Report: Cal transfer WR Demetris Robertson granted wavier to play for Georgia in 2018

To say Kirby Smart is on a roll landing five-stars is an understatement given the way Georgia is recruiting at the moment but even the five-star transfers look like they’ll be ready to make an immediate impact in Athens.
According to The Athletic’s Seth Emerson, former Cal receiver Demetris Robertson has been granted a waiver by the NCAA and will be able to suit up for the Bulldogs in 2018 as one of the biggest transfer additions on the market.
Robertson originally picked the Golden Bears over the home state Dawgs coming out of high school and lived up to the hype early in Berkeley, recording 50 catches for 767 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman. He sat most of 2017 due to an injury however and then announced he would be transferring this summer from Cal.
The addition of the 6-foot speedster reinforces a dangerous wide receiving corps for a Georgia team that returns quarterback Jake Fromm and a host of other playmakers. Terry Godwin, Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley were all in line to start for the team this season but one of them might just be bumped in favor of Robertson if he can pick up the offense quick enough during fall camp. Add in the versatile D’Andre Swift at tailback and the team will certainly have no shortage of options offensively this season to beat teams through the air.
The final tab for bowl games in the Kirby Smart era at Georgia saw a steep increase — not that Bulldogs fans are complaining all that much.
Thanks to an open records request from the Athens Banner-Hearld, we now know that UGA spent a whopping $6,539,844.79 for its trips to the College Football Playoff as part of their win in the Rose Bowl and overtime loss in the national championship game. It was a, uh… stark increase from the $1.835 million spent the season prior when the team went to the Liberty Bowl.
The school wasn’t on the hook for that full amount in 2017 thanks to some $4.88 million they received from the SEC as part of the league payout. Still, bonuses from the postseason run pushed the tab up another $2.11 million according to the Banner-Hearld and were not included in the overall figure reported by the Georgia Athletic Association.
“We treated this just like any other bowl,” athletic director Greg McGarity said. “We did not change the rules or our policy and procedures. … We were consistent as we were on any other road trip on who goes, who’s invited, what they receive.”
Title game opponent Alabama received a slightly smaller payout from the conference office but reported a bigger set of expenses at just over $7.5 million for the two games. The much longer trip from Athens to Pasadena was still a costly one for Georgia though, with nearly $2 million in travel expenses alone and had “a cost of $3,698.71 per person in the travel party” for the Rose Bowl. The school did save some money by going to Atlanta for the title game yet still spent $2.4 million to do so.
Seven-figure expense reports are not anything new for teams when it comes to the College Football Playoff and you can certainly bet that fans in red and black would be more than happy to pony up the same amount for another run in 2018.
Lane Kiffin has quickly turned around his reputation from one-time pariah after stints at Tennessee and USC to one of college football’s favorite head coaches on Twitter. He’s not afraid to mix things up with his old boss Nick Saban and has successfully turned around his Florida Atlantic program to the point where the Owls are favorites for a second straight league title in 2018.
Despite checking off a lot of boxes though, getting a bigger job and being a hot name on the coaching carousel does not appear to be in the cards for the still-young head coach. In a poll of 15 athletic directors, Yahoo! Sports found that 11 would not consider hiring Kiffin and the other four were evenly split between yes and maybe.
Of course it takes just one to say yes to the Lane Train but the comments were not exactly encouraging:
One source in the college sports industry summed up Kiffin’s reality this way: “Can he get a job? Sure. He’s a world-class play caller, knows the game and can recruit. Do I think we’re at a moment in time with off-field issues and the FBI probe that people are less apt to take that risk? Yes.”
Said a second: “Not a chance. Too much smoke/drama around him. And he’ll probably think he’s Vince Lombardi if he wins another season.”
Many laughed when Kiffin signed a 10 year contract with FAU this offseason but maybe him sticking around Boca for a decade isn’t so far-fetched after all.
Everything is bigger in Texas… but that does not appear to include the Longhorns’ stadium. It will, however, be a lot nicer.
UT’s regents on Thursday approved of a $175 million expansion for Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium but perhaps the most notable aspect of the project, according to the Austin American Statesman, is that it will not be adding capacity to the venue at all despite that big price tag. Instead, seating capacity will remain right around 100,119 but will complete the lower bowl of the stadium by adding a host of club seats and an even bigger video board than the current ‘Godzillatron’ that is currently in place.
The team’s football facility will also be totally revamped as part of the construction but a timeline was not given for the entire project to be completed.
Perhaps the most notable aspect of the expansion of DKR is not the upgraded bells and whistles it brings to Austin but for the fact that it somewhat puts an end to the tit-for-tat capacity war with rival Texas A&M. The two schools have continually tried to one-up each other the past several decades by building bigger and bigger expansions but it seems that the Longhorns are finally okay with being just behind the Aggies, leading to this funny exchange at the meeting on Thursday the AAS recounted:
“How many seats does Kyle Stadium have?” Regent Jeff Hildebrand asked, referring to Texas A&M’s football stadium, Kyle Field.
The Aggies’ home field seats 102,733 after a dramatic renovation fueled by the team’s move to the Southeastern Conference. Someone in the room shouted out 105,000. “What’s it take to get another four thousand (seats)?” one UT regent asked.
“We can certainly look at that,” (school president Greg Fenves) told the regents. “We’ve talked extensively about this. We believe we have enough seats in the stadium for our program.”
To which Chairwoman Sara Martinez Tucker said, “It’s quality, not quantity.”
Perhaps when things are finally complete up in Austin, both Texas and Texas A&M can check out each others stadium and finally renew their longstanding rivalry on the football field in their brand new palaces to the sport in the great state they both call home.
The ugly sexual assault scandal at Baylor continues to get uglier as information leaks out of multiple lawsuits against the school with each passing month.
The latest bombshell came on Thursday as the Waco Tribune says emails filed in a lawsuit show that those in charge of the Bears not only knew about allegations against a linebacker on the team, but held off on punishing him long enough for him to allegedly rape another student. Per the report:
Top Baylor University administrators discussed sexual assault allegations against Tevin Elliott and put potential disciplinary action on hold months before the then-football player raped another student, according to emails and other documents filed Thursday in a Title IX lawsuit against the school.
Art Briles, the former head football coach fired in May 2016 during the school’s sexual assault scandal, handed over the documents late last month in response to a subpoena from lawyers representing 10 women suing the school.
Emails included in a filing Thursday reveal administrators with oversight of student conduct discussing allegations against Elliott in October 2011, shortly before he raped a then-Baylor student in April 2012. Elliott is serving a 20-year prison sentence after being convicted of sexual assault in the case in January 2014.
A separate lawsuit has accused that some 31 Baylor football players committed an alleged 52 acts of rape or sexual assault starting in 2011 and lasting for at least four years. One of those 31 is presumably Elliott, who is one of a growing number of ex-players to be convicted for sexual assault. One of the women he raped, Jasmin Hernandez, later went public with her story and reached a settlement with the university in 2017.
The emails that show Baylor knew of such allegations against Elliott but failed to act also backs up reporting from ESPN’s Outside the Lines from 2016 that show the school took more than two years to investigate a separate claim against two other football players. The plaintiffs’ attorneys in the most recent lawsuit also said that it’s quite notable that it took a subpoena to Briles, who was fired as football coach in 2016, in order to produce the emails. A deposition by the lawyers involving ex-athletic director Ian McCaw has already made waves after he alleged the Baylor Police Department ignored several reports of rape by football players and that some at the university have tried to scapegoat the athletic department.
It remains to be seen what kind of impact this will all have on Baylor’s on-going NCAA investigation into the scandal but needless to say it certainly doesn’t help with that or with regards to public opinion. Recent changes in the infractions process that have stemmed from the Rice Commission in basketball have given the NCAA much more flexibility in using court documents so a lot of these emails and lawsuits against the school could be playing a role in the program reportedly discussing a one-year bowl ban for the team in 2018.
Either way, the slow drip of damning information about what went on in Waco several years ago does not appear as though it will slow down anytime soon.