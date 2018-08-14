Bowling Green’s top 2017 sacker out for all of 2018

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Less than three weeks before Bowling Green kicks off its 2018 season, the Falcons’ defense has suffered a significant blow.

According to the Toledo Blade, David Konowalski will be sidelined for the entire 2018 season because of a torn Achilles tendon. The fifth-year senior defensive end suffered the injury during a scrimmage this past weekend.

As Konowalski has already used his redshirt, it’s unclear at the moment if he’ll be able to gain a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA moving forward.

After playing in six games as a redshirt freshman in 2015, Konowalski has started 24 straight games for the Falcons. This past season, the Milwaukee, Wis., native tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (3.5).

In addition to losing one of their most productive players on the defensive side of the ball, Mike Jinks‘ squad will also head into 2018 with a new defensive boss — former Nebraska coordinator Carl Pelini.