – Jeff Bower
Virginia Tech – Frank Beamer

Urban Meyer’s paid administrative leave includes no contact with players, coaches

By John TaylorAug 9, 2018, 12:24 PM EDT
When it comes to the current state of his Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer really is in the dark.  Or, at least, he’s supposed to be.

Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday of last week as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against a now-former assistant coach surfaced.  The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions, or lack thereof, and the probe is expected to be completed by mid-August.

Until that probe is completed, an OSU spokesperson confirmed to Bill Landis of the Cleveland Plain Dealer Thursday, Meyer is not permitted to have any type of contact whatsoever with any current Buckeyes football players or members of his coaching staff.  That contact ban presumably includes non-coaching football staffers as well.

The Plain Dealer also laid out other parameters of Meyer’s leave:

Additionally, Meyer does not have access to any university-issued communication devices or his school email account.

Meyer is also not permitted on university property, which includes the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and the football offices.

The Buckeyes, ranked No. 3 in the preseason coaches’ poll after finishing the 2017 season ranked fifth, will open the 2018 season Sept. 1 against Oregon State in Ohio Stadium.  Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ryan Day is serving as interim head coach in Meyer’s absence.