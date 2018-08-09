Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone out indefinitely

It may be too early to sound off any alarms regarding Wisconsin’s kicking game, but kicker Rafael Gaglianone is out indefinitely with what is being reported as a right leg injury. According to a report from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Gaglianone is also having discomfort in his back.
The possibility of back discomfort is perhaps the most notable piece of this story given his history at Wisconsin. Although he played the entire 2017 season, Gaglianone had his 2016 season cut short due to a season-ending injury that required back surgery.
While Gaglianone is out of action, Wisconsin will look to redshirt junior Zach Hintze and redshirt freshman Collin Larsh to handle kicking responsibilities. Time will tell if Wisconsin has to rely on two inexperienced kickers in the field goal game by the time the season starts.
Gaglianone appeared in 14 games for the Badgers and converted 16 of 18 field goal attempts and was a clean 59-for-59 on extra-point attempts.
Missouri has been working to fill up some vacancies on the upcoming schedule, as most schools do years in advance. The Tigers will reportedly add a future game to be played at home against Buffalo of the MAC in 2024 and a handful of FCS opponents sprinkled throughout to fill up some more immediate schedules in the coming years.
According to a report from FBSchedules.com, Missouri will host Buffalo on September 7, 2024. Missouri will pay Buffalo a reported total of $1.5 million for the game. The Tigers already have their required game against another power conference opponent lined up with a game against Boston College of the ACC scheduled to be played the following week in Kansas City, Missouri. The game goes down as a neutral site game, but Missouri will clearly have the home-field advantage in that one.
Missouri will also play two upcoming games against an in-state FCS opponent, Southeast Missouri, on September 18, 2021 and September 2, 2023. Missouri will also host South Dakota on September 3, 2022, Murray State for the 2024 season opener on August 31, 2024, and North Dakota on August 25, 2025. Missouri will pay their FCS opponents $550,000 for each game in that mix.
Missouri has the SEC power conference non-conference scheduling requirement fulfilled in 2018 with Purdue, 2019 with West Virginia, 2020 with BYU, 2021 with Boston College, 2022 and 2023 with Kansas State, and 2026 through 2029 with a four-game series against Illinois. The Tigers still have to schedule a power conference opponent or the acceptable equivalent for the 2025 season.
Helmet sticker to FBSchedules.com.
Nine months after Kansas State and Bill Snyder announced Snyder will remain the head coach of the Wildcats for the foreseeable future, a formal contract extension announcement has made it all official. Kansas State announced a contract extension for the 78-year old wizard of college football coaching that will keep Snyder as head coach through the 2022 season. Snyder will be 82 years old at the end of his newly announced contract.
“It has been a pleasure watching our football program up close over the past year and seeing one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football continue to positively impact student-athletes while also producing winning seasons on a yearly basis,” Kansas State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor said in a released statement. “With this new contract, we felt that it was important to recognize his commitment to our football program, and we look forward to his continued leadership.”
Snyder will be paid $3.45 million for the upcoming 2018 season and his pay will increase by $300,000 in 2019 and again in 2020. The salary may be renegotiated following the 2020 season. Snyder has been the head coach at Kansas State dating back to 1989, with the exception of a stretch from 2006 through 2008. Snyder has accumulated a career record of 210-110-1, with a 9-10 bowl record and 13 seasons finishing in the AP Top 25. Kansas State was 8-5 last season.
Snyder has said he plans to remain the head coach as long as his health allows for it.
The Oregon Ducks and Boise State Broncos have put three future football games on the calendar, with Oregon getting to host two of the matchups. The three-game series will begin in 2024 in Eugene, Oregon.
According to an announcement from Oregon, the Ducks will host the Mountain West powerhouse on September 14, 2024 and again on September 5, 2026. Boise State will welcome Oregon to the blue turf on September 13, 2025.
The addition of Boise State in 2024 completes Oregon’s non-conference schedule, which also includes games against Texas Tech of the Big 12 and a road trip to Hawaii. Boise State is the only opponent on Oregon’s non-conference schedule for 2025 and 2026 at this time. Boise State’s 2024 non-conference schedule is also complete with road games at Oregon and Georgia Southern accompanied by home games against Houston and Cincinnati. The Broncos also play at Cincinnati in 2025 and at Washington State in 2026 (Boise State hosts East Carolina in 2026).
Boise State has at least one game against a power conference opponent every season through 2027. Boise State is also adding another power conference opponent to the future home schedule, which will see Florida State in 2020, Oklahoma State in 2021, Michigan State in 2022, Oregon State in 2023, and Washington State in 2027 in addition to the 2025 home game against Oregon.
Oregon and Boise State have played three times before, dating back to 2008. Boise State has won all three of the prior meetings, including a 19-8 victory over Chip Kelly‘s Oregon that was known most for the outburst of former Oregon running back LeGarrette Blount in the 2009 season opener. Blount punched a Boise State player, Byron Hout, after the game and had to be restrained and escorted to the locker room by former Oregon assistant and current Nebraska head coach Scott Frost along with two police officers.
The most recent meeting in the series came in the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl, with Boise State completing an 11-3 record with a 38-28 victory over the Ducks, who ended the year 7-6.
Thanks to the NCAA’s never-ending benevolence, South Florida’s three-man quarterback race will remain a three-player chase.
Charlie Strong confirmed Wednesday that The Association has cleared Brett Kean in an academic-related matter and he will not face any type of suspension. Kean was originally facing a four-game suspension that was subsequently reduced to two. That two-game suspension was subsequently wiped away after an appeal for a waiver was filed.
“I think that just gives the whole team more added confidence in [Kean],” wide receiver Tyre McCants stated. “He has been competing this whole camp, this whole summer, and it is just good to finally hear that. It has been kind of iffy whether he was going to be here or whether he was not going to be here but just the confirmation, that just gives the team and him a lot more confidence.”
Kean had spent the past two seasons as Quinton Flowers‘ primary backup. During that time, the redshirt junior completed 25 of 37 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
With Flowers having departed due to expired eligibility, Kean is in a fight with Blake Barnett, the former Alabama quarterback who transferred in from Arizona State, and redshirt sophomore Chris Oladokun to take over as the Bulls’ starter under center.