Boy, 16, one of two arrested in connection to burglary of Scott Frost’s Nebraska home

And then there were three.
Late last week, it was reported that a 17-year-old girl had been arrested in connection to the burglary of Scott Frost‘s home in late July. Monday, court records showed that another two individuals had been arrested in connection to the same heist — an unnamed 16-year-old male and 20-year-old Andrew M. Williams. The teenager was listed as a Lincoln resident, while Williams was listed as a Lincoln transient.
Late last month, it was originally reported that $165,000 worth of items, including 14 championship rings from Nebraska, Oregon and UCF, Air Jordan shoes, helmets, artwork and a Nintendo Wii, were stolen from Frost‘s Lincoln residence, which was undergoing renovation at the time of the heist. The rings were subsequently accounted for, although memorabilia and other items worth in the neighborhood of $50,000 were still missing.
The 17-year-old female was reportedly found with Oregon Ducks shoes in her possession at the time of her arrest. The girl subsequently told police that “she took a pair of women’s shoes from the home’s garage and drove the vehicle used in the burglary.”
Additional footwear has been recovered, although the vast majority of the items stolen during the commission of the crime remain unaccounted for.
From the Lincoln Journal-Star:
Two days after the burglary, an officer stopped a vehicle Williams was riding in and remembers seeing distinctive green shoes that matched the description of shoes stolen in the Frost burglary, according to an affidavit for his arrest.
The officer arrested Williams on Friday and found the green Nikes and other items thought to have been stolen from Frost’s house in his car, the affidavit said.
The investigation into the burglary remains open and ongoing.
The speculation has officially come to fruition.
Monday, Utah announced that BYU transfer linebacker Francis Bernard has joined the Pac-12 program and began the NCAA-mandated five-day acclimatization period. That means Bernard, who practiced for the first time with his new teammates yesterday, won’t be permitted to don full pads until those five days are up.
Including this season, Bernard will have two years of eligibility he can use with the Utes.
Bernard lands in Salt Lake City, though, with some off-field baggage in tow.
In mid-August of last year, it was announced that Bernard, a 12-game starter at linebacker for BYU in 2016, would miss the entire 2017 season because of unspecified “personal reasons,” which later turned into unspecified violations of the Mormon school’s strict Honor Code. In October of that same year, Bernard was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop, including driving under the influence of alcohol.
One day after news of Bernard being sidelined for all of 2017 surfaced, it was reported that he would be looking into a transfer to Utah.
Bernard’s 80 tackles in 2016 were third on the Cougars. He began his BYU career as a running back, with his 334 yards and seven touchdowns in 2015 good for second on the team. He moved to linebacker between the 2015 and 2016 seasons.
It’s assumed he will remain at linebacker with the Utes.
When it comes to injuries, Freddy Canteen simply can’t buy a break — regardless of how many times he changes addresses.
On what was by all accounts a routine play during practice this past Friday, the Tulane wide receiver suffered a shoulder injury. As a result, however, Canteen will miss the entire 2018 season.
“Just diving for a ball,” head coach Willie Fritz said by way of the New Orleans Times-Picayune in describing what led up to the season-ending injury. “Nothing that you don’t do 100 times a week with different guys on the team.”
Canteen spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons at Michigan before transferring to Notre Dame. After spending the 2016 and 2017 seasons at Notre Dame, the wide receiver announced on Twitter in May that he would be transferring from the Fighting Irish as well; a month later, he landed at Tulane.
As a graduate transfer, Canteen was eligible to play immediately in 2018.
Canteen was a four-star member of U-M’s 2014 recruiting class, rated as the No. 45 receiver in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Maryland.
In the span of 15 games and three starts in three seasons with the Wolverines — he missed all of the third because of an injury — Canteen caught six passes for 22 yards. After sitting out that 2016 season, Canteen played in just three games for the Fighting Irish this past year — one catch for seven yards — before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending shoulder injury.
That shoulder is the same one Canteen injured late last week. The good news, on some level, is that Canteen would very likely be awarded a sixth season of eligibility from the NCAA if that’s the direction in which he decides to head.
At least according to Michigan’s sideline version of Lt. Drebin, there’s nothing to see here. Please disperse.
Over the weekend, it was reported that North Carolina had warned Michigan, among other schools, about the potential for NCAA violations involving student-athletes in general and football players specifically. Earlier this month, UNC announced that 13 of its football players have been suspended for at least one game this season because they sold team-issued shoes.
Like UNC, U-M is a Jordan Brand program. Because of UNC’s issues, U-M launched its own investigation to determine whether or not any of its student-athletes had committed any type of NCAA violations in regards to the sale of team-issued apparel.
While that probe isn’t yet officially complete, Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh seemed confident Monday after, according to him, the program’s initial inventory check showed all shoes distributed to current players are present and accounted for. From the Detroit Free Press:
There were a couple shoes that were reported to be out there, we’ve gone through everybody that’s currently on the roster and they’ve accounted for those pairs of shoes,” Harbaugh said. “The latest (pair) I saw (on the market) was a No. 52 (pair of shoes). There’s nobody currently on the roster that had that number last year.”
Asked if he anticipates any suspensions for the 2018 season, Harbaugh replied “no.”
Michigan’s football program marks each pair of team-issued shoes at the time they’re given to players. The student-athletes do not get the box the shoes came in and they’re required to sign a letter acknowledging they know that selling a pair of team-issued sneakers is an NCAA violation.
The Associated Press noted that “many former [U-M] players and some former [U-M] assistant coaches had access to the shoes that have” surfaced on the secondary market, a market that led to UNC self-reporting its violations.
All of the sudden, Ohio State’s probe into its head football coach has become all-inclusive, despite the insistence of some that it didn’t need to be.
Over the weekend, the lawyer for former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith confirmed that, after some uncertainty in the previous days, his client would indeed meet with the team carrying out the investigation into Urban Meyer‘s handling of domestic abuse allegations levied against the dismissed assistant by his ex-wife. In a statement Monday, the attorney for Courtney Smith, the coach’s former wife, confirmed that her client met earlier in the day “with the independent investigative team hired by” the university.
“Today, Courtney Smith met with the investigative team hired by the Ohio State University Board of Trustees,” the statement from Julia Leveridge began. “She was accompanied by her lawyers and welcomed the opportunity to speak to investigators. Courtney continues to be thankful for the support she has received during this time.”
In a statement last Tuesday, Leveridge confirmed that “Ms. Smith will fully cooperate with the university’s current investigation” even as OSU, at the time, “has never contacted” her client about the domestic abuse allegations. The meeting also came four days after a report quoted Courtney Smith’s estranged mother, Tina Carano, as stating she did not believe her ex-son-in-law “intentionally abused her. I do not believe he actually intentionally swung or punched her.”
At this point in time, it’s unclear when Zach Smith, who had yet another off-field issue spotlighted earlier Monday, will meet with the OSU investigators.
As part of the fallout from the domestic situation, Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach surfaced. The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced, with the university stating in an Aug. 5 press release that the probe is expected to be completed within 14 days.