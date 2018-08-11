Caught up in credit card probe, suspended LB leaves Rutgers

And then there were five.
Last month, it was reported that as many as eight Rutgers football players were under investigation for the fraudulent use of credit cards. Two of those players, junior defensive back K.J. Gray and sophomore linebacker Brendan DeVera, have already been dismissed by head coach Chris Ash for their alleged involvement.
Syhiem Simmons, one of the remaining six, made it the remaining five Friday by taking to Twitter to announce that he is “re-opening my recruitment so that I can keep growing as an individual on and off the field to progress my skills and knowledge with the sport of football.” The linebacker also posted a copy of the release from his scholarship the university granted him, which prevents the redshirt freshman from transferring to any other team in the Big Ten as well as RU’s three non-conference opponents this season — Buffalo, Kansas and Texas State.
Simmons was a three-star member of the Scarlet Knights’ 2017 recruiting class. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.
Simmons’ departure leaves a quintet of suspended players — redshirt junior linebacker/safety Malik Dixon, senior defensive back Kobe Marfo, sophomore defensive end C.J. Onyechi, redshirt freshman cornerback Edwin Lopez and redshirt freshman defensive back Naijee Jones.
Thus far, no charges have been filed against any of the players. The Middlesex County (NJ) prosecutor’s office is “providing legal guidance” to the university’s police department, which is heading the investigation.
Colorado State received an unexpected boost to their coffers thanks to their fancy new stadium.
In the school’s latest athletics financial report covering the 2017-18 financial year, the Rams reported a tidy $4.6 million profit at what is now known as Canvas Stadium thanks to significant revenue increases beyond what was projected when the facility opened. While the overall number isn’t much compared to Power Five programs like a Michigan or Alabama, the seven-figure sum is pretty notable for a Group of Five school.
Not everything in the report was good news however, as expenses were double what were projected at $3.1 million. This includes over $1 million in increased costs for game day expenses above projections and a huge jump in security costs.
“We were working hard to deliver an extraordinary game-day experience and also mitigate impacts on the community,” AD Joe Parker told the board, according to the Fort Collins Coloradan. “We’ve looked carefully now at the operations of the stadium, and we think there’s going to be some cost savings in the future.”
All told, the Rams say they increased revenue from $15.7 million in the 2016-17 fiscal year to $24 million in 2017-18, including a $1.6 million bump from things outside the stadium. The on-campus facility also benefits from one of the richest naming rights deals at the Group of Five level that includes a total payout of $37.7 million over 15 years.
CSU’s athletic department budget for the upcoming 2018 fiscal year is set to be bumped up to $41.9 million, the bulk of which the football program will be responsible for. If the Rams can breakout of their 7-6 rut they’ve been in the past three seasons, all those numbers mentioned above could even be beefed up further.
To say Kirby Smart is on a roll landing five-stars is an understatement given the way Georgia is recruiting at the moment but even the five-star transfers look like they’ll be ready to make an immediate impact in Athens.
According to The Athletic’s Seth Emerson, former Cal receiver Demetris Robertson has been granted a waiver by the NCAA and will be able to suit up for the Bulldogs in 2018 as one of the biggest transfer additions on the market.
Robertson originally picked the Golden Bears over the home state Dawgs coming out of high school and lived up to the hype early in Berkeley, recording 50 catches for 767 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman. He sat most of 2017 due to an injury however and then announced he would be transferring this summer from Cal.
The addition of the 6-foot speedster reinforces a dangerous wide receiving corps for a Georgia team that returns quarterback Jake Fromm and a host of other playmakers. Terry Godwin, Mecole Hardman and Riley Ridley were all in line to start for the team this season but one of them might just be bumped in favor of Robertson if he can pick up the offense quick enough during fall camp. Add in the versatile D’Andre Swift at tailback and the team will certainly have no shortage of options offensively this season to beat teams through the air.
The final tab for bowl games in the Kirby Smart era at Georgia saw a steep increase — not that Bulldogs fans are complaining all that much.
Thanks to an open records request from the Athens Banner-Hearld, we now know that UGA spent a whopping $6,539,844.79 for its trips to the College Football Playoff as part of their win in the Rose Bowl and overtime loss in the national championship game. It was a, uh… stark increase from the $1.835 million spent the season prior when the team went to the Liberty Bowl.
The school wasn’t on the hook for that full amount in 2017 thanks to some $4.88 million they received from the SEC as part of the league payout. Still, bonuses from the postseason run pushed the tab up another $2.11 million according to the Banner-Hearld and were not included in the overall figure reported by the Georgia Athletic Association.
“We treated this just like any other bowl,” athletic director Greg McGarity said. “We did not change the rules or our policy and procedures. … We were consistent as we were on any other road trip on who goes, who’s invited, what they receive.”
Title game opponent Alabama received a slightly smaller payout from the conference office but reported a bigger set of expenses at just over $7.5 million for the two games. The much longer trip from Athens to Pasadena was still a costly one for Georgia though, with nearly $2 million in travel expenses alone and had “a cost of $3,698.71 per person in the travel party” for the Rose Bowl. The school did save some money by going to Atlanta for the title game yet still spent $2.4 million to do so.
Seven-figure expense reports are not anything new for teams when it comes to the College Football Playoff and you can certainly bet that fans in red and black would be more than happy to pony up the same amount for another run in 2018.
Lane Kiffin has quickly turned around his reputation from one-time pariah after stints at Tennessee and USC to one of college football’s favorite head coaches on Twitter. He’s not afraid to mix things up with his old boss Nick Saban and has successfully turned around his Florida Atlantic program to the point where the Owls are favorites for a second straight league title in 2018.
Despite checking off a lot of boxes though, getting a bigger job and being a hot name on the coaching carousel does not appear to be in the cards for the still-young head coach. In a poll of 15 athletic directors, Yahoo! Sports found that 11 would not consider hiring Kiffin and the other four were evenly split between yes and maybe.
Of course it takes just one to say yes to the Lane Train but the comments were not exactly encouraging:
One source in the college sports industry summed up Kiffin’s reality this way: “Can he get a job? Sure. He’s a world-class play caller, knows the game and can recruit. Do I think we’re at a moment in time with off-field issues and the FBI probe that people are less apt to take that risk? Yes.”
Said a second: “Not a chance. Too much smoke/drama around him. And he’ll probably think he’s Vince Lombardi if he wins another season.”
Many laughed when Kiffin signed a 10 year contract with FAU this offseason but maybe him sticking around Boca for a decade isn’t so far-fetched after all.