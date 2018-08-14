Zach Smith spent ‘several hours’ Tuesday answering Ohio State investigators’ questions

As Ohio State’s investigation into its head football coach seemingly winds its way toward a conclusion, another noteworthy individual has taken his turn in front of those whose findings will help determine whether a search for a new coach in Columbus will need to be launched.

The attorney for former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith confirmed to the Columbus Dispatch that his client spent what was described as several hours in front of investigators Tuesday. The lawyer, Bradley Koffel, stated that Smith answered every question asked of him, adding, the Dispatch wrote, “that the lawyers conducting the interview were ‘thoroughly prepared and very exhaustive in their questioning of Zach.'”

It had been confirmed over the weekend that, after some initial uncertainty, Smith would be meeting with investigators. Smith’s meeting came exactly one day after his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, met with the same investigative team.

As he has in the past, Zach Smith denied in that meeting earlier today that he ever abused his ex-wife, either physically or mentally, during their marriage. Courtney Smith’s estranged mother has previously backed up her former son-in-law’s version of events.

Despite it being a “very tough call,” Smith was fired by Urban Meyer on July 23 after allegations of domestic abuse, both at Florida in 2009 and again at OSU in 2015, surfaced in multiple media reports.

As part of the fallout from the domestic situation, Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach surfaced. The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced, with the university stating in an Aug. 5 press release that the probe is expected to be completed within 14 days.

In a statement Aug. 3, Meyer claimed that he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels.”

How soon after the completion of the investigation, which could carry a price tag in the neighborhood of $500,000, university officials determine Meyer’s fate and announce it publicly is unknown. At this time, however, it’s strongly believed by those with knowledge of the situation that there is a very good chance that Meyer will keep his job, although he will very likely face a suspension that will cost him multiple games this season.