Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone out indefinitely

It may be too early to sound off any alarms regarding Wisconsin’s kicking game, but kicker Rafael Gaglianone is out indefinitely with what is being reported as a right leg injury. According to a report from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Gaglianone is also having discomfort in his back.

The possibility of back discomfort is perhaps the most notable piece of this story given his history at Wisconsin. Although he played the entire 2017 season, Gaglianone had his 2016 season cut short due to a season-ending injury that required back surgery.

While Gaglianone is out of action, Wisconsin will look to redshirt junior Zach Hintze and redshirt freshman Collin Larsh to handle kicking responsibilities. Time will tell if Wisconsin has to rely on two inexperienced kickers in the field goal game by the time the season starts.

Gaglianone appeared in 14 games for the Badgers and converted 16 of 18 field goal attempts and was a clean 59-for-59 on extra-point attempts.

