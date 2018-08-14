Ohio State new home for West Virginia transfer QB Chris Chugunov

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nearly six months after leaving one Power Five program, Chris Chugunov has landed at another. Reportedly.

According to a tweet from the Dominion Post‘s Allan Taylor, Chugunov has decided to transfer to Ohio State. Per the tweet, however, Chugunov is still waiting to enroll in classes at the university.

Per ElevenWarriors.com, the quarterback could be in the Buckeyes’ plans next year.

An Ohio State spokesperson said the Buckeyes “don’t have any additions to the roster at this time,” and Ohio State is currently at its full allotment of 85 scholarships for the 2018 season. Taylor, however, reported that Chugunov has not yet enrolled, which could mean that Chugunov will join the team for the 2019 season.

Back in late February, it was reported that Chugunov had decided to transfer out of the West Virginia football program. The New Jersey native graduated from WVU in May. If Chugunov doesn’t play this season, he’d have one year of eligibility he could use in 2019.

As the primary backup to Will Grier last season, Chugunov completed 43-of-90 passes for 536 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.