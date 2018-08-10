Four-star 2018 Tennessee signee moves on to North Carolina

In July of this year, Brant Lawless asked for and was granted a release from his Tennessee scholarship. Less than a month later, the touted 2018 prospect has unsurprisingly landed at another Power Five school.

Citing unnamed sources, 247Sports.com is reporting that Lawless “has cleared North Carolina admissions and is planning to enroll at the school and join the football program.” As Lawless never attended classes at Tennessee, he will be eligible to play for UNC immediately in 2018.

At least for now, and for what it’s worth, the Tar Heels have not announced Lawless’ addition to the roster. That official confirmation, though, is expected in the coming days.

Lawless was a four-star member of the Volunteers’ 2018 recruiting class, rated as the No. 22 defensive tackle in the country and the No. 7 player at any position in the state of Tennessee. Only two signees in the Vols’ class this year were rated higher than Lawless — wide receiver Alontae Taylor and fellow tackle Greg Emerson.