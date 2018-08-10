NCAA FOOTBALL: AUG 16 Ohio State Media Day
Lawyer: OSU investigators haven’t been in contact with Zach Smith

By John TaylorAug 10, 2018, 8:44 AM EDT
At least at the moment, Ohio State’s investigation isn’t an all-inclusive one.

The lawyer for Courtney Smith, the ex-wife of former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith who leveled allegations of domestic abuse against her former spouse that went back nearly a decade, revealed in a statement earlier this week that no OSU officials have contacted her client. On Thursday, Zach Smith’s attorney confirmed to USA Today that OSU investigators haven’t reached out to his client, either.

The attorney, Brad Koffel, also confirmed that there are “no plans for Smith to be interviewed as part of the investigation.” In a separate interview with ESPN.com, Koffel expressed surprise that neither he nor Smith have been contacted.

In May, Zach Smith was cited for criminal trespassing, with his ex-wife seeking a domestic violence protection order against her ex-husband. Additional reports off alleged domestic violence, in 2009 and again in 2015, preceded Smith’s dismissal as the Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach on July 23.

While OSU investigators have not yet reached out to either of the Smiths, they have had preliminary contact with the police department involved in the 2015 and 2018 incidents.

As part of the fallout from the domestic situation, OSU head coach Urban Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday of last week as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach surfaced.  The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions, or lack thereof, and the probe is expected to be completed by mid-August.

During his forced sabbatical, Meyer is not permitted any contact with his players or his coaches, and is not allowed on university property.

Auburn’s Calvin Ashley released from hospital after practice scare

By John TaylorAug 10, 2018, 7:11 AM EDT
The Auburn football program and one of its players can breathe a sigh of relief after a practice scare.

Offensive lineman Calvin Ashley sustained an injury to his head/neck area during what was the Tigers’ first scrimmage of summer camp Thursday. In an abundance of caution, the guard, who was moving his arms and legs according to those in attendance, was transferred from the practice field to a local hospital for further evaluation.

247Sports.com wrote that “Ashley underwent a battery of tests and they came back negative.” A team spokesperson subsequently confirmed that Ashley has since been released from the hospital.

At this point, it’s unclear when the lineman will return to practice.

Ashley was the highest-rated member of the Tigers’ 2017 recruiting class, but still took a redshirt as a true freshman. While Ashley’s currently listed as the No. 2 right guard — he was moved over from tackle earlier this summer — there is a chance that the 6-6, 322-pound redshirt freshman could slide into the starting job before it’s all said and done. How much impact the injury will impact his rise up the depth chart, though, is unclear at the moment.

Courtney Smith’s mom doesn’t believe Zach Smith ‘intentionally abused her’

By John TaylorAug 9, 2018, 8:17 PM EDT
Of all of the developments in the ongoing situation in Columbus, this is arguably the most eyebrow-raising.

In a text message conversation with sportswriter Jeff Snook, who has penned multiple books on Ohio State football, Tina Carano, the mother of Courtney Smith, claims she does not believe her daughter was abused by Zach Smith. Courtney Smith’s allegations that she was verbally and physically abused by her now-ex-husband on multiple occasions preceded the wide receivers coach’s dismissal by the Buckeyes late last month.

From Snook’s Facebook post earlier Thursday:

Reached this afternoon, Tina Carano would only communicate via text messages and backed Lynn Bruce’s version.

When asked if she believed her daughter’s claims of physical abuse, she replied, “I believe that Zach was removing himself from an argument and I do not believe he intentionally abused her. I do not believe he actually intentionally swung or punched her … no.

The Lynn Bruce mentioned above is Zach Smith’s mom, who claimed to Snook that Courtney Smith vowed years ago to “take Zach down and take Urban Meyer down with him.”

“And this is exactly what she did. She wanted to do as much damage as possible,” Lynn Bruce told Snook. “She has been planning this for some time. …

“Tina believes Zach and she is on his side through all this. She knows what her own daughter is like. She thinks she has serious problems and she knows she planned this whole thing.”

Courtney Smith’s mother also backed up Lynn Bruce’s claim that her daughter vowed to take exact revenge on her ex-husband and, by extension, Meyer himself.

As far as ever hearing her daughter say she would “take Zach down,” [Tina Carano] replied, “Yes.”

And when Meyer’s name was mentioned, she added, “I cannot quote her exact words as I don’t remember them word for word, but something to that extent. This is my daughter and I love her but I do not approve of what she has done and how it was done.”

Following that text, she did not respond to follow-up questions.

According to Lynn Bruce, Tina Carano and her daughter, Courtney Smith, “do not speak anymore.”

I would HIGHLY suggest you read Snook’s entire Facebook post, which you can read HERE, as it also includes claims that Courtney Smith called the police so many times for allegedly unwarranted reasons that her credibility with the department was “used up.”

As part of the fallout from the domestic situation, Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday of last week as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach surfaced.  The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions, or lack thereof, and the probe is expected to be completed by mid-August.

Courtney Smith’s attorney stated last week that she has not been contacted by OSU investigators.  It’s unclear whether the mothers of the two adults involved have been contacted, either.

Report: Missouri fills future schedules with Buffalo and four FCS schools

By Kevin McGuireAug 9, 2018, 6:50 PM EDT
Missouri has been working to fill up some vacancies on the upcoming schedule, as most schools do years in advance. The Tigers will reportedly add a future game to be played at home against Buffalo of the MAC in 2024 and a handful of FCS opponents sprinkled throughout to fill up some more immediate schedules in the coming years.

According to a report from FBSchedules.com, Missouri will host Buffalo on September 7, 2024. Missouri will pay Buffalo a reported total of $1.5 million for the game. The Tigers already have their required game against another power conference opponent lined up with a game against Boston College of the ACC scheduled to be played the following week in Kansas City, Missouri. The game goes down as a neutral site game, but Missouri will clearly have the home-field advantage in that one.

Missouri will also play two upcoming games against an in-state FCS opponent, Southeast Missouri, on September 18, 2021 and September 2, 2023. Missouri will also host South Dakota on September 3, 2022, Murray State for the 2024 season opener on August 31, 2024, and North Dakota on August 25, 2025. Missouri will pay their FCS opponents $550,000 for each game in that mix.

Missouri has the SEC power conference non-conference scheduling requirement fulfilled in 2018 with Purdue, 2019 with West Virginia, 2020 with BYU, 2021 with Boston College, 2022 and 2023 with Kansas State, and 2026 through 2029 with a four-game series against Illinois. The Tigers still have to schedule a power conference opponent or the acceptable equivalent for the 2025 season.

Wisconsin kicker Rafael Gaglianone out indefinitely

By Kevin McGuireAug 9, 2018, 6:22 PM EDT
It may be too early to sound off any alarms regarding Wisconsin’s kicking game, but kicker Rafael Gaglianone is out indefinitely with what is being reported as a right leg injury. According to a report from Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Gaglianone is also having discomfort in his back.

The possibility of back discomfort is perhaps the most notable piece of this story given his history at Wisconsin. Although he played the entire 2017 season, Gaglianone had his 2016 season cut short due to a season-ending injury that required back surgery.

While Gaglianone is out of action, Wisconsin will look to redshirt junior Zach Hintze and redshirt freshman Collin Larsh to handle kicking responsibilities. Time will tell if Wisconsin has to rely on two inexperienced kickers in the field goal game by the time the season starts.

Gaglianone appeared in 14 games for the Badgers and converted 16 of 18 field goal attempts and was a clean 59-for-59 on extra-point attempts.