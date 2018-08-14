Ohio attorney general sets $500k budget for Urban Meyer investigation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just in case you needed yet another reminder, billable hours always, always wins.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the law firm handling the investigation into Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, has been given a budget of $500,000 by the office of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. The Dispatch writes that “the hourly rate for the investigative work is not to exceed $1,620.”

“Ohio State will compensate the firm for their services,” the newspaper added.

Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach surfaced. The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced, with the university stating in an Aug. 5 press release that the probe is expected to be completed within 14 days from that date.

Zach Smith, fired by Meyer as OSU wide receivers coach July 23 in the wake of allegations that he abused his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, during their marriage, is expected to meet with the investigative team this week. Courtney Smith, along with her attorneys, met with investigators Monday.

In a statement Aug. 3, Meyer claimed that he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels.” Allegations of domestic abuse stemmed not only from Zach Smith’s time at OSU, but while he was on Meyer’s Florida staff in 2009 as well.

Meyer’s boss in Gainesville, former UF athletic director Jeremy Foley, declined comment on that 2009 incident earlier this month.