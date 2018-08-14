Donnie Abraham abruptly resigns as Illinois’ CBs coach

This would most certainly qualify as coming from out of the blue.

In exactly 18 days, Illinois will open the 2018 season at home in Champaign against Kent State. They’ll do so, however, without a member of Lovie Smith‘s coaching staff as the football program announced that Donnie Abraham has abruptly resigned as the Fighting Illini’s cornerbacks coach.

“Donnie informed me that he felt it was in his best interest to leave our staff,” a statement from the head coach began. “I fully support his decision and wish him the best moving forward. Our current coaching staff will absorb his responsibilities.”

Abraham spent the 2017 season, his first with the Illini, as safeties coach. He moved to cornerback this offseason after Smith adjusted his coaching staff.

This marked Abraham’s first coaching job at the collegiate level.

In his own statement, Abraham indicated that a desire to be with his son as he goes through his senior year of high school in Florida was the impetus behind the decision.

“I want to thank the University of Illinois, Josh Whitman, the athletic department and Coach Smith for opening the door and giving me an opportunity to coach in the Big Ten,” Abraham stated. “I will greatly miss the players, coaches and staff that I have had the privilege of working with this past year and a half. I know great things are on the horizon for this University and football team.

“This time away will allow me the opportunity to return to Florida and be a part of my son’s senior year in high school. Again, I wish the University of Illinois and this football program nothing but the best.