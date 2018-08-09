USF QB Brett Kean cleared by NCAA, won’t face suspension

Thanks to the NCAA’s never-ending benevolence, South Florida’s three-man quarterback race will remain a three-player chase.

Charlie Strong confirmed Wednesday that The Association has cleared Brett Kean in an academic-related matter and he will not face any type of suspension. Kean was originally facing a four-game suspension that was subsequently reduced to two. That two-game suspension was subsequently wiped away after an appeal for a waiver was filed.

“I think that just gives the whole team more added confidence in [Kean],” wide receiver Tyre McCants stated. “He has been competing this whole camp, this whole summer, and it is just good to finally hear that. It has been kind of iffy whether he was going to be here or whether he was not going to be here but just the confirmation, that just gives the team and him a lot more confidence.”

Kean had spent the past two seasons as Quinton Flowers‘ primary backup. During that time, the redshirt junior completed 25 of 37 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

With Flowers having departed due to expired eligibility, Kean is in a fight with Blake Barnett, the former Alabama quarterback who transferred in from Arizona State, and redshirt sophomore Chris Oladokun to take over as the Bulls’ starter under center.