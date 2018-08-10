Lawyer: OSU investigators haven’t been in contact with Zach Smith

At least at the moment, Ohio State’s investigation isn’t an all-inclusive one.

The lawyer for Courtney Smith, the ex-wife of former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith who leveled allegations of domestic abuse against her former spouse that went back nearly a decade, revealed in a statement earlier this week that no OSU officials have contacted her client. On Thursday, Zach Smith’s attorney confirmed to USA Today that OSU investigators haven’t reached out to his client, either.

The attorney, Brad Koffel, also confirmed that there are “no plans for Smith to be interviewed as part of the investigation.” In a separate interview with ESPN.com, Koffel expressed surprise that neither he nor Smith have been contacted.

In May, Zach Smith was cited for criminal trespassing, with his ex-wife seeking a domestic violence protection order against her ex-husband. Additional reports off alleged domestic violence, in 2009 and again in 2015, preceded Smith’s dismissal as the Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach on July 23.

While OSU investigators have not yet reached out to either of the Smiths, they have had preliminary contact with the police department involved in the 2015 and 2018 incidents.

As part of the fallout from the domestic situation, OSU head coach Urban Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday of last week as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach surfaced. The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions, or lack thereof, and the probe is expected to be completed by mid-August.

During his forced sabbatical, Meyer is not permitted any contact with his players or his coaches, and is not allowed on university property.