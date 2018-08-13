San Jose State moves home game vs. Army to Levi’s Stadium

Add another college football game to the schedule for Levi’s Stadium, home to the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers. San Jose State has announced it will move its home game against Army into the state-of-the-art venue.

San Jose State will play Army in Levi’s Stadium on October 13. A kickoff time will be announced at a later time, but an ESPN network will carry the game on its airwaves somewhere. The game will be the fourth college football game scheduled for Levi’s Stadium this upcoming season. Other college games to be played in the stadium will include the Pac-12 championship game, the San Francisco Bowl and, not to be overlooked, the College Football Playoff national championship game.

“Playing Army West Point, one of the storied programs in college football, at Levi’s Stadium, home of the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, is a unique and distinctive opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, university and fans,” San Jose State director of athletics Marie Tuite said in a released statement.

Moving the game against a service academy making a cross-country trip to the west coast makes some fiscal sense too, as San Jose State will likely be able to sell more tickets to the game now compared to keeping the game in its home stadium. San Jose State’s home stadium, the aged CEFCU Stadium, seats just over 30,000 fans. Levi’s Stadium can hold 68,500. San Jose State may not be able to sell too many more tickets than they would at home, but the facilities and surrounding amenities that come with playing in Levi’s Stadium make this experience more attractive to potential ticket buyers.

