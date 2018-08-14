Boy, 16, one of two arrested in connection to burglary of Scott Frost’s Nebraska home

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

And then there were three.

Late last week, it was reported that a 17-year-old girl had been arrested in connection to the burglary of Scott Frost‘s home in late July. Monday, court records showed that another two individuals had been arrested in connection to the same heist — an unnamed 16-year-old male and 20-year-old Andrew M. Williams. The teenager was listed as a Lincoln resident, while Williams was listed as a Lincoln transient.

Late last month, it was originally reported that $165,000 worth of items, including 14 championship rings from Nebraska, Oregon and UCF, Air Jordan shoes, helmets, artwork and a Nintendo Wii, were stolen from Frost‘s Lincoln residence, which was undergoing renovation at the time of the heist. The rings were subsequently accounted for, although memorabilia and other items worth in the neighborhood of $50,000 were still missing.

The 17-year-old female was reportedly found with Oregon Ducks shoes in her possession at the time of her arrest. The girl subsequently told police that “she took a pair of women’s shoes from the home’s garage and drove the vehicle used in the burglary.”

Additional footwear has been recovered, although the vast majority of the items stolen during the commission of the crime remain unaccounted for.

From the Lincoln Journal-Star:

Two days after the burglary, an officer stopped a vehicle Williams was riding in and remembers seeing distinctive green shoes that matched the description of shoes stolen in the Frost burglary, according to an affidavit for his arrest. The officer arrested Williams on Friday and found the green Nikes and other items thought to have been stolen from Frost’s house in his car, the affidavit said.

The investigation into the burglary remains open and ongoing.