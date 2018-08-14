Bowling Green’s top 2017 sacker out for all of 2018

Less than three weeks before Bowling Green kicks off its 2018 season, the Falcons’ defense has suffered a significant blow.
According to the Toledo Blade, David Konowalski will be sidelined for the entire 2018 season because of a torn Achilles tendon. The fifth-year senior defensive end suffered the injury during a scrimmage this past weekend.
As Konowalski has already used his redshirt, it’s unclear at the moment if he’ll be able to gain a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA moving forward.
After playing in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2015, Konowalski has started 24 straight games for the Falcons. This past season, the Milwaukee, Wis., native tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (3.5).
In addition to losing one of their most productive players on the defensive side of the ball, Mike Jinks‘ squad will also head into 2018 with a new defensive boss — former Nebraska coordinator Carl Pelini.
Nearly six months after leaving one Power Five program, Chris Chugunov has landed at another. Reportedly.
According to a tweet from the Dominion Post‘s Allan Taylor, Chugunov has decided to transfer to Ohio State. Per the tweet, however, Chugunov is still waiting to enroll in classes at the university.
Per ElevenWarriors.com, the quarterback could be in the Buckeyes’ plans next year.
An Ohio State spokesperson said the Buckeyes “don’t have any additions to the roster at this time,” and Ohio State is currently at its full allotment of 85 scholarships for the 2018 season. Taylor, however, reported that Chugunov has not yet enrolled, which could mean that Chugunov will join the team for the 2019 season.
Back in late February, it was reported that Chugunov had decided to transfer out of the West Virginia football program. The New Jersey native graduated from WVU in May. If Chugunov doesn’t play this season, he’d have one year of eligibility he could use in 2019.
As the primary backup to Will Grier last season, Chugunov completed 43-of-90 passes for 536 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Just in case you needed yet another reminder, billable hours always, always wins.
According to the Columbus Dispatch, the law firm handling the investigation into Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, has been given a budget of $500,000 by the office of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. The Dispatch writes that “the hourly rate for the investigative work is not to exceed $1,620.”
“Ohio State will compensate the firm for their services,” the newspaper added.
Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach surfaced. The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced, with the university stating in an Aug. 5 press release that the probe is expected to be completed within 14 days from that date.
Zach Smith, fired by Meyer as OSU wide receivers coach July 23 in the wake of allegations that he abused his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, during their marriage, is expected to meet with the investigative team this week. Courtney Smith, along with her attorneys, met with investigators Monday.
In a statement Aug. 3, Meyer claimed that he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels.” Allegations of domestic abuse stemmed not only from Zach Smith’s time at OSU, but while he was on Meyer’s Florida staff in 2009 as well.
Meyer’s boss in Gainesville, former UF athletic director Jeremy Foley, declined comment on that 2009 incident earlier this month.
And then there were three.
Late last week, it was reported that a 17-year-old girl had been arrested in connection to the burglary of Scott Frost‘s home in late July. Monday, court records showed that another two individuals had been arrested in connection to the same heist — an unnamed 16-year-old male and 20-year-old Andrew M. Williams. The teenager was listed as a Lincoln resident, while Williams was listed as a Lincoln transient.
Late last month, it was originally reported that $165,000 worth of items, including 14 championship rings from Nebraska, Oregon and UCF, Air Jordan shoes, helmets, artwork and a Nintendo Wii, were stolen from Frost‘s Lincoln residence, which was undergoing renovation at the time of the heist. The rings were subsequently accounted for, although memorabilia and other items worth in the neighborhood of $50,000 were still missing.
The 17-year-old female was reportedly found with Oregon Ducks shoes in her possession at the time of her arrest. The girl subsequently told police that “she took a pair of women’s shoes from the home’s garage and drove the vehicle used in the burglary.”
Additional footwear has been recovered, although the vast majority of the items stolen during the commission of the crime remain unaccounted for.
From the Lincoln Journal-Star:
Two days after the burglary, an officer stopped a vehicle Williams was riding in and remembers seeing distinctive green shoes that matched the description of shoes stolen in the Frost burglary, according to an affidavit for his arrest.
The officer arrested Williams on Friday and found the green Nikes and other items thought to have been stolen from Frost’s house in his car, the affidavit said.
The investigation into the burglary remains open and ongoing.
The speculation has officially come to fruition.
Monday, Utah announced that BYU transfer linebacker Francis Bernard has joined the Pac-12 program and began the NCAA-mandated five-day acclimatization period. That means Bernard, who practiced for the first time with his new teammates yesterday, won’t be permitted to don full pads until those five days are up.
Including this season, Bernard will have two years of eligibility he can use with the Utes.
Bernard lands in Salt Lake City, though, with some off-field baggage in tow.
In mid-August of last year, it was announced that Bernard, a 12-game starter at linebacker for BYU in 2016, would miss the entire 2017 season because of unspecified “personal reasons,” which later turned into unspecified violations of the Mormon school’s strict Honor Code. In October of that same year, Bernard was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop, including driving under the influence of alcohol.
One day after news of Bernard being sidelined for all of 2017 surfaced, it was reported that he would be looking into a transfer to Utah.
Bernard’s 80 tackles in 2016 were third on the Cougars. He began his BYU career as a running back, with his 334 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015 good for second on the team. He moved to linebacker between the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
It’s assumed he will remain at linebacker with the Utes.