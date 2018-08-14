NCAA FOOTBALL: AUG 16 Ohio State Media Day
Zach Smith spent ‘several hours’ Tuesday answering Ohio State investigators’ questions

By John TaylorAug 14, 2018, 8:31 PM EDT
As Ohio State’s investigation into its head football coach seemingly winds its way toward a conclusion, another noteworthy individual has taken his turn in front of those whose findings will help determine whether a search for a new coach in Columbus will need to be launched.

The attorney for former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith confirmed to the Columbus Dispatch that his client spent what was described as several hours in front of investigators Tuesday. The lawyer, Bradley Koffel, stated that Smith answered every question asked of him, adding, the Dispatch wrote, “that the lawyers conducting the interview were ‘thoroughly prepared and very exhaustive in their questioning of Zach.'”

It had been confirmed over the weekend that, after some initial uncertainty, Smith would be meeting with investigators.  Smith’s meeting came exactly one day after his ex-wife, Courtney Smith, met with the same investigative team.

As he has in the past, Zach Smith denied in that meeting earlier today that he ever abused his ex-wife, either physically or mentally, during their marriage. Courtney Smith’s estranged mother has previously backed up her former son-in-law’s version of events.

Despite it being a “very tough call,” Smith was fired by Urban Meyer on July 23 after allegations of domestic abuse, both at Florida in 2009 and again at OSU in 2015, surfaced in multiple media reports.

As part of the fallout from the domestic situation, Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 1 as questions into his handling of domestic abuse allegations made against his now-former assistant coach surfaced.  The university launched an investigation into Meyer’s actions the day after the head coach’s leave was announced, with the university stating in an Aug. 5 press release that the probe is expected to be completed within 14 days.

In a statement Aug. 3, Meyer claimed that he has “always followed proper reporting protocols and procedures when I have learned of an incident involving a student-athlete, coach or member of our staff by elevating the issues to the proper channels.”

How soon after the completion of the investigation, which could carry a price tag in the neighborhood of $500,000, university officials determine Meyer’s fate and announce it publicly is unknown. At this time, however, it’s strongly believed by those with knowledge of the situation that there is a very good chance that Meyer will keep his job, although he will very likely face a suspension that will cost him multiple games this season.

Barry Sanders (and his OL) to serve as grand marshals for Oklahoma State homecoming

By Zach BarnettAug 14, 2018, 7:49 PM EDT
Thirty years ago, Barry Sanders authored perhaps the greatest individual season any college football player has ever had. The eventual Heisman winner racked up 344 carries for 2,628 yards and 37 touchdowns — in 11 games. Count it by today’s standards and Sanders ripped off 2,850 yards and 42 touchdowns over the course of a single season.

Look at this work of art.

Voted in 2014 as the greatest individual season in college football history, Sanders’s 1988 campaign has become more impressive now than it was 30 years ago. In the day and age of pass-first offenses, Sanders’s record-breaking campaign may never be approached again, let alone duplicated. For instance, in 2014 Melvin Gordon rushed for 2,587 yards and 29 touchdowns, but needed 14 games to get there.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma State announced it is getting the band back together to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Sanders’s Heisman campaign.

“Cowboy fans have very fond memories of watching Barry play,” said Blaire Atkinson, interim president of the OSU Alumni Association. “Given the anniversary, we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate Homecoming than with the addition of our Heisman award winner and his teammates.”

Added Sanders himself: “1988 was such a special year for OSU football. The fact that I get to celebrate the 30th anniversary at Homecoming with my coaches, teammates, and of course our fans, is very special to me.”

Sanders and his offensive line — known as the War Pigs — will serve as grand marshals of Homecoming, which means leading the Sea of Orange parade on Saturday morning and appearing at the Cowboys’ 98th Homecoming game later that day on Oct. 27 as Oklahoma State hosts Texas.

Texas DBs John Bonney, Eric Cuffee to transfer

By Zach BarnettAug 14, 2018, 6:33 PM EDT
Near the midpoint of training camp, two Texas defensive backs have decided to pull the plug and cast their lot elsewhere. Senior John Bonney (24) and redshirt sophomore Eric Cuffee announced their intention to transfer on Tuesday.

Bonney graduated in December and is thus a graduate transfer, making him eligible to play for another team just over two weeks from now. As a fifth-year senior, Bonney, a Houston native, stretched across three Texas regimes: he was originally offered by Mack Brown, signed by Charlie Strong and transferred under Tom Herman.

Bonney played in 37 career games and started 15. He recorded 19 tackles with 0.5 sacks in 2017. He also was the first player to intercept Baker Mayfield during the former Sooner’s run to the Heisman Trophy last fall.

Cuffee signed with Texas as a 4-star out of Waco in Strong’s 2016 class, but never made his mark in Austin. After redshirting in 2016, Cuffee did not record a statistic in 2016 or ’17. He will play this season at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas before, presumably, returning to the FBS level as a fourth-year junior in 2019.

Texas signed one of the most highly-regarded defensive back classes in 2018, earning signatures from 5-star safety Caden Sterns, 5-star safety B.J. Foster, 4-star cornerback Jalen Green, 4-star safety DeMarvion Overshown, 4-star cornerback Anthony Cook and 4-star corner D'Shawn Jamison.

Rick Court releases resignation letter as Maryland strength coach

By Zach BarnettAug 14, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
Rick Court is no longer Maryland’s strength coach, but he is at the center of three separate inquires into Maryland football: one by the school investigating the events leading to Jordan McNair‘s death, another by a law firm hired by the McNair family, and a third by the school peering into the culture of Terps football.

Still, Court is reportedly walking away with a nice chunk of change, according to Yahoo‘s Pete Thamel.

He’s also leaving College Park with his head held high. Court on Tuesday tweeted the resignation letter he submitted to his superiors on Monday. Court indicated he would like to coach again, and did not assign or excuse himself from blame for McNair’s death.

“Jordan McNair’s life and death are what we must all remember to put first as we face the future: What did we learn? How will we improve?,” he wrote. “What can we do to pay tribute to Jordan’s life? The gravity of the situation has deeply impacted my perspective on ‘the why’ I am coaching.”

Meanwhile, D.J. Durkin remains on administrative leave amid the probe(s) into the program.

Maryland opens its 2018 season Sept. 1 against Texas.

2017 finalist Trace McSorely of Penn State headlines Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award preseason watch list

NCAA FOOTBALL: JAN 02 TaxSlayer Bowl - Penn State v Georgia
By John TaylorAug 14, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
If you thought Watch List Season 2018 had come and gone, you’re sorely (McSorely?) mistaken.

Tuesday morning, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award announced its preseason watch list, which features 49 of the top quarterbacks in the country.  In our annual reminder, the award is given yearly to the top signal-caller in the country who is either a senior or fourth-year junior on schedule to graduate with their class and takes into account his accomplishments both on and off the field.

Headlining this year’s preseason watch group is Penn State’s Trace McSorely, who was a finalist for the 2017 version of the award claimed by Oklahoma State’s Mason Rudolph.

All nine FBS conferences are represented, with the Pac-12’s nine and SEC’s seven leading the way.  Next up at six each are the ACC, Big Ten and Conference USA, followed by the Mountain West (five), AAC (three), Big 12 (three), MAC (two) and Sun Belt (one).  One football independent, Notre Dame’s Brandon Wimbush, made the initial cut as well.

Below is the complete 2018 preseason watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award:

Jake Bentley, South Carolina
David Blough, Purdue
Ross Bowers, Cal
Jake Browning, Washington
Kelly Bryant, Clemson
K.J. Carta-Samuels, Colorado State
Christian Chapman, San Diego State
Keller Chryst, Tennessee
Taylor Cornelius, Oklahoma State
Eric Dungey, Syracuse
A.J. Erdely, UAB
Ryan Finley, NC State
Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi State
Ty Gangi, Nevada
Will Grier, West Virginia
Justice Hansen, Arkansas State
Justin Herbert, Oregon
Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin
Tyler Huntley, Utah
Tyree Jackson, Buffalo
Daniel Jones, Duke
Kyle Kempt, Iowa State
Hasaan Klugh, UTEP
Brian Lewerke, Michigan State
Drew Lock, Missouri
Jake Luton, Oregon State
Trace McSorley, Penn State
Marcus McMaryion, Fresno State
McKenzie Milton, UCF
Gardner Minshew, Washington State
Steven Montez, Colorado
Hayden Moore, Cincinnati
James Morgan, FIU
Shea Patterson, Michigan
Bryce Perkins, Virginia
Gus Ragland, Miami of Ohio
Malik Rosier, Miami
Brett Rypien, Boise State
Kyle Shurmur, Vanderbilt
J’Mar Smith, Louisiana Tech
Jarrett Stidham, Auburn
Brent Stockstill, Middle Tennessee
Jordan Ta’amu, Ole Miss
Khalil Tate, Arizona
Alex Thomson, Marshall
Clayton Thorson, Northwestern
Brady White, Memphis
Manny Wilkins, Arizona State
Brandon Wimbush, Notre Dame