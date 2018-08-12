Louisville WR: Every one of our WRs can beat every one of Alabama’s DBs

Louisville lost Lamar Jackson to the NFL, but the remaining Cardinals have not suffered a lack of confidence without their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Or at least not Cardinals wideout Dez Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick (above, left) appeared at Louisville’s media day on Saturday and declared his Cardinals wide receiving corps could match up with Alabama’s secondary man-for-man.
“Every receiver in our receiver corps can honestly beat every one of their DBs one-on-one in coverage,” Fitzpatrick said. “It ties into the other stuff, if the blocks are right, if the quarterback’s drop is right, we ran eight-yard routes instead of a 10-yard route, that’s the kind of stuff I feel like we need to sharpen up.
“But I feel like straight talent-wise, I feel like we have the upper edge against their secondary, 1,000 percent.”
Fitzpatrick was Louisville’s second-leading receiver as a redshirt freshman, hauling in 45 grabs for 699 yards with nine touchdowns. Senior Jaylen Smithled the Cards a year ago with 60 receptions for 980 yards and seven scores, and No. 3 receiver, junior Seth Dawkins, is also back. Alabama underwent a wholesale change in its defensive secondary — cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Levi Wallace and star Tony Browngraduated, while safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Harrison declared early for the NFL. The Tide also lost defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt and defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley.
But the most important piece of Alabama’s pass defense is back, and that’s Nick Saban. New coordinator Tosh Lupoi and new defensive backs coach Karl Scott are expected to plug-and-play a new unit that will still rank among the best in college football.
But not good enough to shut down Louisville and its new quarterback, Jawon Pass, at least according to Fitzpatrick.
A game with a 31-point spread just became slightly more interesting.
South Carolina loses DT Johnson, RB Kinlaw to torn ACLs
Will Muschamp made news Saturday in his defense of D.J. Durkin, but as for actual on-the-field news, that wasn’t the newsiest portion of his appearance with the media.
Muschamp revealed that defensive tackle Tyreek Johnson and running back Caleb Kinlawhave each been lost for the season to ACL tears.
While there’s never a good time to lose a year to injury, the ACL tear happens to come at a significantly better time for Johnson than Kinlaw. Johnson is a true freshman while Kinlaw is a fifth-year senior.
“Really hurt for Caleb being a senior,” Muschamp told The Big Spur. “Planted on his foot and knee gave out. He’s a very good special teams contributor for us.”
A Goose Creek, S.C., native, Kinlaw signed with Wisconsin out of high school but later transferred back home by way of Mississippi’s Pearl River Community College. He played in 12 games in 2017 but saw action just once at running back, notching four carries for 27 yards in a win over Wofford. Kinlaw also endured injury difficulties during his two years in Madison, so Saturday’s news is an especially bitter way for his college career to end, unless Kinlaw receives a waiver to play a sixth year.
Johnson, however, still has a bright future as a Gamecock ahead of him.
“He’s going to be a really good player for us,” Muschamp said. “Frustrating for him because he tore his labrum, shoulder, his senior year of high school. He delayed his enrollment so he could rehab it, then had this happen. He had a fantastic spring, but this is just a speed bump for him.”
Saban: 4-star LB Ale Kaho transferred to Alabama because he couldn’t qualify at Washington
Poor Alabama. Those Crimson Tide just never seem to catch a break.
The Tide lost out on 4-star Reno, Nev., linebacker Ale Kaho the first time around when he signed with Washington on Dec. 20 of last year. But Kaho later requested, and was granted, his release from the Huskies, and is now enrolled at his second choice, Alabama.
As Nick Saban explained, Kaho was unable to meet Washington’s admission requirements and, since he was never enrolled at Washington, was allowed to pick any school he chose without restriction.
“I think, as I understand it, he was unable to get into school (Washington) for academic reasons because of their institutional policies, not because of NCAA rules,” Saban told AL.com. “He could get into school at most other institutions. So, he had opportunities to go other places. He didn’t want to sit out and continue to take other classes so he could go to the school he signed at and we were one of the people that recruited him.”
Rated as the Class of 2018’s No. 133 overall prospect and the No. 7 inside linebacker, Kaho just so happens to fill a position of need for the Crimson Tide. Alabama had been using outside linebackers Christian Miller and Chris Allen to fill in on the inside due to a rash of linebacker departures and injuries, but Kaho falling in the Tide’s laps alleviates that issue.
How long will it take for Kaho to get up to speed? How dare you ask that question.
Still, it’s nice to see Alabama finally catch a break.
Attorney for Jordan McNair family wants D.J. Durkin fired
The family of late Maryland football player Jordan McNair has hired a law firm to investigate their son’s death, and on Sunday the lead attorney from that firm came out and said Maryland should fire Terps head coach D.J. Durkin.
McNair collapsed after a team-supervised workout on May 29 and died on June 13. The 19-year-old passed away due to a heatstroke, according to the family. On Friday evening, an ESPN report stated McNair’s body temperature was 106 degrees during said heatstroke.
“What I think ought to be done with this existing coach, he should be fired. He should be fired for what happened, his role in it, the culture he established,” Murphy told ESPN Sunday. “Putting aside the tragic nature of what happened to this family and what happened this young man, there is a football program that has to be absolutely straightened out before any reasonable parent would want to send their child (to Maryland).”
Murphy also said that the firm of Murphy, Falcon & Murphy is “leaning” toward filing a civil lawsuit in federal court, but will wait until the university wraps up its investigation before choosing a course of action.
“There are a variety of ways to cast a lawsuit,” Murphy said. “We’re going to go for the most effective way.”
Maryland’s investigation is expected to conclude by Sept. 15. The Terps open the 2018 season Sept. 1 against No. 21 Texas.
Scottie Young reinstated, still suspended for Arizona opener vs. BYU
There was some good news and some not-so-good news on the suspension front for Scottie Young Jr. this week.
In late September of last year, Young was arrested in connection to a domestic violence incident in which he was charged with assault/knowingly causing injury, a misdemeanor. While the football program has never tied that incident to it, Young was suspended from all football-related activities for the whole of spring and on into the summer this offseason.
Late this past week, the university announced in a press release that, while the defensive back will be permitted to rejoin his teammates on the practice field this coming week, he will be suspended for the Sept. 1 season opener against BYU.
Arizona sophomore defensive back Scottie Young Jr. was involved in a misdemeanor incident last academic year that resulted in his suspension from all team-related activities. Mr. Young was also investigated by the Dean of Students for student code of conduct violations related to the incident.
Since that time, he has completed disciplinary sanctions imposed by the University and separate penalties issued by the Athletics Department, which included removal from all team activities during spring and summer practice and conditioning. In addition, the Athletics Department has determined that he will be suspended for the BYU game.
Mr. Young will rejoin the team this week and will be allowed to participate in practice activities.
As a true freshman last season, Young started nine games at free safety for the Wildcats. The La Mesa, Cali., native was a three-star member of UA’s 2017 recruiting class.