San Jose State moves home game vs. Army to Levi’s Stadium

Add another college football game to the schedule for Levi’s Stadium, home to the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. San Jose State has announced it will move its home game against Army into the state-of-the-art venue.
San Jose State will play Army in Levi’s Stadium on October 13. A kickoff time will be announced at a later time, but an ESPN network will carry the game on its airwaves somewhere. The game will be the fourth college football game scheduled for Levi’s Stadium this upcoming season. Other college games to be played in the stadium will include the Pac-12 championship game, the San Francisco Bowl and, not to be overlooked, the College Football Playoff national championship game.
“Playing Army West Point, one of the storied programs in college football, at Levi’s Stadium, home of the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, is a unique and distinctive opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, university and fans,” San Jose State director of athletics Marie Tuite said in a released statement.
Moving the game against a service academy making a cross-country trip to the west coast makes some fiscal sense too, as San Jose State will likely be able to sell more tickets to the game now compared to keeping the game in its home stadium. San Jose State’s home stadium, the aged CEFCU Stadium, seats just over 30,000 fans. Levi’s Stadium can hold 68,500. San Jose State may not be able to sell too many more tickets than they would at home, but the facilities and surrounding amenities that come with playing in Levi’s Stadium make this experience more attractive to potential ticket buyers.
Yes, we now have a college football game down on paper for the 2030 season, thanks to a new home-and-home arrangement between Oregon and Michigan State.
Oregon and Michigan State will play a home-and-home series in 2029 and 2030. Michigan State will host the first meeting in the new two-game agreement on September 28, 2029. Oregon will host the second game in the series on September 7, 2030.
The most recent meeting between the Big Ten and Pac-12 schools was in 2015, with Michigan State winning at home against the Ducks, 31-28. The previous season, in the first game in that home-and-home deal, Oregon rallied to send the Spartans home with a 46-27 loss highlighted by Oregon’s 28-0 run in the second half. In the six previous meeting between the schools, the home team has won each time.
The addition of two future games for Michigan State will satisfy the scheduling requirement in the Big Ten to include at least one game against another power conference opponent for both the 2029 and 2030 seasons. Michigan State has satisfied the power conference non-conference scheduling requirement in the Big Ten through 2021 with upcoming home-and-home arrangements with Arizona State (2018, 2019) and Miami (2020, 2021) and has future series lined up with Boston College (2024, 2025) and Notre Dame (2026, 2027). Michigan State will also play Boise State in 2022 and 2023 with a home-and-home deal.
At this time, Oregon has no similar non-conference scheduling requirement as the Big Ten has, but the Ducks have future games scheduled against Auburn (2019), Ohio State (2020, 2021), Texas Tech (2023, 2024), and Baylor (2027, 2028) in addition to future games against Boise State (2024, 2025, 2026).
Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo was taking to a hospital and was evaluated by doctors after experiencing numbness in his feet, a statement from Colorado State said Monday afternoon.
The medical emergency occurred after Colorado State’s second scrimmage on Saturday. After reporting the numbness, Bobo was admitted to a hospital under the advice of doctors so more thorough medical examinations could be conducted.
The head coach of the Rams released a brief statement to recall his point of view and says he expects to be able to return to the football team soon.
“I feel very encouraged by the test results to this point and hope to have some answers soon,” Bobo said in his released statement. “I also feel very encouraged about our 2018 CSU Football team. We have excellent coaches and excellent leadership in this program, and I have full confidence that they will continue to have tremendous preparation on and off the practice field for as long as I must be away. My family and I appreciate all of the great care and support we are receiving.”
Colorado State Director of Athletics Joe Parker also said in a statement it is the top priority to ensure Bobo’s health is taken care of in the best way possible before he returns to the program.
“I share Mike’s confidence that we have tremendous leadership in our football program, and that the coaching staff will continue to successfully guide the team through practices and meetings while he is away,” Parker said in a released statement.
Bobo is entering his fourth season as head coach at Colorado State. The Rams have been 7-6 in each of the previous three seasons. Colorado State opens the 2018 season on August 25 at home against Hawaii in a Mountain West Conference game.
Former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith was arrested in 2013 for a drunk driving offense, according to documents obtained by The Toledo Blade. According to the report, Smith was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and refused to take a breathalyzer test.
The arrest occurred in the early morning hours of February 23, 2013 after being pulled over for speeding (67 mph in a 50 mph zone). The officer on the scene asked Smith to exit the vehicle and noted signs of being under the influence of alcohol, among them the odor of alcohol. Multiple field sobriety tests were conducted before the arrest, and Smith was released on bail to his father at 4:20 a.m. the same morning.
Smith was later found guilty of physical control. A charge of OVI was amended and the charge for speeding was dismissed. Smith was fined $375 and had a license suspended for 180 days. According to Brett McMurphy, the judge who reduced Smith’s charges had some close Ohio State connections that are worth noting.
This 2013 incident was previously unreported, so news of this 2013 arrest came to light following a request for records by The Toledo Blade.
UPDATE: According to ESPN, Smith claims he kept Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer in the dark regarding the 2013 incident. Although his license was suspended, he was given allowance to drive for work.
Smith was fired by Ohio State last month following the revelation of prior alleged domestic abuse by Smith from 2015. Head coach Meyer is currently on administrative leave while Ohio State investigates the situation.
Not too long ago, Michigan spent some time over spring break working out at IMG Academy. The move was scrutinized and criticized by some who took exception to a college football program moving its practices to one of the top high school programs in the country. Today, Florida State is doing the exact same thing.
Like Michigan, Florida State has plenty of incentive to setup shop on the fields of one of the top high schools in the nation. Bringing the Florida State program to the high school is an absolute recruiting tool for the Seminoles, who are always going to be competing to keep some of the IMG recruits close to home. But, as noted by Tampa Bay Times, there are some differences between the camp Michigan held at IMG and the one currently going on with Florida State.
The biggest difference is the timing. Michigan’s trip to IMG Academy was a clear recruiting stunt that netted Michigan a pair of recruits in the following recruiting cycle. Florida State is on IMG’s campus during a recruiting dead period, which means there is no chance for any direct contact with IMG recruits by members of the Florida State program. It is likely because of that, Florida State’s IMG visit is barely causing any negative reaction from potential critics who took exception to Michigan’s trip.
It is also worth noting Florida State head coach Willie Taggart previously coached as an assistant under Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and played for his father, Jack Harbaugh, at Western Kentucky (where Taggart later was employed as a head coach).
Asked about Michigan’s previous trip to IMG Academy, Taggert came to the defense of Harbaugh.
“Maybe because he thought of it first and no one else did it,” Taggart said. “No reason to get upset. He brought his team to practice. So what?”
So what, indeed. It shouldn’t have been a big deal when Harbaugh did it, and it does not seem to be a big deal now that Taggert is.