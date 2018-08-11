Caught up in credit card probe, suspended LB leaves Rutgers

And then there were five.

Last month, it was reported that as many as eight Rutgers football players were under investigation for the fraudulent use of credit cards. Two of those players, junior defensive back K.J. Gray and sophomore linebacker Brendan DeVera, have already been dismissed by head coach Chris Ash for their alleged involvement.

Syhiem Simmons, one of the remaining six, made it the remaining five Friday by taking to Twitter to announce that he is “re-opening my recruitment so that I can keep growing as an individual on and off the field to progress my skills and knowledge with the sport of football.” The linebacker also posted a copy of the release from his scholarship the university granted him, which prevents the redshirt freshman from transferring to any other team in the Big Ten as well as RU’s three non-conference opponents this season — Buffalo, Kansas and Texas State.

Simmons was a three-star member of the Scarlet Knights’ 2017 recruiting class. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

Simmons’ departure leaves a quintet of suspended players — redshirt junior linebacker/safety Malik Dixon, senior defensive back Kobe Marfo, sophomore defensive end C.J. Onyechi, redshirt freshman cornerback Edwin Lopez and redshirt freshman defensive back Naijee Jones.

Thus far, no charges have been filed against any of the players. The Middlesex County (NJ) prosecutor’s office is “providing legal guidance” to the university’s police department, which is heading the investigation.