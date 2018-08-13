Charlie Strong: 7-6 won’t work for USF this season

The bar has been set high for South Florida as Charlie Strong prepares for his second season at the helm of the Bulls. Focusing on establishing an unmistakable identity for the program to avoid any confusion on the recruiting trail with rival UCF, Strong is not shy about saying what will or will not work for South Florida this season.
“People think UCF,” Strong said in a story published by The Tampa Bay Times. ” ‘Hey, aren’t you on that team that went undefeated?’ A lady in Atlanta asked us that. I told her no, we weren’t that team.”
“I don’t know the number, but we have to have a good year,” Strong added. “We had 11 wins and 10 wins the last two seasons. … No, 7-6 won’t work this season.”
South Florida, complete with new uniforms this season, has some legitimate question marks on the roster but the Bulls do have enough in them to put together a solid season once again. Will it be good enough to get ahead of UCF? That remains to be seen, but getting the Knights at home in the regular season finale could be beneficial for Strong. The bigger question at hand is what a successful season could do for Strong on the job front. After landing at South Florida after being removed as the head coach of Texas, many have wondered if Strong will eventually return to a power conference job again. Only he may know for sure what his ambitions are, but he is certainly saying all the right things as South Florida’s coach right now.
“What people need to realize is that I’m not here to run out,” Strong said. “People think I’m going to run out. Once people see I’m here to run this program, we can build on it. I want to be here. I really am happy to be here.”
Strong has power conference program coaching experience, of course, between his stints at Louisville and Texas, and a successful run at South Florida would likely keep his name on some radars once the coaching carousel opens up between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, and any offseason after as long as he sticks around in Tampa.
Stop me if you have heard this one before, but North Dakota State will begin the college football season as the No. 1 team in the nation. The Bison received 23 first-place votes to pace their path to the top spot in the inaugural AFCA preseason FCS coaches poll.
North Dakota State is coming off a sixth national title in the past seven years and has become accustomed to starting the year as the top team in the FCS. However, this is the first time the AFCA has organized its own coaches poll for the FCS, so this is a bit of a landmark milestone for the Bison. North Dakota State is followed by last year’s runner-up and the team that interrupted the national title streak, No. 2 James Madison. The Dukes received the remaining three first-place votes that did not go to North Dakota State.
North Dakota State was also the preseason No. 1 in the previously released STATS FCS preseason Top 25. The top six teams are the same in both polls. After that, there are slight differences in rankings between the two polls.
2018 AFCA FCS Coaches Preseason Poll
- North Dakota State (23)
- James Madison (3)
- South Dakota State
- Sam Houston State
- Kennesaw State
- Jacksonville State
- Eastern Washington
- Weber State
- New Hampshire
- Samford
- Wofford
- Northern Iowa
- Elon
- North Carolina A&T
- Central Arkansas
- Delaware
- Nicholls State
- McNeese State
- Villanova
- Illinois State
- Furman
- Stony Brook
- Austin Peay
- Youngstown State
- Montana
The future of the Heart of Dallas Bowl appears to be up in the air with a possible relocation to come after the 2018 season. But as for this season, the game will simply have a brand new name. The Heart of Dallas Bowl is now called the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.
As noted by FBSchedules.com, the First Responders Bowl will be played on Wednesday, December 26 at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN. A team from the Big Ten will be paired with a team from either Conference USA or the ACC. The exact pairings will be determined later as conferences work with their bowl partners to form the best possible bowl matchups. ESPN, who owns the bowl game, has confirmed the game will be played in Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas.
Servpro is a company focused on fire and water cleanup and restoration and is headquartered in Tennessee. If they retain the sponsorship for the bowl, might this suggest another bowl game could eventually be played in Tennessee? That is just simple speculation and nothing more at this point, but it might be worth keeping an eye on as the future of this particular bowl game is determined.
Louisville lost Lamar Jackson to the NFL, but the remaining Cardinals have not suffered a lack of confidence without their Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Or at least not Cardinals wideout Dez Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick (above, left) appeared at Louisville’s media day on Saturday and declared his Cardinals wide receiving corps could match up with Alabama’s secondary man-for-man.
“Every receiver in our receiver corps can honestly beat every one of their DBs one-on-one in coverage,” Fitzpatrick said. “It ties into the other stuff, if the blocks are right, if the quarterback’s drop is right, we ran eight-yard routes instead of a 10-yard route, that’s the kind of stuff I feel like we need to sharpen up.
“But I feel like straight talent-wise, I feel like we have the upper edge against their secondary, 1,000 percent.”
Fitzpatrick was Louisville’s second-leading receiver as a redshirt freshman, hauling in 45 grabs for 699 yards with nine touchdowns. Senior Jaylen Smith led the Cards a year ago with 60 receptions for 980 yards and seven scores, and No. 3 receiver, junior Seth Dawkins, is also back. Alabama underwent a wholesale change in its defensive secondary — cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Levi Wallace and star Tony Brown graduated, while safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ronnie Harrison declared early for the NFL. The Tide also lost defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt and defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley.
But the most important piece of Alabama’s pass defense is back, and that’s Nick Saban. New coordinator Tosh Lupoi and new defensive backs coach Karl Scott are expected to plug-and-play a new unit that will still rank among the best in college football.
But not good enough to shut down Louisville and its new quarterback, Jawon Pass, at least according to Fitzpatrick.
A game with a 31-point spread just became slightly more interesting.
Will Muschamp made news Saturday in his defense of D.J. Durkin, but as for actual on-the-field news, that wasn’t the newsiest portion of his appearance with the media.
Muschamp revealed that defensive tackle Tyreek Johnson and running back Caleb Kinlaw have each been lost for the season to ACL tears.
While there’s never a good time to lose a year to injury, the ACL tear happens to come at a significantly better time for Johnson than Kinlaw. Johnson is a true freshman while Kinlaw is a fifth-year senior.
“Really hurt for Caleb being a senior,” Muschamp told The Big Spur. “Planted on his foot and knee gave out. He’s a very good special teams contributor for us.”
A Goose Creek, S.C., native, Kinlaw signed with Wisconsin out of high school but later transferred back home by way of Mississippi’s Pearl River Community College. He played in 12 games in 2017 but saw action just once at running back, notching four carries for 27 yards in a win over Wofford. Kinlaw also endured injury difficulties during his two years in Madison, so Saturday’s news is an especially bitter way for his college career to end, unless Kinlaw receives a waiver to play a sixth year.
Johnson, however, still has a bright future as a Gamecock ahead of him.
“He’s going to be a really good player for us,” Muschamp said. “Frustrating for him because he tore his labrum, shoulder, his senior year of high school. He delayed his enrollment so he could rehab it, then had this happen. He had a fantastic spring, but this is just a speed bump for him.”