Florida State holds practice at IMG Academy

Not too long ago, Michigan spent some time over spring break working out at IMG Academy. The move was scrutinized and criticized by some who took exception to a college football program moving its practices to one of the top high school programs in the country. Today, Florida State is doing the exact same thing.

Like Michigan, Florida State has plenty of incentive to setup shop on the fields of one of the top high schools in the nation. Bringing the Florida State program to the high school is an absolute recruiting tool for the Seminoles, who are always going to be competing to keep some of the IMG recruits close to home. But, as noted by Tampa Bay Times, there are some differences between the camp Michigan held at IMG and the one currently going on with Florida State.

The biggest difference is the timing. Michigan’s trip to IMG Academy was a clear recruiting stunt that netted Michigan a pair of recruits in the following recruiting cycle. Florida State is on IMG’s campus during a recruiting dead period, which means there is no chance for any direct contact with IMG recruits by members of the Florida State program. It is likely because of that, Florida State’s IMG visit is barely causing any negative reaction from potential critics who took exception to Michigan’s trip.

It is also worth noting Florida State head coach Willie Taggart previously coached as an assistant under Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and played for his father, Jack Harbaugh, at Western Kentucky (where Taggart later was employed as a head coach).

Asked about Michigan’s previous trip to IMG Academy, Taggert came to the defense of Harbaugh.

“Maybe because he thought of it first and no one else did it,” Taggart said. “No reason to get upset. He brought his team to practice. So what?”

So what, indeed. It shouldn’t have been a big deal when Harbaugh did it, and it does not seem to be a big deal now that Taggert is.

