Not just Jimbo Fisher cashing big checks at Texas A&M

By Bryan FischerAug 11, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
Jimbo Fisher’s 10-year, $75 million contract gets most of the press but Texas A&M isn’t saving money elsewhere by skimping on assistant salaries. In fact, the Aggies are certainly making sure that the school’s assistant salary pool is more than commensurate with their head coach’s hefty pay check.

Per USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz, contracts obtained through freedom of information requests have been returned and it appears as though A&M ponied up some significant raises to lure top talent to College Station in DC Mike Elko and strength coach Jerry Schmidt.

Fisher had targeted LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda when he was first hired at the school but the Tigers ponied up a four-year, $2.5 million contract to keep him in Baton Rouge. Fisher moved on to hire Elko away from Notre Dame after just one season with the Irish and it appears he had to pay a pretty penny to do so.

Schmidt was lured from Norman after over two decades with the Sooners thanks to that nice six-figure salary, which puts him in the same category as Alabama’s Scott Cochran ($585,000), Ohio State’s Mickey Marotti ($575,000) and Iowa’s Chris Doyle ($675,000).

By John TaylorAug 12, 2018, 9:11 AM EDT
There was some good news and some not-so-good news on the suspension front for Scottie Young Jr. this week.

In late September of last year, Young was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident in which he was charged with assault/knowingly causing injury, a misdemeanor.  While the football program has never tied that incident to it, Young was suspended from all football-related activities for the whole of spring and on into the summer this offseason.

Late this past week, the university announced in a press release that, while the defensive back will be permitted to rejoin his teammates on the practice field this coming week, he will be suspended for the Sept. 1 season opener against BYU.

Arizona sophomore defensive back Scottie Young Jr. was involved in a misdemeanor incident last academic year that resulted in his suspension from all team-related activities. Mr. Young was also investigated by the Dean of Students for student code of conduct violations related to the incident.

Since that time, he has completed disciplinary sanctions imposed by the University and separate penalties issued by the Athletics Department, which included removal from all team activities during spring and summer practice and conditioning. In addition, the Athletics Department has determined that he will be suspended for the BYU game.

Mr. Young will rejoin the team this week and will be allowed to participate in practice activities.

As a true freshman last season, Young started nine games at free safety for the Wildcats.  The La Mesa, Cali., native was a three-star member of UA’s 2017 recruiting class.

Tom Herman denies he tipped off media as Zach Smith gets set to meet with Ohio State investigators

By John TaylorAug 11, 2018, 7:31 PM EDT
The soap opera that is currently the Ohio State football program took a couple of additional twists and turns Saturday.

Jeff Snook, the author of several Ohio State books whose Facebook post this past week quoted the mother of Courtney Smith as not believing Zach Smith had abused her daughter, promised Friday in a subsequent Facebook missive that “another bombshell report is coming“; Saturday, Snook posted that Tom Herman, the former OSU offensive coordinator and current Texas head coach, had tipped off Brett McMurphy, the college football insider whose own Facebook posts on domestic abuse allegations involving Zach Smith and his ex-wife, Courtney, preceded Smith being fired as the Buckeyes’ wide receivers coach and Urban Meyer being placed on paid administrative leave as the school launched an investigation into his handling of the allegations.

In the wake of Snook’s latest social media post, Herman labeled the report he was the source “absolutely untrue” while McMurphy took to Twitter to “unequivocally” deny Herman was the source.

“Neither I, nor anybody in my family, has ever communicated with Brett McMurphy about the situation at Ohio State,” a portion of Herman’s statement read.

In that latest Facebook post by Snook, it’s claimed that the Hermans, Tom and his wife, Michelle, are helping Courtney Smith with her legal expenses. The UT coach countered in his own statement that, in March of 2017, his wife had helped “her friend Courtney Smith during a time of financial need.”

“We have not provided any financial assistance since then,” Tom Herman stated.

Finally, it was alleged by Snook’s sources that the Hermans “encouraged Courtney Smith to go public with her claims that her ex-husband had physically abused her.” The impetus for that was that the Hermans allegedly wanted Smith fired and off the OSU coaching staff. Why?

Herman was furious after five-star receiver Garrett Wilson committed to Ohio State in April over Texas, sources say. Wilson played at Austin (Texas) Lake Travis High, just miles from the Longhorns’ campus. Zach Smith was the Buckeyes’ primary recruiter in getting Wilson’s commitment.

“This is BS — we had no reason good enough to do that to Shelley or Urban,” Michelle Herman wrote to Snook.

“I really do appreciate you doing your job with integrity and checking on all the points, unlike some others,” Shelley Meyer, Urban’s wife and reportedly close confidante of Courtney Smith who allegedly knew of the extensive abuse Courtney allegedly suffered at the hands of her ex-husband, told Snook in a text message. “I just can’t comment and I am very sorry. Thank u.”

Those were Shelley Meyer’s’s first public comments since the imbroglio erupted in Columbus last month, triggered by Zach Smith criminal trespassing citation in May after attempting to drop off their child at his ex-wife’s residence.

OSU launched its investigation into Meyer’s handling of the extensive domestic abuse allegations, which extend back to their time together at Florida, the week before last, although Smith’s attorney claimed this week that neither he nor his client had been contacted by investigators handling the probe that will determine whether Meyer will continue on as the Buckeyes’ head coach.

That will change in the not-too-distant future as Zach Smith’s attorney, Brad Koffel, confirmed to ESPN.com Saturday that his client is expected to meet with OSU investigators this coming week to answer any questions the group may have.

“We’re not trying to run from the truth, but we’re not the only ones with warts on us,” Koffel told the website.

As of this posting, a statement from Courtney Smith’s attorney released this past week that neither she nor her client had been contacted by OSU investigators stands.

On Aug. 8, Ohio State announced that it expected to complete its investigation in two weeks.

Maryland places D.J. Durkin on administrative leave; Matt Canada to serve as interim coach

By Bryan FischerAug 11, 2018, 5:50 PM EDT
Maryland has added head coach D.J. Durkin to the list of coaches who are now on administrative leave.

“I am extremely concerned by the allegations of unacceptable behaviors by members of our football staff detailed in recent media reports. We are committed to fully investigating the program,” athletic director Damon Evans said in a letter on Saturday. “At this time, the best decision for our football program is to place Maryland Head Football Coach DJ Durkin on leave so we can properly review the culture of the program.

“This is effective immediately. Matt Canada will serve as interim head coach.”

The Terps have been rocked by several reports over the past 24 hours from ESPN and other outlets regarding a “toxic” culture that has been established at the program under Durkin and others. The school moved earlier in the day to suspend three others (two athletic trainers and the assistant athletics director for sports performance) involved in the fallout from the tragic death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair after a workout earlier this summer.

While no timetable is given for Durkin’s absence, it could be a lengthy investigation for the school into the entire matter as several state officials have now started to weigh in on what’s been going on in College Park. The team opens the 2018 season against Texas on Sept. 1st.

It remains to be seen if Durkin, who was set to begin his third season in charge and has a 10-15 overall record, will even return amid the serious allegations. In a  Washington Post report published Saturday evening, it appears there is a growing sentiment that he will not be able to save his job given the numerous reports that have cast him and the program in such a negative light — to say nothing of a potential lawsuit from the McNair family.

One high-level booster close to the athletic department, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said Saturday that “a lot of donors are of the opinion that Durkin must go” and that there is mounting pressure on Evans to fire Durkin. Other alumni believe that the independent investigation into McNair’s death must also thoroughly examine the allegations of a toxic culture within the program.

Canada has never been a head coach before but is thrust into a big spot after joining the team as offensive coordinator in January following a stint at LSU in 2017.

Former Florida AD Jeremy Foley declines comment on 2009 incident with Zach Smith

By Bryan FischerAug 11, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
Just about everybody who has come into contact with former Ohio State assistant Zach Smith is going to get asked what they knew about several incidents in his past with his ex-wife Courtney Smith. 

Of particular interest is a 2009 incident that surfaced from when the couple was at Florida in which Smith was arrested for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim (charges were later dropped). Urban Meyer later said at Big Ten Media Days he was aware of the incident at the time and tried to counsel the Smiths along with his wife Shelley.

Boston College coach Steve Addazio, who was also an assistant on the Gators staff at the time, acknowledged he too knew about issue with Smith in 2009 and that “the matter was in the hands of university personnel and that the couple was involved in counseling.” Presumably one such university staff member that would have been responsible for the incident was UF athletic director Jeremy Foley.

The reporter responsible for the entire story, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, got in touch with Foley on Friday to discuss how he handled the matter but not surprisingly the now-retired AD declined to comment at all on what went on in Gainesville at the time.