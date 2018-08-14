Texas DBs John Bonney, Eric Cuffee to transfer

Near the midpoint of training camp, two Texas defensive backs have decided to pull the plug and cast their lot elsewhere. Senior John Bonney (24) and redshirt sophomore Eric Cuffee announced their intention to transfer on Tuesday.
Bonney graduated in December and is thus a graduate transfer, making him eligible to play for another team just over two weeks from now. As a fifth-year senior, Bonney, a Houston native, stretched across three Texas regimes: he was originally offered by Mack Brown, signed by Charlie Strong and transferred under Tom Herman.
Bonney played in 37 career games and started 15. He recorded 19 tackles with 0.5 sacks in 2017. He also was the first player to intercept Baker Mayfield during the former Sooner’s run to the Heisman Trophy last fall.
Cuffee signed with Texas as a 4-star out of Waco in Strong’s 2016 class, but never made his mark in Austin. After redshirting in 2016, Cuffee did not record a statistic in 2016 or ’17. He will play this season at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas before, presumably, returning to the FBS level as a fourth-year junior in 2019.
Texas signed one of the most highly-regarded defensive back classes in 2018, earning signatures from 5-star safety Caden Sterns, 5-star safety B.J. Foster, 4-star cornerback Jalen Green, 4-star safety DeMarvion Overshown, 4-star cornerback Anthony Cook and 4-star corner D'Shawn Jamison.